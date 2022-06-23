Log in
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

Everest Re Group to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, July 28, 2022

06/23/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE) will hold its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, beginning at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Dial in details can be obtained by completing the registration form available at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10167979/f34c0dec7b

The call can be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at www.everestre.com/Investors, where a replay of the call will also be available.

Everest will release financial results on July 27, 2022 after the NYSE market close. At that time, Everest’s earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at www.everestre.com/Investors.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 664 M - -
Net income 2022 1 231 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,67x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 10 711 M 10 711 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 947
Free-Float 55,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Terry Walker Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
