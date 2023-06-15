Advanced search
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-15 pm EDT
344.25 USD   +0.92%
Everest Re Group to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, July 27, 2023

06/15/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE) will hold its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, beginning at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Dial in details can be obtained by completing the registration form available at:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178895/f970c5f2cd

The call can be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at www.everestglobal.com/Investors where a replay of the call will also be available.

Everest will release financial results on July 26, 2023 after the NYSE market close. At that time, Everest’s earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at www.everestglobal.com/Investors.

Everest will change its name to Everest Group, Ltd. and will trade under the new ticker symbol (NYSE: EG), effective July 10, 2023.

About Everest
Everest is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 821 M - -
Net income 2023 1 768 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,06x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 14 809 M 14 809 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 428
Free-Float 52,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 341,11 $
Average target price 436,43 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Srini Maddineni SVP & Global Chief Information Officer-Insurance
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.2.97%14 809
MUNICH RE7.70%48 898
HANNOVER RE3.10%25 026
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.2.93%9 620
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.41%945
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.48.18%646
