  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Everest Re Group, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
270.31 USD   -1.30%
Everest Re : Insurance® Division Expands Operations into France and Germany
PU
Everest Re : Shawn Austin to Join Everest as Senior Vice President and Head of Accident and Health for North America
PU
Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Everest Re Group to $322 From $317, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Everest Re : Insurance® Division Expands Operations into France and Germany

10/17/2022 | 08:23am EDT
WARREN, New Jersey - October 17, 2022 - Everest Insurance®, the Insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced its further expansion into the European market with official opening and regulatory approval to operate two new branches in Paris, France (Everest Insurance (Ireland), DAC France Branch) and Düsseldorf, Germany (Everest Insurance (Ireland) DAC, Niederlassung für Deutschland). Plans for a third European branch opening in Madrid, Spain is also underway for later this year.

"Our international expansion is driven by an intentional focus to continue to diversify our business and grow in a robust global market with tremendous need and potential," said Mike Karmilowicz, President & CEO, Everest Insurance®. "While clients and brokers face challenging and new emerging risks, Everest Insurance® is bringing a new commitment to the European market. Backed by the full strength and capital of Everest, we are well-positioned to deliver our customer-first model to these key markets, providing clients with access to first-class industry talent and the customized risk solutions they need."

"The newly established branches are led by Anne Charon, Head of France and Bernd Wiemann, Head of Germany. Each branch will deliver local expertise and customized risk solutions to their respective markets, directly addressing the region's unique market dynamics. Everest's Paris office will service key sectors including property, casualty, energy and construction, professional lines/indemnity, cyber, accident and health, credit and surety, and financial lines. Everest's Düsseldorf office will service key sectors including commercial property, casualty, and financial lines of business.

"Our expansion into the European market is a significant opportunity to continue our commitment to delivering superior customer service, underwriting excellence, and a distinct suite of products and services that clients and brokers depend on from a partnership with Everest," said Adam Clifford co-lead of Everest Insurance International®. "We look forward to collaborating with Anne and Bernd as we expand our value proposition further throughout continental Europe and globally."

Jason Keen, co-lead of Everest Insurance International® added, "Europe is a breeding ground for the industry's top talent, and Anne and Bernd have each assembled an exceptional team of professionals. I am confident in their ability to deliver the value, local market expertise and experience deserving of our clients and brokers in each of these key regions."

The European expansion of Everest's primary insurance operations follows its recent entrance into the Latin American and Asia Pacific markets and continues the advancement of its international expansion strategy.

For more information, visit the landing pages for Everest Insurance (Ireland), DAC France Branch and Everest Insurance (Ireland) DAC, Niederlassung für Deutschland.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 12:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 357 M - -
Net income 2022 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 10 653 M 10 653 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 947
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 270,31 $
Average target price 320,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Terry Walker Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-1.32%10 653
MUNICH RE-5.60%33 272
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-7.45%18 182
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-18.14%6 058
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.16%589
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-74.38%244