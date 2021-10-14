Everest Re : Dated October 14, 2021 - Form 8-K

1
EVEREST RE GROUP,LTD.
Seon Place, 141 Front Street, 4
th
Floor, Hamilton HM 19, Bermuda
Contacts
Media: Dawn Lauer Investors: Jon Levenson
Chief Communications OfficerHead of Investor Relations
Everest Global Services, Inc.Everest Global Services, Inc.
908.300.7670908.604.3169
Everest Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2021 Catastrophe Losses
HAMILTON,Bermuda --(BUSINESS WIRE)- October14, 2021- Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest"or
the "Company")(NYSE:RE)announcedtoday preliminarythird quarter2021 catastrophelosses in advanceof
its fullquarterlyearningsto be releasedon October27, 2021.
Everestisestimatingtotalpre-taxnetcatastrophelossesof$635millionforthethirdquarter2021as
detailed in the table below.
●
All amounts are net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums
●
For Hurricane Ida, Everest is estimating insured industry losses of approximately $28-$30 billion
●
FortheJuly Europeanfloods,Everest isestimatinginsuredindustrylosses ofapproximately$12
billion
Amounts in USD (millions)
Reinsurance
Segment
Insurance
Segment
Event Totals
Hurricane Ida
335
80
415
European Floods
220
0
220
Segment Totals
555
80
635
2
"Thewidespreadimpactofnaturalcatastrophesinthethirdquarterhasaffectedcommunities
aroundtheworld,"saidJuanC.Andrade,PresidentandCEOofEverestReGroup."Our
thoughtsarewithallofthoseaffected,andwestandreadytohelpourcustomersand
communities as they rebuild, recover and emerge even stronger."
