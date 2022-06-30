Everest Re : Insurance® Division Announces Leadership Changes in U.S. and Global Property Division

WARREN, New Jersey - June 30, 2022 -Everest Insurance®, the Insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced that Erik Nikodem, President of Global Property, will retire in mid-July, following a successful three decade career. The Company also announced the appointments of three key leadership roles in its U.S. and Global Property Division.

Chris Curtin has been appointed Senior Vice President & Head of U.S. Property. Mr. Curtin is based in Boston and will report directly to Mike Karmilowicz, President and CEO of Everest Insurance®. Patrick Hagerty will assume the role of Vice President, Division Underwriting Officer for U.S. Property. He will be based in New York and will report to Mr. Curtin. Maria Grace, Head of International Property, has been named Chief Underwriting Officer of Global Property. She will continue to be based in London, reporting to Mike Mulray, Chief Operating and Underwriting Officer for Everest Insurance®.

"Erik has been a driving force within our company during the last six years," said Mike Karmilowicz, President and CEO of Everest Insurance®. "I am grateful for his leadership and for helping to build our property division into the world-class business it is today, serving our brokers and clients throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. We wish Erik all the best in a well-deserved retirement and a new life chapter."

Mr. Karmilowicz continued, "I also want to congratulate Chris, Patrick and Maria on their new roles. We are fortunate to have such a deep bench of leadership talent across our organization, and I am confident they will further advance the trust we have earned in the property marketplace. Under their leadership, we will continue to elevate our value proposition, delivering superior customer service and diversified product offerings to our customers around the world."

In his new position, Mr. Curtin will be responsible for driving growth in the company's U.S.-based Wholesale, Retail, Inland Marine and Middle Market property segments. He will also oversee the execution of the firm's property underwriting strategy. Mr. Curtin brings more than 20 years of experience and leadership managing all aspects of Everest Insurance's U.S. Property operations. Mr. Curtin joined Everest in 2016 and has been an invaluable contributor to the insurance division's growth.

Mr. Hagerty brings more than 15 years of property underwriting experience to his role as Vice President, Division Underwriting Officer for U.S. Property, where he will focus on delivering underwriting profitability across all U.S. Property business units. He will also serve as a key member of the Global Property leadership team to execute on the company's mission, set and manage risk appetites across products, geographies and occupancies, and help steer the division's overall strategic direction. Mr. Hagerty joined Everest from AIG in 2021 where he served as the Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer for Retail Property.

In her new role as Chief Underwriting Officer of Global Property, Ms. Grace brings more than 20 years of underwriting experience. She most recently served as Head of International Property, overseeing European and Asian property operations.

