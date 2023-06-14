Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Everest Re Group, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47:43 2023-06-14 am EDT
346.84 USD   +0.12%
06/13Everest Re : Reinsurance Division Appoints Industry Leader Trevor Gallagher as Head of U.S. Facultative
PU
06/12Everest Re : Insurance Appoints Bruno Laval to Chief Commercial Officer International Division
PU
06/07Everest Re : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everest Re : Mt Logan Re Ltd Appoints Charles EF Millard as a Non-Executive Independent Director

06/14/2023 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Bermuda- June 13, 2023 - Mt. Logan Re, Ltd. ("Mt. Logan"), the third-party capital unit of Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest"), today announced the appointment of Charles E.F. Millard as a Non-Executive Independent Board Director, effective immediately, and the retirement of Frank Lopapa, who has served as a Non-Executive Independent Board Director for Mt. Logan for the past eight years.

"On behalf of the Mt. Logan management team, I am thrilled to welcome Charles, who adds a valuable new dimension of expertise and perspective to our Board," said John Modin, President of Mt. Logan. "Charles brings more than 25 years of experience across the advisory, banking and public sectors, as well as extensive knowledge of how institutional investors and pension plans evaluate and monitor investment strategies. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to enhance Mt. Logan's value to both Everest and our growing investor base."

Mr. Millard is currently an independent advisor to multiple asset management companies. He previously served as Citigroup's Head of Pension Relations, where he oversaw relationships with corporate and public pensions as well as the firm's annual pension conference. Earlier in his career, Mr. Millard was Director of the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation and has also served as President of BP Direct Securities, Managing Director at Lehman Brothers, and CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation. Mr. Millard earned a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross.

"Mt. Logan has an exceptional reputation as a top-performing third-party capital manager with leading sustainable returns," remarked Mr. Millard. "As an advisor, I hope my experience working with chief investment officers at large global allocators adds value to support continued growth across the platform."

John Modin concluded, "We would like to thank Frank Lopapa, who has served both Everest and Mt. Logan for nearly four decades. During his time as Everest's Treasurer, Frank was instrumental in the formation of Mt. Logan in 2013. Upon his retirement from Everest in 2015, Frank joined the Mt. Logan Board and we have greatly benefited from his wisdom and long-tenured financial background. We wish Frank all the best in his well-deserved retirement and future endeavors."

About Mt. Logan Re, Ltd.

Mt. Logan is Everest's third-party capital platform which offers institutional investors the opportunity to proportionally share in an Everest-originated diversified portfolio of reinsurance risks. Through a capital efficient and highly aligned structure, Mt. Logan's objective is to provide investors attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term, lightly correlated with those from the global capital markets. Mt. Logan is licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Collateralized Insurer.

About Everest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 13:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
06/13Everest Re : Reinsurance Division Appoints Industry Leader Trevor Gallagher as Head of U.S..
PU
06/12Everest Re : Insurance Appoints Bruno Laval to Chief Commercial Officer International Divi..
PU
06/07Everest Re : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
06/07Insurance group Hamilton mulls potential IPO, sale -sources
RE
06/06Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Everest Re to $455 From $445, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
06/02Everest Re : Insurance® Names Glen Browne Head of International Corporate Strategy
PU
06/01Everest Re : Insurance® Appoints Mark Maritzen Global Chief Underwriting Officer
PU
05/30EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24Everest Appoints Veteran Legal Advisor Ricardo Anzaldua as Executive Vice President and..
BU
05/24Everest Re Group, Ltd. Appoints Ricardo Anzaldua as Executive Vice President and Group ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 821 M - -
Net income 2023 1 768 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,19x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 15 040 M 15 040 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 428
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 346,43 $
Average target price 436,43 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Srini Maddineni SVP & Global Chief Information Officer-Insurance
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.4.58%15 040
MUNICH RE6.97%48 344
HANNOVER RE2.91%24 864
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.2.84%9 705
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.63%958
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.44.77%630
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer