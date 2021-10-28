Dated October 27, 2021 - Form 8-K

1 N EWS R ELEASE EVEREST RE GROUP,LTD. Seon Place, 141 Front Street, 4 th Floor, Hamilton HM 19, Bermuda Contacts Media: Dawn LauerInvestors: Jon Levenson Chief Communications OfficerHead of Investor Relations Everest Global Services, Inc.Everest Global Services, Inc. 908.300.7670908.604.3169 Everest Re Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results 25% Growth in Gross Written Premium with an 87.9% Attritional Combined Ratio On Track to Achieve Strategic Plan Objectives HAMILTON,Bermuda --(BUSINESS WIRE)- October27, 2021- Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest"or the "Company")today reported its 2021 third quarter results. Third Quarter 2021 Highlights ● Gross written premium ("GWP") growth of 25% year over year to $3.5 billion ● InsurancesegmentGWPgrowthof43%yearoveryearto$1.0billion.Thesecondconsecutive quarter above $1.0 billion GWP ● Reinsurance segment GWP growth of 19% year over year to $2.5 billion ● Attritional combined ratio of 87.9% ● ExcellentInsurancesegmentattritionalcombinedratioof90.3%,a3.9-pointimprovementyear over year ● Pre-taxUnderwritinglossof$323millioninclusiveofpre-taxnetcatastrophelossesof$635 million ● Robust net investment income of $293 million, ledby outstanding alternative asset performance of $170 million ● Common share repurchases of $160 million during the quarterand $200 million year to date ● Annualized year to date Total Shareholder Return of 13.2%

2 Everest Re Group President & CEO Juan C. Andrade commented on theCompany's results: "During the third quarter of 2021, Everest made significant progress towardthe strategic plan objectives detailed in the June investor day presentation.We achieved outstanding top line premium growth across both of our insurance and reinsurance businesses, continued to improvethe attritional profitability for our Insurance Division, remained focused on risk appetite discipline andthe diversification of our business, demonstrated strong expense management, delivered excellent investmentincome results, opportunistically reduced our cost of capital, and returned capital to our shareholders.Despite the high frequency and severity of the natural catastrophe activity in the quarter, we also benefited from the de-risking of theCAT portfolio and we remain on track to achieve our total shareholder return objective.We continue to consistently demonstrate our ability to relentlessly execute againstour plans regardless of the external environment." Summary of Third Quarter 2021 Net Income and Other Items ● Net income(loss) of$(73.5) million,equal to$(1.88) pershare vs.net incomeof $243.1million, equal to $6.07 per share in the same period during 2020 ● Net operating income (loss)of $(52.6) million, equal to$(1.34) per share vs.net operating income of $97.0 million, equal to $2.42 per share in the same period during 2020 ● Underwritinglossof$323.4millioninclusiveofcatastrophelossesfromHurricaneIdaand EuropeanFloodsduringthequarter,intheamountof$635millionnetofrecoveriesand reinstatement premiums ($555 million in reinsurance and $80 million in Insurance) ● GAAP combinedratio of112.2% whichincludes 26.2 pointsof catastrophelosses vs.14.0 points of catastrophe losses in the same period during 2020 ● No change to Covid-19 Pandemic ("Pandemic") ultimate loss estimatesof $511 million ● Operating cashflowwas $1.2billion vs$1.1 billiona yearago.Yearto dateoperating cashflow was $2.8 billion vs $2.2 billion a year ago.

3 The following table summarizes the Company's net income and related financial metrics. Net income and operating income Q3 Year toDate Q3 Year toDate All values in USD millions except for per share 2021 2021 2020 2020 Everest Re Group Net income (73.5) 948.4 243.1 450.5 Net operating income (loss) (52.6) 794.7 97.0 344.2 Net income per diluted common share (1.88) 23.72 6.07 11.18 Net operating income per diluted common share (1.34) 19.87 2.42 8.54 Net income annualized return on average equity (3.0%) 13.6% 11.0% 6.8% Net operating income annualized return on average equity (2.2%) 11.4% 4.4% 5.2% Period end equity and book value Q3 2021 Year toDate Shareholders' equity 9,978.6 Book value per share 253.40 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends 6.1% Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") - Annualized 13.2% Notes 1/ Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating incomefound on page 7 of this press release The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment - Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment. Underwriting information - Everest Re Group Q3 Year to Date Q3 Year to Date Year on Year All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q3 Year to Date Gross written premium 3,497.6 9,619.2 2,791.6 7,731.8 25.3% 24.4% Net written premium 3,025.8 8,389.1 2,448.7 6,667.6 23.6% 25.8% Loss ratio 85.6% 73.3% 78.7% 72.8% 6.9 pts 0.5 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 21.2% 21.2% 20.2% 21.7% 1.0 pts (0.5) pts Other underwriting expenses 5.3% 5.6% 6.3% 6.1% (1.0) pts (0.5) pts Combined ratio 112.2% 100.1% 105.2% 100.6% 7.0 pts (0.5) pts Attritional combined ratio 87.9% 87.6% 85.8% 88.0% 2.1 pts (0.4) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 635.0 940.0 300.0 345.0 Pre-tax net covid losses - - 124.9 434.9 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (1.6) (6.1) (1.3) 1.4 Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance andreinstatement premiums Reinsurance segment ● Reinsurance achieved excellentgrowth in thequarter, growingpremium 19% yearover year to$2.5 billion.The growth was driven by continued partnership with our core clientsand Everest's position as a preferred reinsurance platform.All target classes of business and geographies saw growth in the

4 quarter,andourportfolioisbenefitingfromimprovedeconomicconditionsandstrongrate performance by our cedants. ● The attritional combined ratio for the quarter of87.1% reflects the deliberate and targetedshaping of ourportfoliotomaximizelongtermresultswithahighermixofproratastructures,animproved balanceofpropertyandcasualtyexposures,prudenceinlossratioselections,andcontinuous expensediscipline.Theoperatingexpenseratioof2.3%isworldclassanddemonstratesthe scalability of our franchise. ● ReinsuranceCATlossesforthequartertotaled$555millionnetofrecoveriesandreinstatement premiums,drivenbyHurricaneIdaandtheBerndtfloodingeventinEurope.Thecumulative, deliberate,andpurposefulactionswehavetakentoreducevolatilityhavereducedourcompany's risk profile. Underwriting information - Reinsurance segment Q3 Year to Date Q3 Year to Date Year on Year All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q3 Year to Date Gross written premium 2,488.3 6,695.6 2,087.0 5,403.1 19.2% 23.9% Net written premium 2,293.0 6,265.8 1,936.9 4,974.0 18.4% 26.0% Loss ratio 89.4% 74.1% 80.0% 72.2% 9.4 pts 1.9 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 23.8% 23.8% 22.3% 24.3% 1.5 pts (0.5) pts Other underwriting expenses 2.3% 2.5% 3.1% 2.9% (0.8) pts (0.4) pts Combined ratio 115.5% 100.5% 105.4% 99.4% 10.1 pts 1.1 pts Attritional combined ratio 87.1% 86.3% 83.0% 85.7% 4.1 pts 0.6 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 555.0 802.5 262.5 287.0 Pre-tax net covid losses - - 109.9 351.0 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (1.6) (4.9) (1.3) (3.1) Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance andreinstatement premiums Insurance segment ● EverestInsurancereportedanotheroutstandingpremiumquarterwithrecordquarterlygrowthof 43%drivingover$1.0billioningrosswrittenpremiumforasecondconsecutivequarter.The exceptional growthin Q3was drivenby increasinglyfavorable economicconditions,new business growth,andthecombinedimpactofstrongrenewalretentionandacontinuingfavorablerate environment. ● The Insurance segmentalso continuesto expandattritional underwritingmargins withimprovement in the loss and expense ratio and delivered a record-setting attritional combined ratio of 90.3%. ● These results reflectour relentless focuson executionand the successof ournimble and disciplined underwriting,whichreactsquicklytomarketconditionsandbestpositionsourportfolioforlong term profitability.

5 Underwriting information - Insurance segment Q3 Year to Date Q3 Year to Date Year on Year All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q3 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,009.3 2,923.6 704.6 2,328.7 43.2% 25.5% Net written premium 732.8 2,123.3 511.8 1,693.6 43.2% 25.4% Loss ratio 74.7% 70.8% 74.8% 74.6% (0.1) pts (3.8) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 13.7% 13.4% 13.4% 14.0% 0.3 pts (0.6) pts Other underwriting expenses 14.1% 14.5% 16.3% 15.4% (2.2) pts (0.9) pts Combined ratio 102.5% 98.7% 104.5% 104.0% (2.0) pts (5.3) pts Attritional combined ratio 90.3% 91.5% 94.2% 94.3% (3.9) pts (2.8) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 80.0 137.5 37.5 58.0 Pre-tax net covid losses - - 15.0 84.0 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development - (1.2) - 4.6 Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19pandemic impacts, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance andreinstatement premiums Investments and Shareholders' Equity ● Totalinvested assetsand cash of$27.8 billionat September 30,2021, 9.0%growth versus yearend 2020 ● Shareholders' equity of $10.0 billion as of September 30, 2021 ● Book value per diluted share of $253.40 at September 30, 2021 vs. $243.25 at December 31, 2020 ● Excludingunrealizedgains(losses)onfixedincomeinvestments,bookvalueperdilutedshareof $242.83 at September 30, 2021, vs. $225.15 at December 31, 2020 ● Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $1.55 per share, equal to $61.5 million ● Commonsharerepurchasesof$160millionduringthequarter,representing625,358sharesatan average price of $255.43 per share Equity and Book Value per Share Q3 Year toDate Q3 Year toDate All values in USD millions except for per share 2021 2021 2020 2020 Beginning shareholders' equity 10,416.8 9,726.2 9,286.3 9,132.9 Net income (73.5) 948.4 243.1 450.5 Change- unrealized gains (losses) - Fixed inc. investments (101.4) (307.9) 52.0 348.5 Dividends to shareholders (61.5) (185.7) (61.9) (187.1) Purchase of treasury shares (159.7) (200.1) - (200.0) Other (42.1) (2.3) 71.8 46.5 Ending shareholders' equity 9,978.6 9,978.6 9,591.3 9,591.3 Common shares outstanding 39.38 39.97 Book value per common share outstanding 253.40 239.98 Less: Unrealized on fixed inc. investments ("URAD") 10.57 16.34 Book value excl. URAD per common share outstanding 242.83 223.64 Common share dividends paid - last 12 months 6.20 6.20

Thisnewsreleasecontainsforward-lookingstatementswithinthemeaningoftheU.S.federalsecurities laws. Weintend theseforward-lookingstatements tobe coveredby thesafe harborprovisionsfor forward- looking statements inthe U.S. Federal securitieslaws. These statements involverisks and uncertaintiesthat could cause actualresultsto differmaterially fromthose containedin forward-looking statementsmade on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditionsaffectingtheinsuranceandreinsuranceindustry,theadequacyofourreserves,ourabilityto assess underwritingrisk, trendsin ratesfor propertyand casualtyinsurance andreinsurance, competition, investmentmarketandinvestmentincomefluctuations,trendsininsuredandpaidlosses,catastrophes, pandemic,regulatoryandlegaluncertaintiesandotherfactorsdescribedinourlatestAnnualReporton Form10-K.TheCompanyundertakesnoobligationtopubliclyupdateorreviseanyforward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. About Everest Re Group, Ltd. Everest Re Group, Ltd.("Everest") is a leadingglobal provider of reinsuranceand insurance, operating for closeto50yearsthroughsubsidiariesintheU.S.,Europe,Singapore,Canada,Bermuda,andother territories. Everest offersproperty,casualty,and specialtyproducts throughits variousoperating affiliateslocated in key markets around the world. Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index. AdditionalinformationaboutEverest,ourpeople,andourproductscanbefoundonourwebsiteat www.everestre.com . All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

The Companygenerally usesafter-tax operatingincome (loss),a non-GAAPfinancial measure, toevaluate itsperformance.After-taxoperatingincome(loss)consistsofnetincome(loss)excludingafter-taxnet realizedcapitalgains(losses)andafter-taxnetforeignexchangeincome(expense)asthefollowing reconciliation displays:

7 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) ($73,468) ($1.88) $243,057 $6.07 $948,376 $23.72 $450,549 $11.18 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) ($2,591) ($0.07) $88,911 $2.22 $111,196 $2.78 $67,067 $1.66 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) ($18,314) ($0.47) $57,157 $1.43 $42,526 $1.06 $39,233 $0.97 After-tax operating income (loss) ($52,563) ($1.34) $96,989 $2.42 $794,654 $19.87 $344,249 $8.54 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.) Although netrealized capitalgains (losses)and netforeign exchangeincome (expense)are anintegral part of theCompany'sinsurance operations,the determinationof netrealized capitalgains (losses)and foreign exchange income(expense) isindependentof theinsurance underwritingprocess.TheCompanybelieves thatthelevelofnetrealizedcapitalgains(losses)andnetforeignexchangeincome(expense)forany particularperiodisnotindicativeoftheperformanceoftheunderlyingbusinessinthatparticularperiod. Providing onlya GAAPpresentation ofnet income(loss) makesit moredifficult forusers ofthe financial information toevaluate theCompany'ssuccess orfailure inits basicbusiness andmay leadto incorrector misleading assumptions and conclusions.The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus onafter-tax operatingincome (loss)in theiranalyses forthe reasons discussedabove.The Companyprovidesafter-taxoperatingincome(loss)toinvestorssothattheyhavewhatmanagement believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. --FinancialDetailsFollow--

8 EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTSOF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned $2,656,403 $2,205,811 $7,602,640 $6,285,030 Net investment income 292,759 234,233 960,267 420,116 Net realized capital gains (losses): Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities (7,329) 6,196 (30,234) (19,641) Other net realized capital gains (losses) 3,107 104,007 169,023 103,904 Total net realized capital gains (losses) (4,222) 110,203 138,789 84,263 Other income (expense) (19,517) 59,937 44,190 47,306 Total revenues 2,925,423 2,610,184 8,745,886 6,836,715 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses $2,274,301 $1,736,210 $5,571,861 $4,574,066 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 564,335 445,332 1,611,095 1,360,170 Other underwriting expenses 141,150 138,875 424,225 385,865 Corporate expenses 17,817 10,618 46,363 29,184 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 15,539 6,641 46,785 21,477 Total claims and expenses 3,013,142 2,337,676 7,700,329 6,370,762 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (87,719) 272,508 1,045,557 465,953 Income tax expense (benefit) (14,251) 29,451 97,181 15,404 NET INCOME (LOSS) $(73,468) $243,057 $948,376 $450,549 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)")on securities arising during the period (100,021) 63,480 (304,465) 335,835 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) includedin net income (loss) (1,388) (11,453) (3,464) 12,689 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period (101,409) 52,027 (307,929) 348,524 Foreign currency translation adjustments (53,599) 60,628 (28,886) 30,390 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain)loss included in net income (loss) 1,563 1,806 5,649 4,532 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 1,563 1,806 5,649 4,532 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (153,445) 114,461 (331,166) 383,446 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $(226,913) $357,518 $617,210 $833,995 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $(1.88) $6.08 $23.74 $11.20 Diluted (1.88) 6.07 23.72 11.18

9 EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par valueper share) 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities - available for sale, at market value (amortized cost: 2021, $21,182,756;2020, $19,225,067, credit allowances: 2021, ($31,980);2020, ($1,745)) $21,623,119 $20,040,173 Equity securities, at fair value 1,523,595 1,472,236 Short-term investments (cost: 2021, $713,144; 2020, $1,135,088) 713,144 1,134,950 Other invested assets 2,855,372 2,012,581 Cash 1,068,441 801,651 Total investments and cash 27,783,671 25,461,591 Accrued investment income 170,364 141,304 Premiums receivable 3,408,338 2,680,562 Reinsurance recoverables 2,215,380 1,994,555 Funds held by reinsureds 811,269 716,655 Deferred acquisition costs 797,735 622,053 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 552,468 412,015 Income taxes net recoverable - 17,253 Other assets 866,872 742,369 TOTAL ASSETS $36,606,097 $32,788,357 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 18,956,953 16,398,997 Future policy benefit reserve 36,533 37,723 Unearned premium reserve 4,421,098 3,501,359 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 18,279 15,807 Other net payable to reinsurers 485,682 294,347 Losses in course of payment 150,784 127,971 Senior notes due 6/1/2044 397,284 397,194 Senior notes due 10/1/2050 979,915 979,524 Long term notes due 5/1/2067 223,749 223,674 Borrowings from FHLB 310,000 310,000 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 23,267 10,460 Unsettled securities payable 83,626 206,693 Income taxes net payable 4,074 - Other liabilities 536,218 558,432 Total liabilities 26,627,462 23,062,181 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2021)69,806 and (2020) 69,620 outstanding before treasury shares 698 696 Additional paid-in capital 2,266,342 2,245,301 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferredincome tax expense (benefit) of $44,338 at 2021 and $80,451 at 2020 203,733 534,899 Treasury shares, at cost; 30,427 shares (2021) and 29,636 shares (2020) (3,822,235) (3,622,172) Retained earnings 11,330,097 10,567,452 Total shareholders' equity 9,978,635 9,726,176 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $36,606,097 $32,788,357