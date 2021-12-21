Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Everest Re Group, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Everest Re Group to Hold Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 10, 2022

12/21/2021 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE) will hold its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 10, 2022, beginning at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Dial in details can be obtained by completing the registration form available at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8565549

The call can be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at www.everestre.com/Investors, where a replay of the call will also be available.

Everest will release financial results on February 9, 2022 after the NYSE market close. At that time, Everest’s earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at www.everestre.com/Investors.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
04:22pEverest Re Group to Hold Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Febr..
BU
12/17EVEREST RE : Dated December 17, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
12/17Everest Re Group Extends Chief Executive's Employment Term
MT
12/17Everest Extends Employment Agreement with President and CEO Juan C. Andrade
BU
11/30EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/18Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Everest Re Group With Buy Rating, $335 Price Target
MT
11/18Everest Re Group Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.55 a Share, Payable Dec. 22 to Shar..
MT
11/18Everest Re Group Announces Dividend
BU
11/18Everest Re Group, Ltd. Announces Dividend, Payable on or Before December 22, 2021
CI
11/04EVEREST RE GROUP LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 337 M - -
Net income 2021 1 248 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,36x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 10 302 M 10 302 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 746
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 261,67 $
Average target price 320,86 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjoy Mukherjee Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.11.78%10 302
MUNICH RE2.51%39 411
SWISS RE LTD4.44%27 342
HANNOVER RÜCK SE23.91%22 005
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-0.21%7 615
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-15.19%6 644