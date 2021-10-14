Log in
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
11:12aEVEREST RE : Dated October 14, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
09:20aEVEREST RE : Says Q3 Catastrophe Losses Reach $635 Million
MT
08:38aEVEREST RE : Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2021 Catastrophe Losses
BU
Everest Re : Dated October 14, 2021 - Form 8-K

10/14/2021 | 11:12am EDT
1
NEWS RELEASE
EVEREST RE GROUP,LTD.
Seon Place, 141 Front Street, 4
th
Floor, Hamilton HM 19, Bermuda
Contacts
Media: Dawn LauerInvestors: Jon Levenson
Chief Communications OfficerHead of Investor Relations
Everest Global Services, Inc.Everest Global Services, Inc.
908.300.7670908.604.3169
Everest Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2021 Catastrophe Losses
HAMILTON,Bermuda --(BUSINESS WIRE)- October14, 2021- Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest"or
the "Company")(NYSE:RE)announcedtoday preliminarythird quarter2021 catastrophelosses in advanceof
its fullquarterlyearningsto be releasedon October27, 2021.
Everestisestimatingtotalpre-taxnetcatastrophelossesof$635millionforthethirdquarter2021as
detailed in the table below.
All amounts are net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums
For Hurricane Ida, Everest is estimating insured industry losses of approximately $28-$30 billion
FortheJuly Europeanfloods,Everest isestimatinginsuredindustrylosses ofapproximately$12
billion
Amounts in USD (millions)
Reinsurance
Segment
Insurance
Segment
Event Totals
Hurricane Ida
335
80
415
European Floods
220
0
220
Segment Totals
555
80
635
2
"Thewidespreadimpactofnaturalcatastrophesinthethirdquarterhasaffectedcommunities
aroundtheworld,"saidJuanC.Andrade,PresidentandCEOofEverestReGroup."Our
thoughtsarewithallofthoseaffected,andwestandreadytohelpourcustomersand
communities as they rebuild, recover and emerge even stronger."
About Everest Re Group, Ltd.
Everest ReGroup, Ltd.is aleading globalprovider ofreinsurance andinsurance, operatingfor
closeto50yearsthroughsubsidiariesintheU.S.,Europe,Singapore,Canada,Bermuda,and
other territories.
Everestoffersproperty,casualty,andspecialtyproductsthroughitsvariousoperatingaffiliates
located in key markets around the world.
Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.
Additional information aboutEverest, our people,and our productscan be foundon our website
at
www.everestre.com
. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.
Thisnewsreleasecontainsforward-lookingstatementswithinthemeaningoftheU.S.federal
securitieslaws.Weintendtheseforward-lookingstatementstobecoveredbythesafeharbor
provisionsfor forward-looking statementsin theU.S. Federalsecurities laws.These statements
involverisksanduncertaintiesthatcouldcauseactualresultstodiffermateriallyfromthose
contained in forward-lookingstatements made on behalfof the Company,
including the expected
closinganduseofproceedsfromthedebtoffering.Theserisksanduncertaintiesincludethe
impactofgeneraleconomicconditionsandconditionsaffectingtheinsuranceandreinsurance
industry, theadequacy of our reserves,our ability to assess underwritingrisk, trends inrates for
propertyandcasualtyinsuranceandreinsurance,competition,investmentmarketand
investment income fluctuations, trends in insuredand paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic losses,
regulatoryandlegaluncertaintiesandotherfactorsdescribedinourlatestAnnualReporton
Form 10-K.Everestundertakesno obligationto publiclyupdateorreviseanyforward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
