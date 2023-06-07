Everest Re : Aviso aos Acionistas

Ressaltamos que os demais dados do programa de BDR do BDR permanecem inalterados.

Please mind that all other Company data as ISIN and CUSIP will remain unaltered.

The Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will begin trading with the above-mentioned changes on 07/07/2023.

All the remaining data of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will remain unaltered.