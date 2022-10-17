Everest Re : Insurance® Division Expands Operations into France and Germany

WARREN, New Jersey - October 17, 2022 - Everest Insurance®, the Insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced its further expansion into the European market with official opening and regulatory approval to operate two new branches in Paris, France (Everest Insurance (Ireland), DAC France Branch) and Düsseldorf, Germany (Everest Insurance (Ireland) DAC, Niederlassung für Deutschland). Plans for a third European branch opening in Madrid, Spain is also underway for later this year.

"Our international expansion is driven by an intentional focus to continue to diversify our business and grow in a robust global market with tremendous need and potential," said Mike Karmilowicz, President & CEO, Everest Insurance®. "While clients and brokers face challenging and new emerging risks, Everest Insurance® is bringing a new commitment to the European market. Backed by the full strength and capital of Everest, we are well-positioned to deliver our customer-first model to these key markets, providing clients with access to first-class industry talent and the customized risk solutions they need."

"The newly established branches are led by Anne Charon, Head of France and Bernd Wiemann, Head of Germany. Each branch will deliver local expertise and customized risk solutions to their respective markets, directly addressing the region's unique market dynamics. Everest's Paris office will service key sectors including property, casualty, energy and construction, professional lines/indemnity, cyber, accident and health, credit and surety, and financial lines. Everest's Düsseldorf office will service key sectors including commercial property, casualty, and financial lines of business.

"Our expansion into the European market is a significant opportunity to continue our commitment to delivering superior customer service, underwriting excellence, and a distinct suite of products and services that clients and brokers depend on from a partnership with Everest," said Adam Clifford co-lead of Everest Insurance International®. "We look forward to collaborating with Anne and Bernd as we expand our value proposition further throughout continental Europe and globally."

Jason Keen, co-lead of Everest Insurance International® added, "Europe is a breeding ground for the industry's top talent, and Anne and Bernd have each assembled an exceptional team of professionals. I am confident in their ability to deliver the value, local market expertise and experience deserving of our clients and brokers in each of these key regions."

The European expansion of Everest's primary insurance operations follows its recent entrance into the Latin American and Asia Pacific markets and continues the advancement of its international expansion strategy.

For more information, visit the landing pages for Everest Insurance (Ireland), DAC France Branch and Everest Insurance (Ireland) DAC, Niederlassung für Deutschland.

