Everest Re : Mt Logan Re Ltd Appoints Charles EF Millard as a Non-Executive Independent Director

HAMILTON, Bermuda- June 13, 2023 - Mt. Logan Re, Ltd. ("Mt. Logan"), the third-party capital unit of Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest"), today announced the appointment of Charles E.F. Millard as a Non-Executive Independent Board Director, effective immediately, and the retirement of Frank Lopapa, who has served as a Non-Executive Independent Board Director for Mt. Logan for the past eight years.

"On behalf of the Mt. Logan management team, I am thrilled to welcome Charles, who adds a valuable new dimension of expertise and perspective to our Board," said John Modin, President of Mt. Logan. "Charles brings more than 25 years of experience across the advisory, banking and public sectors, as well as extensive knowledge of how institutional investors and pension plans evaluate and monitor investment strategies. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to enhance Mt. Logan's value to both Everest and our growing investor base."

Mr. Millard is currently an independent advisor to multiple asset management companies. He previously served as Citigroup's Head of Pension Relations, where he oversaw relationships with corporate and public pensions as well as the firm's annual pension conference. Earlier in his career, Mr. Millard was Director of the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation and has also served as President of BP Direct Securities, Managing Director at Lehman Brothers, and CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation. Mr. Millard earned a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross.

"Mt. Logan has an exceptional reputation as a top-performing third-party capital manager with leading sustainable returns," remarked Mr. Millard. "As an advisor, I hope my experience working with chief investment officers at large global allocators adds value to support continued growth across the platform."

John Modin concluded, "We would like to thank Frank Lopapa, who has served both Everest and Mt. Logan for nearly four decades. During his time as Everest's Treasurer, Frank was instrumental in the formation of Mt. Logan in 2013. Upon his retirement from Everest in 2015, Frank joined the Mt. Logan Board and we have greatly benefited from his wisdom and long-tenured financial background. We wish Frank all the best in his well-deserved retirement and future endeavors."

About Mt. Logan Re, Ltd.

Mt. Logan is Everest's third-party capital platform which offers institutional investors the opportunity to proportionally share in an Everest-originated diversified portfolio of reinsurance risks. Through a capital efficient and highly aligned structure, Mt. Logan's objective is to provide investors attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term, lightly correlated with those from the global capital markets. Mt. Logan is licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Collateralized Insurer.

About Everest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.