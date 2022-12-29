Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Everest Re Group, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
334.86 USD   +0.27%
04:32pEverest Mourns the Passing of Board Director John Arthur Weber
BU
12/20Insider Sell: Everest Re Group
MT
11/29Wells Fargo Raises Price Target on Everest Re Group to $365 From $333, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everest Mourns the Passing of Board Director John Arthur Weber

12/29/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE) today announced with great sorrow the December 25 passing of Everest Board Director John Arthur Weber.

“It has been an honor for me and my fellow Directors to serve alongside John,” said Joseph V. Taranto, Everest Chairman. “John’s contributions to Everest’s success over the past two decades have been invaluable. He was so proud to be part of Everest and believed deeply in our vision. Everest is a better company because of his counsel, warmth, and kind spirit. We are privileged to have had such a wonderful colleague and friend.”

Weber was elected to the Everest board of directors in 2003, serving as Chairman of the investment committee for 18 years. Over his distinguished five-decade long career as an investment analyst and manager of mutual funds and pension fund assets, Weber held a variety of roles culminating in Senior Vice President and President of State House Capital Management. He was also Chairman of Aviva Plc's North American Investment Management group. In retirement, Weber was the managing partner of Copley Square Capital.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Weber served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant and tank platoon leader in an armored cavalry regiment in Vietnam. He served on the Boards of Morley Fund Management of London and Pilot Insurance of Toronto. Weber was an advocate of higher education and served as an Adjunct Instructor in Finance and Investments at both the University of Hartford and the University of Connecticut.

“We are all heartbroken by the passing of our friend and share our deepest sympathies with John’s family, including his wife Nancy, son Timothy, his grandson Nicholas and his many nieces, nephews and friends,” said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. “John epitomized Everest’s culture. He was thoughtful, intelligent, and kind. He brought a special brand of humility and wisdom to our work together. He led an exemplary life of service and his dedication to his family, country and profession is inspiring. John’s legacy is exceptional, and he will be greatly missed and never forgotten.”

About Everest

Everest is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
04:32pEverest Mourns the Passing of Board Director John Arthur Weber
BU
12/20Insider Sell: Everest Re Group
MT
11/29Wells Fargo Raises Price Target on Everest Re Group to $365 From $333, Maintains Overwe..
MT
11/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Everest Re Group to $345 From $320, Maintains Eq..
MT
11/22EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/16Everest Re Group, Ltd. Appoints Hazel McNeilage to its Board of Directors
BU
11/16Everest Re Group, Ltd. Appoints Hazel Mcneilage to Its Board of Directors
CI
11/10Everest Re Group Announces Dividend
BU
11/10Everest Re Group, Ltd. Announces Dividend, Payable on or Before December 16, 2022
CI
11/10North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 368 M - -
Net income 2022 475 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 13 079 M 13 079 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 947
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 333,95 $
Average target price 350,60 $
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Terry Walker Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.22.69%13 079
MUNICH RE16.62%44 804
HANNOVER RÜCK SE11.49%23 872
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.10.41%8 186
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.90%784
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-77.11%438