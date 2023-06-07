Everest Re : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Everest Re Group Ltd (Empresa), código ISIN BRE1VEBDR007, informa que, conforme link abaixo, foi anunciado pela Empresa a mudança de sua Razão Social para Everest Group, Ltd. Além disso, as ações da Empresa passarão a negociar sob novo Ticker "EG". As mudanças descritas acima estarão efetivas a partir 07/07/2023.
Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Everest Re Group Ltd (Company), ISIN BRE1VEBDR007, hereby informs that, according to the link below, the Company announced that it will change its name to Everest Group, Ltd. and will also trade under a new ticker-symbol "EG". The above-mentioned changes will be effective as of 07/07/2023.
importante ressaltar que demais dados da ação lastro como ISIN e CUSIP Lastro permanecerão inalterados.
Os BDRs passam a ser negociados considerando a alteração supracitada a partir de 07/07/2023.
Ressaltamos que os demais dados do programa de BDR do BDR permanecem inalterados.
Please mind that all other Company data as ISIN and CUSIP will remain unaltered.
The Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will begin trading with the above-mentioned changes on 07/07/2023.
All the remaining data of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will remain unaltered.
Não haverá fechamento de livros para operações de emissão e cancelamento.
Importante salientar que o Banco B3 acompanha este evento corporativo de forma contínua e fará novo comunicado ao mercado mediante a quaisquer atualizações fornecidas pela empresa, e deverá providenciar as alterações supracitadas nos registros juntamente à B3 e CVM.
Books won't be closed for issuances nor cancelations.
Kindly Notice that Banco B3 tracks this Corporate Action continuously and will release a new Notice to Shareholders in the eventuality of any updates released by the company and it will provide the above-mentioned changes alongside with B3 and CVM.
Descrição do evento / Corporate Action Description:
