Everest Re : Catherine Rudow to Join Everest Reinsurance Division as Global Head of Cyber Reinsurance

WARREN, New Jersey - September 9, 2022 -- Everest Reinsurance, the reinsurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) today announced Catherine Rudow will join the company as Global Head of Cyber Reinsurance, reporting to Jill Beggs, Head of North America Reinsurance.

In this newly created role, Catherine will be responsible for strategically growing Everest's Cyber reinsurance business while driving consistent underwriting best practices and guidelines across the division globally. She will also focus on cultivating both new and existing broker and customer relationships and working to establish customized reinsurance solutions that keep pace with the evolving cyber risk landscape.

"With new threats emerging globally at an unprecedented rate, the need for cyber reinsurance solutions has become increasingly significant," said Jim Williamson, Everest Group COO and Head of Reinsurance. "We are investing in the people and expertise that position us to support our clients and brokers, and Catherine's extensive insights into this nuanced market are crucial to expanding our Cyber capabilities."

Catherine brings deep reinsurance and insurance cyber underwriting experience and has expertise managing portfolios of cyber business, developing and executing on cyber-specific strategies and establishing industry-wide connections. Most recently, Catherine served as a Vice President for Nationwide E&S where she executed on a Cyber Strategy for Nationwide Enterprise resulting in portfolio diversification and product expansion. Prior to that, she held several leadership roles at Partner Reinsurance Company of the US. Catherine holds a Master of Business Administration from Yale University and undergraduate degree from Concordia University.

"Catherine's depth of experience and specialized expertise will be valuable assets to Everest as we continue to strategically and thoughtfully deploy more capacity where it is needed most," said Jill Beggs, Head of North America Reinsurance.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com