    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:27 2022-08-22 pm EDT
277.29 USD   -1.50%
Everest Re : Paul Trueman Joins Everest Insurance International® as Head of Aviation

08/22/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
WARREN, New Jersey - August 22, 2022 - Everest Insurance®, the Insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced that Paul Trueman has joined as Head of Aviation for its international business. He will report to Jason Keen, co-lead of Everest Insurance International®.

Mr. Trueman brings more than 15 years of deep sector and industry experience to the newly created role, where he will lead the Airlines, Aerospace and General Aviation portfolio, responsible for overseeing underwriting, market engagement and treaty purchasing for the company's international aviation customers around the world.

"Now more than ever, the aviation market is ripe for a partner who can deliver the specialized expertise, financial stability and service Everest is known for globally," said Jason Keen, co-lead of Everest Insurance International®. "Paul's extensive background, coupled with his deep local market knowledge, makes him the perfect executive to support the unique and growing needs of customers across the industry, and I look forward to working with him as he continues to build a world-class team."

Mr. Trueman joins Everest Insurance International from Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers where he most recently served as Underwriting Manager, responsible for the underwriting strategy of the company's airline portfolio and managing market leading proposition for clients and brokers. Prior to that, Mr. Trueman was Head of Aviation & Space for ACR, overseeing underwriting management of the global portfolio across General Aviation, Aerospace Products & Airports, Airline and Space. He has also held underwriter positions at AIG and Catlin within the Asia Pacific region.

Mike Karmilowicz, President and CEO of Everest Insurance added, "With Paul's leadership, we are well positioned to deliver the innovative solutions needed to address the complex and evolving challenges facing the global aviation market."

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 17:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
