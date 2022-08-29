Everest Re : Insurance® Division Continues Strategic Expansion of U.S. Wholesale With Key Leadership Appointments

WARREN, New Jersey - August 29, 2022 - Everest Insurance®, the Insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE), today announced key appointments in its U.S. Wholesale division. Casey Hartley has been named Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Wholesale Casualty and Danielle Stewart has joined the company as Vice President and National Head of Wholesale Distribution. These appointments build on the company's recent strategic realignment of its U.S. Casualty business around the unique needs of retail and wholesale partners.

"The leadership appointments of Casey and Danielle underscore our investment in our wholesale offering and reflect our progress advancing Everest's broader U.S. Casualty strategy and business," said Dave Sandler, President of U.S. Casualty for Everest Insurance®. "With Casey at the helm and the addition of Danielle leading our distribution strategy, we are well positioned to address the evolving needs of the wholesale marketplace with the service, speed and customization our partners have come to expect from Everest."

As Head of U.S. Wholesale Casualty, Casey will lead the growth and strategy of Everest's Wholesale Casualty business units, reporting directly to Dave Sandler, President of U.S. Casualty for Everest Insurance®. Casey joined Everest as a Wholesale Casualty Chief Underwriting Officer, bringing more than two decades of technical industry experience and deep relationships with key trading partners. Prior to joining Everest in 2021, Casey's career includes a decade at Liberty Mutual, as well as roles at St. Paul Travelers. Casey received a Bachelor of Science in Risk Management & Insurance from The University of Georgia.

In Danielle's newly created role, she will work closely with Casey and the broader wholesale underwriting leadership team to lead a comprehensive national go-to-market strategy with dedicated regional leaders to best serve our wholesale partners in their local markets. Danielle is based in Los Angeles and reports directly to Marcus Cooper, Senior Vice President and Head of North America Distribution for Everest Insurance®.

Danielle joins Everest from Liberty Mutual, most recently as Director of Business Strategy where she was responsible for the development and execution of strategic initiatives for mid-sized commercial profit centers. Prior to that, she managed a portfolio of Primary Casualty E&S business for Liberty's wholesale underwriting division as well as spent time in distribution leadership and underwriting roles for the wholesale and retail teams. Danielle holds a Master of Business Administration from Emory University's Goizueta Business School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.

Marcus Cooper, Senior Vice President and Head of North America Distribution for Everest Insurance® commented, "The combination of Danielle's underwriting and distribution experience uniquely positions her to lead the development of a strong long-term strategic roadmap that's focused on our wholesale commitments, investments, and solutions. I look forward to Danielle's buildout of our wholesale distribution network and the sustained growth of our Wholesale Casualty business under Casey's leadership."

