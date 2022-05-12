Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Everest Re Group, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 01:51:21 pm EDT
275.14 USD   -1.23%
01:41pEverest Re Group Lifts Quarterly Dividend to $1.65/Share From $1.55/Share, Payable June 17 to Holders as of May 25
MT
01:01pEverest Re Group Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.65
BU
05/10Everest Re Group, Ltd. Appoints Jiten Voralia as Senior Vice President and Head of Treaty Casualty & Surety
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Everest Re Group Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.65

05/12/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Everest Re Group, Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors declared an increase in the regular quarterly dividend from $1.55 to $1.65 per common share. This dividend will be payable on or before June 17, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of May 25, 2022.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
01:41pEverest Re Group Lifts Quarterly Dividend to $1.65/Share From $1.55/Share, Payable June..
MT
01:01pEverest Re Group Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.65
BU
05/10Everest Re Group, Ltd. Appoints Jiten Voralia as Senior Vice President and Head of Trea..
CI
05/05EVEREST RE GROUP LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Everest Re Group, Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/27EVEREST RE : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results $406 Million of Net Operating Income and $..
PU
04/27EVEREST RE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Earnings Flash (RE) EVEREST RE GROUP Posts Q1 EPS $7.56, vs. Street Est of $9.33
MT
04/27Earnings Flash (RE) EVEREST RE GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $2.93B, vs. Street Est of $2.96..
MT
04/27Everest Re Group, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 664 M - -
Net income 2022 1 230 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 10 986 M 10 986 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 947
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 278,56 $
Average target price 348,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Terry Walker Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.1.69%10 986
MUNICH RE-12.67%33 603
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-13.76%18 328
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-14.27%6 357
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.57%724
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-36.82%624