EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
Everest Re : Announces Dividend

02/24/2021 | 05:41pm EST
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.55 per share payable on or before March 31, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 994 M - -
Net income 2020 493 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 9 595 M 9 595 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 603
Free-Float 56,4%
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 271,89 $
Last Close Price 239,98 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Ralph H. Groce Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.3.30%9 595
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-2.02%40 442
SWISS RE LTD1.32%27 074
HANNOVER RÜCK SE8.29%20 618
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED7.68%8 481
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-4.15%8 231
