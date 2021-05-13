Log in
    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
Everest Re : Announces Dividend

05/13/2021
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.55 per share payable on or before June 9, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of May 26, 2021.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 211 M - -
Net income 2021 1 114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,48x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 10 520 M 10 520 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 746
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 307,38 $
Last Close Price 262,44 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjoy Mukherjee Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.13.45%10 520
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT-0.91%40 710
HANNOVER RÜCK SE13.47%21 534
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-4.64%7 656
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-22.49%1 528
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.0.69%694