Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Everest Re Group, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:15 2023-06-07 pm EDT
349.16 USD   -0.10%
02:52pEverest Re : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
12:28pInsurance group Hamilton mulls potential IPO, sale -sources
RE
06/06Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Everest Re to $455 From $445, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everest Re : Aviso aos Acionistas

06/07/2023 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ALTERAÇÕES DE DADOS

CHANGES IN COMPANY'S DATA

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Everest Re Group Ltd (Empresa), código ISIN BRE1VEBDR007, informa que, conforme link abaixo, foi anunciado pela Empresa a mudança de sua Razão Social para Everest Group, Ltd. Além disso, as ações da Empresa passarão a negociar sob novo Ticker "EG". As mudanças descritas acima estarão efetivas a partir 07/07/2023.

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Everest Re Group Ltd (Company), ISIN BRE1VEBDR007, hereby informs that, according to the link below, the Company announced that it will change its name to Everest Group, Ltd. and will also trade under a new ticker-symbol "EG". The above-mentioned changes will be effective as of 07/07/2023.

  • importante ressaltar que demais dados da ação lastro como ISIN e CUSIP Lastro permanecerão inalterados.
    Os BDRs passam a ser negociados considerando a alteração supracitada a partir de 07/07/2023.

Ressaltamos que os demais dados do programa de BDR do BDR permanecem inalterados.

Please mind that all other Company data as ISIN and CUSIP will remain unaltered.

The Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will begin trading with the above-mentioned changes on 07/07/2023.

All the remaining data of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will remain unaltered.

Não haverá fechamento de livros para operações de emissão e cancelamento.

Importante salientar que o Banco B3 acompanha este evento corporativo de forma contínua e fará novo comunicado ao mercado mediante a quaisquer atualizações fornecidas pela empresa, e deverá providenciar as alterações supracitadas nos registros juntamente à B3 e CVM.

Books won't be closed for issuances nor cancelations.

Kindly Notice that Banco B3 tracks this Corporate Action continuously and will release a new Notice to Shareholders in the eventuality of any updates released by the company and it will provide the above-mentioned changes alongside with B3 and CVM.

Descrição do evento / Corporate Action Description:

ANTIGO/FORMER

NOVO/NEW

RAZÃO SOCIAL/COMPANY NAME

Everest Re Group Ltd

Everest Group, Ltd

TICKER/TICKER SYMBOL

RE

EG

NOME DE PREGÃO/ B3 TRADING NAME

EVEREST RE G

EVEREST GRP

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 18:51:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
02:52pEverest Re : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
12:28pInsurance group Hamilton mulls potential IPO, sale -sources
RE
06/06Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Everest Re to $455 From $445, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
06/02Everest Re : Insurance® Names Glen Browne Head of International Corporate Strategy
PU
06/01Everest Re : Insurance® Appoints Mark Maritzen Global Chief Underwriting Officer
PU
05/30EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24Everest Appoints Veteran Legal Advisor Ricardo Anzaldua as Executive Vice President and..
BU
05/24Everest Re Group, Ltd. Appoints Ricardo Anzaldua as Executive Vice President and Group ..
CI
05/18Everest Re Group Announces Dividend
BU
05/18Everest Re Group, Ltd. Declares Dividend, Payable on or Before June 16, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 821 M - -
Net income 2023 1 762 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,26x
Yield 2023 2,01%
Capitalization 15 174 M 15 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 428
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 349,51 $
Average target price 435,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Srini Maddineni SVP & Global Chief Information Officer-Insurance
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.5.51%15 174
MUNICH RE10.53%49 431
HANNOVER RE8.09%25 844
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.3.81%9 885
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.95%980
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.58.29%680
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer