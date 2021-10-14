Everest Re : Dated October 14, 2021 - Form 8-K

For Hurricane Ida, Everest is estimating insured industry losses of approximately $28-$30 billion

All amounts are net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums

detailed in the table below.

its fullquarterlyearningsto be releasedon October27, 2021.

the "Company")(NYSE:RE)announcedtoday preliminarythird quarter2021 catastrophelosses in advanceof

2

"Thewidespreadimpactofnaturalcatastrophesinthethirdquarterhasaffectedcommunities

aroundtheworld,"saidJuanC.Andrade,PresidentandCEOofEverestReGroup."Our

thoughtsarewithallofthoseaffected,andwestandreadytohelpourcustomersand

communities as they rebuild, recover and emerge even stronger."

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest ReGroup, Ltd.is aleading globalprovider ofreinsurance andinsurance, operatingfor

closeto50yearsthroughsubsidiariesintheU.S.,Europe,Singapore,Canada,Bermuda,and

other territories.

Everestoffersproperty,casualty,andspecialtyproductsthroughitsvariousoperatingaffiliates

located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information aboutEverest, our people,and our productscan be foundon our website

at

www.everestre.com

. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

Thisnewsreleasecontainsforward-lookingstatementswithinthemeaningoftheU.S.federal

securitieslaws.Weintendtheseforward-lookingstatementstobecoveredbythesafeharbor

provisionsfor forward-looking statementsin theU.S. Federalsecurities laws.These statements

involverisksanduncertaintiesthatcouldcauseactualresultstodiffermateriallyfromthose

contained in forward-lookingstatements made on behalfof the Company,

including the expected

closinganduseofproceedsfromthedebtoffering.Theserisksanduncertaintiesincludethe

impactofgeneraleconomicconditionsandconditionsaffectingtheinsuranceandreinsurance

industry, theadequacy of our reserves,our ability to assess underwritingrisk, trends inrates for

propertyandcasualtyinsuranceandreinsurance,competition,investmentmarketand

investment income fluctuations, trends in insuredand paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic losses,

regulatoryandlegaluncertaintiesandotherfactorsdescribedinourlatestAnnualReporton

Form 10-K.Everestundertakesno obligationto publiclyupdateorreviseanyforward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.