    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
285.02 USD   +1.74%
Everest Re Group to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, October 27, 2022
BU
EVEREST RE : Reinsurance Division Promotes Harald Jacobsen and Mark Wallace to Key International Leadership Roles
PU
EVEREST RE : Catherine Rudow to Join Everest Reinsurance Division as Global Head of Cyber Reinsurance
PU
Everest Re Group to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, October 27, 2022

09/16/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE) will hold its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, beginning at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Dial in details can be obtained by completing the registration form available at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10171043/f46f067cd6

The call can be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at www.everestre.com/Investors, where a replay of the call will also be available.

Everest will release financial results on October 26, 2022 after the NYSE market close. At that time, Everest’s earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at www.everestre.com/Investors.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 322 M - -
Net income 2022 964 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 11 233 M 11 233 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 947
Free-Float 55,5%
Managers and Directors
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Terry Walker Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
