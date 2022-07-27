Everest Re Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

$386 Million of Net Operating Income and 15.3% Annualized Operating ROE

$123 Million of Net Income and 91.8% Combined Ratio

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Group”) today reported its second quarter 2022 results.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

$386 Million of Net Operating Income, 15.3% annualized Operating ROE, and Net Income of $123 Million

$3.4 billion in gross written premium (“GWP”) with year over year growth of 8.1% for the Group (10.3% in constant dollars), 19.6% for Insurance (20.5% in constant dollars), and 2.5% for Reinsurance (5.2% in constant dollars)

Combined ratios of 91.8% for the Group, 91.8% for Reinsurance and 91.5% for Insurance

Attritional combined ratios of 87.2% for the Group, 86.0% for Reinsurance and 90.2% for Insurance

Pre-tax underwriting income of $240 million including $85 million of catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums. Catastrophe events comprised of South Africa flood losses, Canadian and European storms, and 2Q events in the United States

Everest posted a $45M estimate for the Russia/Ukraine war. We have limited direct exposure to the Russia/Ukraine war but, significant uncertainty regarding market and industry losses remains

Net investment income of $226 million, balanced between fixed income and a strong alternative investments performance

Everest Re Group President & CEO Juan C. Andrade commented on the Company’s results:

“Everest’s solid second quarter results reflect the successful execution of our strategy with strong momentum across our key performance objectives. Our focus on underwriting profitability and operational efficiency, supported by our investment portfolio delivered $386 million in net operating income and a $15.3% operating ROE. We expanded margins across our insurance and reinsurance businesses with disciplined growth, continued to scale our insurance platform and in reinsurance capitalized on strategic market opportunities that improved the diversity and economics of our book, while reducing volatility. Everest’s breadth of global talent, disciplined underwriting and market leadership provide strength and stability to our customers in the increasingly complex environment. Entering the second half of the year, we are well-positioned to continue executing our strategy and providing attractive shareholder returns.”

Summary of Second Quarter 2022 Net Income and Other Items

Net income of $123 million, equal to $3.11 per diluted share vs. second quarter 2021 net income of $680 million, equal to $16.95 per diluted share

Net operating income of $386 million, equal to $9.79 per diluted share vs. second quarter 2021 net operating income of $587 million, equal to $14.63 per diluted share

GAAP combined ratio of 91.8% including 2.9 points of catastrophe losses vs. the second quarter 2021 figures of 89.3% including 1.8 points of catastrophe losses

Operating cashflow for the quarter of $715 million vs. the second quarter 2021 figure of $724 million

The following table summarizes the Company’s net income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Everest Re Group Net income 123 420 680 1,022 Net operating income (loss) 386 792 587 847 Net income per diluted common share 3.11 10.67 16.95 25.47 Net operating income per diluted common share 9.79 20.10 14.63 21.12 Net income annualized return on average equity 4.8 % 8.4 % 28.4 % 21.6 % Net operating income annualized return on average equity 15.3 % 15.8 % 24.5 % 17.9 %

Notes 1/ Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found on page 6 of this press release

Equity and Book Value per Share Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Beginning shareholders' equity 9,528 10,139 9,683 9,726 Net income 123 420 680 1,022 Change- unrealized gains (losses) - Fixed inc. investments (717 ) (1,528 ) 86 (207 ) Dividends to shareholders (65 ) (126 ) (62 ) (124 ) Purchase of treasury shares - (1 ) (17 ) (40 ) Other (16 ) (52 ) 47 40 Ending shareholders' equity 8,853 8,853 10,417 10,417 Common shares outstanding 39.42 40.02 Book value per common share outstanding 224.59 260.32 Less: Unrealized on fixed inc. investments ("URAD") (32.68 ) 12.93 Book value excl. URAD per common share outstanding 257.27 247.39 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends -11.8 % Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") - Annualized 6.6 % Common share dividends paid - last 12 months 6.30 6.20

The following information summarizes the Company’s underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment – Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information - Everest Re Group Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 3,447 6,633 3,190 6,122 8.1 % 8.4 % Net written premium 3,022 5,834 2,809 5,363 7.5 % 8.8 % Loss ratio 64.3 % 64.2 % 62.0 % 66.7 % 2.3 pts (2.5) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 21.6 % 21.6 % 21.8 % 21.2 % (0.2) pts 0.4 pts Other underwriting expenses 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.5 % 5.7 % 0.3 pts 0.1 pts Combined ratio 91.8 % 91.7 % 89.3 % 93.6 % 2.5pts (1.9) pts Attritional combined ratio 87.2 % 87.3 % 87.6 % 87.4 % (0.4) pts (0.1) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 85 200 45 305 Pre-tax net covid losses - - - - Pre-tax net Russian / Ukraine War losses 45 45 - - Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (4 )

Notes 1/ Attritional combined ratio excludes catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums, prior year development, Covid-19 losses, CECL, and losses from the Russian/Ukraine war. 2/ Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Reinsurance Segment – Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums of $2.2 billion for the quarter. The June 1 and July 1 renewals were successful as we continue to write a stronger, less volatile, more diversified, and more profitable book of business.

Improved risk-adjusted profitability of the portfolio driven by targeted underwriting actions, resulting in a 30-basis point improvement in the attritional loss ratio for the quarter vs. the prior year (58.8% vs. 59.1%) and an attritional combined ratio of 86.0%

Continued expense discipline resulting in an operating expense ratio for the quarter of 2.4%, and a combined ratio of 91.8%

Underwriting information - Reinsurance segment Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 2,201 4,387 2,148 4,207 2.5 % 4.3 % Net written premium 2,122 4,204 2,060 3,973 3.0 % 5.8 % Loss ratio 64.6 % 64.4 % 60.8 % 66.0 % 3.8 pts (1.6) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 24.8 % 24.8 % 24.6 % 23.8 % 0.2 pts 1.0 pts Other underwriting expenses 2.4 % 2.4 % 2.5 % 2.7 % (0.1) pts (0.3) pts Combined ratio 91.8 % 91.6 % 87.9 % 92.5 % 3.9 pts (0.9) pts Attritional combined ratio 86.0 % 86.1 % 86.1 % 85.8 % (0.1) pts 0.3 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 80 190 35 248 Pre-tax net covid losses - - - - Pre-tax net Russian / Ukraine War losses 45 45 - - Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (3 )

Notes 1/ Attritional combined ratio excludes catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums, prior year development, Covid-19 losses, CECL, and losses from the Russian/Ukraine war. 2/ Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Insurance Segment – Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums of $1.2 billion reflecting a 19.6% increase year over year, driven by balanced and diversified growth across most lines of business and geographies, partially offset by our continued focus to reduce exposure in property CAT

Excellent profitability with a 91.5% combined ratio and 90.2% attritional combined ratio (a 1.9 points improvement compared to 2Q 2021)

Rate increases remain solid and above loss trend

Underwriting information - Insurance segment Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,246 2,247 1,042 1,914 19.6 % 17.4 % Net written premium 899 1,630 749 1,390 20.0 % 17.2 % Loss ratio 63.6 % 63.9 % 65.6 % 68.7 % (2.0) pts (4.8) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 12.8 % 12.7 % 13.3 % 13.2 % (0.5) pts (0.5) pts Other underwriting expenses 15.1 % 15.2 % 14.6 % 14.8 % 0.5 pts 0.4 pts Combined ratio 91.5 % 91.7 % 93.5 % 96.7 % (2.0) pts (5.0) pts Attritional combined ratio 90.2 % 90.6 % 92.1 % 92.2 % (1.9) pts (1.6) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 5 10 10 58 Pre-tax net covid losses - - - - Pre-tax net Russian / Ukraine War losses - - - - Pre-tax net prior year reserve development - 1 (1 ) (1 )

Notes 1/ Attritional combined ratio excludes catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums, prior year development, Covid-19 losses, CECL, and losses from the Russian/Ukraine war. 2/ Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Investments and Shareholders’ Equity at June 30, 2022

Total invested assets and cash of $28.7 billion versus the year end 2021 value of $29.7 billion

Shareholders’ equity of $8.9 billion vs. $10.1 billion at year end 2021, largely driven by $1.5 billion of unrealized net losses on fixed maturity investments

Book value per diluted share of $224.59 vs. $258.21 at year end 2021

Book value per diluted share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments of $257.27 vs. $252.12 at year end 2021

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $1.65 per share equal to $65 million

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

A conference call discussing the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2022. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company’s web site at everestre.com/investors.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company’s web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company’s results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the “Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results” section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) $ 122,630 $ 3.11 $ 679,982 $ 16.95 $ 420,381 $ 10.67 $ 1,021,844 $ 25.47 After-tax net (gains) losses on investments $ (189,060 ) $ (4.79 ) $ 83,752 $ 2.09 $ (312,429 ) $ (7.93 ) $ 113,787 $ 2.84 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) $ (74,217 ) $ (1.88 ) $ 9,222 $ 0.23 $ (58,879 ) $ (1.49 ) $ 60,840 $ 1.52 After-tax operating income (loss) $ 385,907 $ 9.79 $ 587,008 $ 14.63 $ 791,689 $ 20.10 $ 847,217 $ 21.12 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company’s insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company’s success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company’s performance.

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned $ 2,916,237 $ 2,558,372 $ 5,708,003 $ 4,946,237 Net investment income 225,978 407,095 468,808 667,508 Net gains (losses) on investments: Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities (1,490 ) (15,927 ) (13,343 ) (22,904 ) Gains (losses) from fair value adjustments (188,924 ) 103,525 (325,784 ) 132,581 Net realized gains (losses) from dispositions (45,851 ) 16,511 (50,765 ) 33,334 Total net gains (losses) on investments (236,265 ) 104,109 (389,892 ) 143,011 Other income (expense) (71,337 ) 7,114 (55,977 ) 63,707 Total revenues 2,834,613 3,076,690 5,730,942 5,820,463 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,876,247 1,586,141 3,666,110 3,297,560 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 630,294 557,749 1,235,523 1,046,760 Other underwriting expenses 169,533 140,844 330,826 283,075 Corporate expenses 15,018 16,168 29,038 28,546 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 24,398 15,607 48,476 31,246 Total claims and expenses 2,715,490 2,316,509 5,309,973 4,687,187 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 119,123 760,181 420,969 1,133,276 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,507 ) 80,199 588 111,432 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 122,630 $ 679,982 $ 420,381 $ 1,021,844 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period (732,364 ) 84,171 (1,547,540 ) (204,444 ) Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 15,841 1,590 20,019 (2,076 ) Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period (716,523 ) 85,761 (1,527,521 ) (206,520 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (28,269 ) 34,295 (62,371 ) 24,713 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 758 2,043 1,515 4,086 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 758 2,043 1,515 4,086 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (744,034 ) 122,099 (1,588,377 ) (177,721 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (621,404 ) $ 802,081 $ (1,167,996 ) $ 844,123 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 3.11 $ 16.97 $ 10.67 $ 25.50 Diluted 3.11 16.95 10.67 25.47

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities - available for sale, at fair value $ 21,880,443 $ 22,308,272 (amortized cost: 2022, $23,408,417; 2021, $22,063,592, credit allowances: 2022, ($42,714); 2021, ($29,738)) Fixed maturities - held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of credit allowances (fair value: 2022, $71,245, credit allowances: 2022, ($366)) 71,390 - Equity securities, at fair value 1,299,221 1,825,908 Short-term investments (cost: 2022, $300,854; 2021, $1,178,386) 300,840 1,178,337 Other invested assets 3,055,356 2,919,965 Cash 2,116,049 1,440,861 Total investments and cash 28,723,299 29,673,343 Accrued investment income 178,123 149,105 Premiums receivable 3,406,564 3,293,598 Reinsurance recoverables 2,096,968 2,053,354 Funds held by reinsureds 909,454 868,601 Deferred acquisition costs 836,496 872,289 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 562,550 515,445 Income taxes 336,646 2,381 Other assets 857,550 757,167 TOTAL ASSETS $ 37,907,650 $ 38,185,283 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 19,993,054 19,009,486 Future policy benefit reserve 33,580 35,669 Unearned premium reserve 4,681,010 4,609,634 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 12,658 18,391 Other net payable to reinsurers 492,556 449,723 Losses in course of payment 79,549 260,684 Senior notes 2,346,495 2,345,800 Long term notes 223,824 223,774 Borrowings from FHLB 519,000 519,000 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 16,664 17,348 Unsettled securities payable 66,150 16,698 Other liabilities 590,244 539,896 Total liabilities 29,054,784 28,046,103 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2022) 69,947 and (2021) 69,790 outstanding before treasury shares 700 698 Additional paid-in capital 2,283,513 2,274,431 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of ($208,066) at 2022 and $26,781 at 2021 (1,576,854 ) 11,523 Treasury shares, at cost; 30,529 (2022) and 30,524 shares (2021) (3,848,630 ) (3,847,308 ) Retained earnings 11,994,137 11,699,836 Total shareholders' equity 8,852,866 10,139,180 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 37,907,650 $ 38,185,283

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 420,381 $ 1,021,844 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (223,030 ) (499,647 ) Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (51,451 ) (79,485 ) Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables (236,849 ) 15,836 Decrease (increase) in income taxes (100,230 ) 76,452 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (109,716 ) (71,566 ) Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,360,076 1,139,879 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (2,089 ) (1,226 ) Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 176,631 500,077 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 119,858 72,850 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment (178,091 ) 70,653 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (156,868 ) (377,120 ) Distribution of limited partnership income 105,452 49,053 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (11,031 ) (206,994 ) Non-cash compensation expense 23,919 22,439 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 35,052 37,928 Net (gains) losses on investments 389,892 (143,011 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,561,906 1,627,962 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid - available for sale 1,661,128 1,897,536 Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid - held to maturity 333 - Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale 772,148 599,737 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 437,815 474,663 Distributions from other invested assets 204,790 112,398 Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale (4,070,949 ) (3,949,973 ) Cost of fixed maturities acquired - held to maturity (72,061 ) - Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (283,352 ) (360,016 ) Cost of other invested assets acquired (307,525 ) (309,691 ) Net change in short-term investments 878,360 506,285 Net change in unsettled securities transactions 22,512 (103,527 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (756,801 ) (1,132,588 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (14,835 ) (11,349 ) Purchase of treasury shares (1,322 ) (40,328 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (126,079 ) (124,274 ) Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (17,352 ) (13,713 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (159,588 ) (189,664 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 29,671 (1,016 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 675,188 304,694 Cash, beginning of period 1,440,861 801,651 Cash, end of period $ 2,116,049 $ 1,106,345 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) $ 100,506 $ 34,780 Interest paid 31,835 31,695

