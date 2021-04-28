First Quarter 2021: Financial Supplement

Supplemental GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Year-to-Date
Quarter-to-Date
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
PRODUCTION INFORMATION:
Gross written premiums
$
2,931,433
$
2,570,871
$
10,482,361
$
2,931,433
$
2,750,548
$
2,791,604
$
2,369,338
$
2,570,871
$
2,436,327
$
2,403,274
$
2,166,655
Net written premiums
2,553,937
2,201,479
9,116,983
2,553,937
2,449,346
2,448,680
2,017,478
2,201,479
2,120,186
2,068,557
1,783,983
Net premiums earned
2,387,865
2,036,814
8,681,513
2,387,865
2,396,483
2,205,811
2,042,405
2,036,814
1,948,071
1,905,619
1,817,299
INVESTMENT INCOME:
Pre-tax investment income
$
260,413
$
147,800
$
642,465
$
260,413
$
222,349
$
234,233
$
38,083
$
147,800
$
146,077
$
181,058
$
179,028
Effective tax rate
11.7%
10.5%
12.1%
11.7%
11.8%
12.2%
19.3%
10.5%
12.1%
10.8%
9.8%
After-tax investment income
$
229,818
$
132,280
$
564,697
$
229,818
$
196,023
$
205,645
$
30,749
$
132,280
$
128,470
$
161,420
$
161,436
Net pre-tax yield - amortized cost
4.2%
2.9%
2.9%
4.2%
3.8%
4.3%
0.7%
2.9%
2.9%
3.7%
3.7%
Net after-tax yield - amortized cost
3.7%
2.6%
2.5%
3.7%
3.4%
3.8%
0.6%
2.6%
2.6%
3.3%
3.4%
CATASTROPHE INFORMATION:
Net pre-tax catastrophe losses (1)
$
260,000
$
30,000
$
415,000
$
260,000
$
70,000
$
300,000
$
15,000
$
30,000
$
215,000
$
280,000
$
30,000
After-tax effect of catastrophe losses
on earnings per basic common share (1)
(5.17)
(0.58)
(8.40)
(5.17)
(1.60)
(5.96)
(0.29)
(0.58)
(4.25)
(5.49)
(0.55)
After-tax effect of catastrophe losses
on earnings per diluted common share (1)
(5.16)
(0.57)
(8.38)
(5.16)
(1.60)
(5.95)
(0.29)
(0.57)
(4.24)
(5.49)
(0.55)
EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ON:
Net income (loss)
8.4%
-138.1%
12.1%
8.4%
46.7%
10.8%
19.5%
-138.1%
0.7%
-12.2%
10.6%
Net realized capital gains (losses)
22.8%
-18.2%
18.9%
22.8%
18.2%
19.3%
18.5%
-18.2%
19.1%
-21.6%
14.1%
Foreign exchange income (expense)
0.3%
-19.5%
-60.0%
0.3%
-6.7%
6.9%
-3.7%
-19.5%
17.2%
-8.4%
-22.9%
Operating income
7.9%
-12.3%
7.7%
7.9%
135.0%
3.9%
14.2%
-12.3%
-16.3%
-4.8%
10.9%
AFTER-TAX EARNINGS:
Net income (loss)
$
341,862
$
16,612
$
514,151
$
341,862
$
63,601
$
243,057
$
190,880
$
16,612
$
217,644
$
104,398
$
332,868
Per basic common share
8.53
0.41
12.81
8.53
1.59
6.08
4.78
0.41
5.34
2.56
8.17
Per diluted common share
8.52
0.41
12.78
8.52
1.59
6.07
4.77
0.41
5.32
2.56
8.15
Net realized capital gains (losses)
30,035
(172,364)
217,017
30,035
149,950
88,911
150,519
(172,364)
61,052
(10,143)
25,994
Per basic common share
0.75
(4.23)
5.40
0.75
3.75
2.22
3.76
(4.23)
1.50
(0.25)
0.64
Per diluted common share
0.75
(4.22)
5.39
0.75
3.74
2.22
3.76
(4.22)
1.49
(0.25)
0.64
Foreign exchange income (expense)
51,618
24,604
(2,932)
51,618
(42,165)
57,157
(42,528)
24,604
25,763
(23,821)
(13,988)
Per basic common share
1.29
0.60
(0.07)
1.29
(1.05)
1.43
(1.06)
0.60
0.63
(0.58)
(0.34)
Per diluted common share
1.29
0.60
(0.07)
1.29
(1.05)
1.43
(1.06)
0.60
0.63
(0.58)
(0.34)
Operating income (2)
260,209
164,372
300,066
260,209
(44,184)
96,989
82,889
164,372
130,828
138,362
320,862
Per basic common share
6.50
4.04
7.47
6.50
(1.12)
2.43
2.07
4.04
3.21
3.40
7.88
Per diluted common share
6.49
4.03
7.46
6.49
(1.12)
2.42
2.07
4.03
3.20
3.39
7.85
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
39,543
40,204
39,656
39,543
39,493
39,483
39,449
40,204
40,298
40,287
40,277
Diluted
39,597
40,296
39,734
39,597
39,566
39,557
39,519
40,296
40,418
40,411
40,404
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.) (NM, Not Meaningful)
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Supplemental GAAP Financial Information (cont.) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Year-to-Date
Quarter-to-Date
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
COMBINED RATIO:
Loss ratio
71.7%
70.3%
75.5%
71.7%
82.5%
78.7%
68.9%
70.3%
72.3%
72.0%
60.2%
Commission and brokerage ratio
20.5%
22.0%
21.6%
20.5%
21.4%
20.2%
22.8%
22.0%
23.1%
23.3%
23.2%
Other underwriting expense ratio
5.9%
6.3%
5.8%
5.9%
5.2%
6.3%
5.8%
6.3%
6.1%
6.1%
5.8%
Combined ratio
98.1%
98.6%
102.9%
98.1%
109.1%
105.2%
97.5%
98.6%
101.5%
101.4%
89.2%
CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash flow provided by operations
$
904,366
$
505,989
$
2,873,579
$
904,366
$
682,971
$
1,086,022
$
598,597
$
505,989
$
365,139
$
633,352
$
393,709
Paid losses, net
1,052,353
1,076,318
4,127,076
1,052,353
1,068,826
907,859
1,074,073
1,076,318
1,545,594
984,810
1,051,973
Paid cats, net
173,618
219,338
661,482
173,618
155,566
150,280
136,298
219,338
190,859
192,664
236,081
Paid (recovered) asbestos and
environmental losses, net
14,248
7,286
29,674
14,248
8,296
6,212
7,880
7,286
12,885
6,951
3,097
Taxes paid (recovered)
6,417
4,920
(169,748)
6,417
(599)
(180,044)
5,975
4,920
(68,041)
3,451
6,851
RETURN ON EQUITY:
Beginning of period shareholders' equity
$
9,726,176
$
9,132,925
$
9,132,925
$
9,726,176
$
9,591,292
$
9,286,299
$
8,580,944
$
9,132,925
$
8,983,258
$
8,836,817
$
8,389,273
Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation)
of investments
(724,159)
(304,425)
(304,425)
(724,159)
(652,949)
(600,921)
(56,425)
(304,425)
(340,977)
(247,740)
(51,851)
Adjusted beginning of period
shareholders' equity
$
9,002,017
$
8,828,500
$
8,828,500
$
9,002,017
$
8,938,343
$
8,685,378
$
8,524,519
$
8,828,500
$
8,642,281
$
8,589,077
$
8,337,422
End of period shareholders' equity
$
9,682,882
$
8,580,944
$
9,726,176
$
9,682,882
$
9,726,176
$
9,591,292
$
9,286,299
$
8,580,944
$
9,132,925
$
8,983,258
$
8,836,817
Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation)
of investments
(431,878)
(56,425)
(724,159)
(431,878)
(724,159)
(652,949)
(600,921)
(56,425)
(304,425)
(340,977)
(247,740)
Adjusted end of period shareholders' equity
$
9,251,004
$
8,524,519
$
9,002,017
$
9,251,004
$
9,002,017
$
8,938,343
$
8,685,378
$
8,524,519
$
8,828,500
$
8,642,281
$
8,589,077
Average adjusted shareholders' equity
$
9,126,511
$
8,676,510
$
8,915,259
$
9,126,511
$
8,970,180
$
8,811,861
$
8,604,949
$
8,676,510
$
8,753,667
$
8,615,679
$
8,463,250
After-tax operating income (2)
$
260,209
$
164,372
$
300,066
$
260,209
$
(44,184)
$
96,989
$
82,889
$
164,372
$
130,828
$
138,362
$
320,862
After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)
30,035
(172,364)
217,017
30,035
149,950
88,911
150,519
(172,364)
61,052
(10,143)
25,994
After-tax foreign exchange income (expense)
51,618
24,604
(2,932)
51,618
(42,165)
57,157
(42,528)
24,604
25,763
(23,821)
(13,988)
Net income (loss)
$
341,862
$
16,612
$
514,151
$
341,862
$
63,601
$
243,057
$
190,880
$
16,612
$
217,643
$
104,398
$
332,868
Return on equity (annualized)
After-tax operating income (2)
11.4%
7.6%
3.4%
11.4%
-2.0%
4.4%
3.9%
7.6%
6.0%
6.4%
15.2%
After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)
1.3%
-7.9%
2.4%
1.3%
6.7%
4.0%
7.0%
-7.9%
2.8%
-0.5%
1.2%
After-tax foreign exchange income (expense)
2.3%
1.1%
0.0%
2.3%
-1.9%
2.6%
-2.0%
1.1%
1.2%
-1.1%
-0.7%
Net income (loss)
15.0%
0.8%
5.8%
15.0%
2.8%
11.0%
8.9%
0.8%
10.0%
4.8%
15.7%
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
__________________________________________
Catastrophe losses are net of specific reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.
The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense). Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business, and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
Supplemental GAAP Balance Sheet Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS:
Total investments and cash
$
25,940,804
$
25,461,591
$
23,104,678
$
21,601,676
$
20,336,582
$
20,748,500
$
20,364,593
$
19,793,852
Total assets
33,595,352
32,788,357
30,153,027
28,584,793
27,222,638
27,324,051
27,023,741
26,340,448
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") (gross)
17,090,644
16,398,997
15,233,125
14,276,641
13,820,504
13,611,313
13,637,639
13,249,488
Future policy benefit reserve
37,561
37,723
40,374
40,659
41,677
42,592
44,276
45,130
Senior notes due 6/1/2044
397,224
397,194
397,164
397,134
397,104
397,074
397,044
397,014
Senior notes due 10/15/2050
979,654
979,524
-
-
-
-
-
-
Long term notes due 5/1/2067
223,699
223,674
223,649
223,625
235,083
236,758
236,733
236,709
Shareholders' equity
9,682,882
9,726,176
9,591,292
9,286,299
8,580,944
9,132,925
8,983,258
8,836,817
Common shares outstanding
40,083
39,983
39,967
39,972
39,987
40,799
40,780
40,741
Book value per common share outstanding
$
241.57
$
243.25
$
239.98
$
232.32
$
214.59
$
223.85
$
220.28
$
216.90
TOTAL LOSS RESERVES:
Gross reserve for losses and LAE
$
17,090,644
$
16,398,997
$
15,233,125
$
14,276,641
$
13,820,504
$
13,611,313
$
13,637,639
$
13,249,488
Reinsurance receivables on unpaid losses
(1,882,112)
(1,843,691)
(1,774,732)
(1,692,947)
(1,651,946)
(1,640,712)
(1,632,687)
(1,636,918)
Net reserve for losses and LAE
$
15,208,532
$
14,555,306
$
13,458,393
$
12,583,694
$
12,168,558
$
11,970,601
$
12,004,952
$
11,612,570
ASBESTOS AND ENVIRONMENTAL LOSS RESERVES:
Net loss and LAE reserves
$
184,006
$
198,255
$
207,323
$
213,534
$
221,415
$
228,701
$
241,586
$
248,537
Net asbestos 3 year survival ratio
5.1
5.2
5.3
5.3
5.6
5.7
5.6
5.5
END OF PERIOD INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO INFORMATION:
Pre-tax book yield to maturity
3.0%
3.0%
3.1%
3.4%
3.4%
3.4%
3.4%
3.4%
After-tax book yield to maturity
2.6%
2.6%
2.7%
2.9%
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
Modified duration of fixed income portfolio (in years)
3.5
3.6
3.5
3.7
3.6
3.5
3.2
3.1
Average credit quality
Aa3
Aa3
Aa3
A1
Aa3
A1
A1
Aa3
OPERATING LEVERAGE:
Ratio of net written premiums to shareholders' equity
(12 month rolling)
0.98 TO 1
0.94 TO 1
0.92 TO 1
0.91 TO 1
0.95 TO 1
0.86 TO 1
0.86 TO 1
0.86 TO 1
Ratio of net loss and LAE reserves to shareholders' equity
1.57 TO 1
1.50 TO 1
1.40 TO 1
1.36 TO 1
1.42 TO 1
1.31 TO 1
1.34 TO 1
1.31 TO 1
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. Segment Results (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
TOTAL SEGMENTS
Year-to-Date
Quarter-to-Date
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Gross written premiums
$
2,931,433
$
2,570,871
$
10,482,361
$
2,931,433
$
2,750,548
$
2,791,604
$
2,369,338
$
2,570,871
$
2,436,327
$
2,403,274
$
2,166,655
Net written premiums
2,553,937
2,201,479
9,116,983
2,553,937
2,449,346
2,448,680
2,017,478
2,201,479
2,120,186
2,068,557
1,783,983
Premiums earned
$
2,387,865
$
2,036,814
$
8,681,513
$
2,387,865
$
2,396,483
$
2,205,811
$
2,042,405
$
2,036,814
$
1,948,071
$
1,905,619
$
1,817,299
Incurred losses and LAE
Attritional - current year
1,443,253
1,403,441
5,724,410
1,443,253
1,506,770
1,427,509
1,386,689
1,403,441
1,201,951
1,128,669
1,085,219
Attritional - prior year
(1,834)
(2,601)
401,427
(1,834)
400,001
(1,299)
5,327
(2,601)
(19,158)
(52,245)
(20,589)
Catastrophes
270,000
30,000
425,000
270,000
70,000
310,000
15,000
30,000
225,001
295,500
30,000
Total incurred losses and LAE
1,711,419
1,430,840
6,550,837
1,711,419
1,976,771
1,736,210
1,407,016
1,430,840
1,407,794
1,371,924
1,094,630
Commission and brokerage
489,011
448,522
1,873,250
489,011
513,080
445,332
466,316
448,522
450,226
443,076
420,950
Other underwriting expenses
142,231
128,860
511,237
142,231
125,372
138,875
118,130
128,860
118,923
118,158
104,833
Underwriting gain (loss)
$
45,204
$
28,592
$
(253,811)
$
45,204
$
(218,740)
$
(114,606)
$
50,943
$
28,592
$
(28,872)
$
(27,539)
$
196,886
Loss ratio
Attritional - current year
60.4%
68.9%
66.0%
60.4%
62.9%
64.8%
67.9%
68.9%
61.7%
59.2%
59.6%
Attritional - prior year
-0.1%
-0.1%
4.7%
-0.1%
16.7%
-0.1%
0.3%
-0.1%
-1.0%
-2.7%
-1.1%
Catastrophes
11.3%
1.5%
4.9%
11.3%
2.9%
14.0%
0.7%
1.5%
11.5%
15.5%
1.7%
Total loss ratio
71.7%
70.3%
75.5%
71.7%
82.5%
78.7%
68.9%
70.3%
72.3%
72.0%
60.2%
Commission and brokerage ratio
20.5%
22.0%
21.6%
20.5%
21.4%
20.2%
22.8%
22.0%
23.1%
23.3%
23.2%
Other underwriting expenses
5.9%
6.3%
5.8%
5.9%
5.2%
6.3%
5.8%
6.3%
6.1%
6.1%
5.8%
Combined ratio
98.1%
98.6%
102.9%
98.1%
109.1%
105.2%
97.5%
98.6%
101.5%
101.4%
89.2%
Ratios excluding reinstatement premium impact
Attritional loss ratio - current year
60.7%
68.9%
66.0%
60.7%
62.9%
65.0%
67.9%
68.9%
62.0%
59.7%
59.6%
Attritional combined ratio
87.2%
97.3%
93.5%
87.2%
89.5%
91.6%
96.5%
97.3%
90.3%
87.1%
88.6%
Ratios also excluding COVID-19 pandemic impacts
Attritional loss ratio - current year
60.7%
61.4%
60.1%
60.7%
59.7%
59.3%
60.0%
61.4%
62.0%
59.7%
59.6%
Attritional combined ratio
87.3%
89.8%
87.5%
87.3%
86.3%
85.8%
88.5%
89.8%
90.3%
87.1%
88.6%
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
