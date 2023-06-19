Advanced search
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:56 2023-06-16 pm EDT
352.35 USD   +2.35%
12:39pEverest Re : Insurance® Appoints Renato Rodrigues President and CEO of Insurance Company of Canada
PU
06/15Everest Re Group to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, July 27, 2023
BU
06/14Everest Re Appoints Trevor Gallagher as Head of US Facultative
CI
Everest Re : Insurance® Appoints Renato Rodrigues President and CEO of Insurance Company of Canada

06/19/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
WARREN, New Jersey - June 19, 2023 -Everest Insurance®, the insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, has appointed Renato Rodrigues to President and CEO of Everest Insurance Company of Canada. He will be based in Toronto, and he will report toMike Mulray, President of North America Insurance.

"Renato is a skilled problem solver and a proven leader of large, diverse teams with a successful track record working across continents and insurance product lines. We are delighted to welcome him to Everest," said Mike Mulray. "I look forward to working closely with Renato as we continue to advance our North American strategy and expand our business to meet the growing needs of our clients across Canada."

Mr. Rodrigues will lead Everest's Canada insurance business strategy, overseeing its underwriting, claims, operations and finance functions. He will also serve as a Director on the Everest Canada Board of Directors. Mr. Rodrigues is a seasoned leader who brings more than 25 years of insurance industry experience spanning property, casualty, specialty and financial lines in both Canada and Latin America. He joins Everest from AXA XL, where he was most recently Canada Country Manager as well as CEO and Chief Agent for its Canada insurance operations. Prior, Mr. Rodrigues held positions as Regional Leader for AXA XL in Latin America and Deputy CEO for AXA Seguros in Brazil. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of roles with increasing responsibility at both Liberty International Underwriters and Chubb. Mr. Rodrigues holds a B.S. in Economics from Universidade de São Paulo.

The Company also announced that Luke Lichty, Interim CEO of Everest Insurance Company of Canada, has been named Head of Commercial and Specialty Insurance. Mr. Lichty will lead the commercial lines business development strategy and will oversee the Canadian underwriting team. He will report to Mr. Rodrigues.

"I would like to personally thank Luke for his outstanding contributions as Interim CEO," said Mike Karmilowicz, President and CEO of Everest Insurance®. "Luke is integral to our future and along with Renato, brings world-class leadership that will enhance our growing Canadian primary insurance business and service to our clients and brokers in this important market."

About Everest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
