Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Everest Re Group, Ltd.    RE   BMG3223R1088

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

(RE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everest Re : to Hold First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 29, 2021

03/25/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) (NYSE: RE) will hold its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021, beginning at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Dial in details can be obtained by completing the registration form available at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9819708

The call can also be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at www.everestre.com/Investors, where a replay of the call will also be available.

Everest will release financial results on April 28, 2021 after the NYSE market close. At that time, Everest’s earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at www.everestre.com/Investors.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
02:59pEVEREST RE  : to Hold First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, A..
BU
03/24EVEREST RE  : Morgan Stanley Upgrades Everest Re Group to Overweight From Equal-..
MT
03/16EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Everest Re Group Insider Gets Stock Award, Prolongs Buy Trend
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Everest Re Group Insider Gets Stock Award, Trend of Buys Extend..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Everest Re Group Insider Receives Stock Award, Prolongs Buy Tre..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Everest Re Group Insider Receives Stock Award, Extends Buy Tren..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Everest Re Group Insider Receives Stock Award, Trend of Buys Ex..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Everest Re Group Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Trend Intact
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Everest Re Group Insider Granted Stock Award, Extends Buy Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 012 M - -
Net income 2021 1 026 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 9 716 M 9 716 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 746
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 278,33 $
Last Close Price 242,95 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juan C. Andrade President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kociancic Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Jim Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjoy Mukherjee Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.3.11%10 237
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG7.58%43 919
HANNOVER RÜCK SE18.11%21 817
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-2.20%8 585
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-26.04%1 361
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.0.66%693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ