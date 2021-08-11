Log in
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
Everest Re : Publishes 2020 Global Loss Triangles

08/11/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) announced today that it has published its Global Loss Triangles for the year ended December 31, 2020.

These documents are available on the Company’s investor relations website, under Financials/Annual Disclosures. The link can be found here: Everest 2020 GLT link.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 767 M - -
Net income 2021 1 538 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,92x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 10 538 M 10 538 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 746
Free-Float 56,3%
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 264,29 $
Average target price 312,43 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjoy Mukherjee Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.12.90%10 538
MUNICH RE-1.13%39 431
SWISS RE LTD2.35%26 719
HANNOVER RÜCK SE14.58%21 111
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED3.25%8 137
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-5.96%7 389