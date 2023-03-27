Everest Re : Jaime Chaves Joins Everest Insurance®to Lead Operations in Mexico

WARREN, New Jersey - March 27, 2023 -Everest Insurance®, the insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today announced that Jaime Chaves has joined the company to lead its insurance operations in Mexico, pending regulatory approval. He is based in Mexico City, and will report to Pablo Korze, Regional President Latin America, Everest Insurance®.

"Jaime comes to us with deep market experience, long-standing, trusted relationships and a proven track record of fostering diverse, high-performing teams. He is the ideal leader to help us bring Everest's value proposition to Mexico and deliver solutions to bridge unmet needs in this important region as we continue our strategic growth throughout Latin America," said Pablo Korze, Regional President Latin America, Everest Insurance®.

Mr. Chaves brings more than 25 years of industry experience and extensive knowledge of the Latin America insurance and reinsurance markets. He will be responsible for leading the company's expansion into Mexico, including managing the strategy and operations, developing new client and business relationships, and identifying growth opportunities throughout Mexico.

Most recently, Mr. Chaves served as the Head of Property & Casualty for Chubb Mexico, where he successfully developed the P&C Operation that included Property, Casualty, Marine and Financial Lines across all segments of the business. Prior to that, he held a variety of leadership roles with increasing responsibility at Chubb Colombia, Odyssey Reinsurance Latin America and the Caribbean, Swiss Re Mexico and Swiss Re Colombia. Mr. Chaves holds a Master of Business Administration from INALDE in Colombia, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Master of Finance degree, both from Universidad de los Andes in Colombia.

