SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Quarter 2021: Financial Supplement

04/28/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Financial Supplement

March 31, 2021

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

Supplemental GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Year-to-Date

Quarter-to-Date

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

PRODUCTION INFORMATION:

Gross written premiums

$

2,931,433

$

2,570,871

$

10,482,361

$

2,931,433

$

2,750,548

$

2,791,604

$

2,369,338

$

2,570,871

$

2,436,327

$

2,403,274

$

2,166,655

Net written premiums

2,553,937

2,201,479

9,116,983

2,553,937

2,449,346

2,448,680

2,017,478

2,201,479

2,120,186

2,068,557

1,783,983

Net premiums earned

2,387,865

2,036,814

8,681,513

2,387,865

2,396,483

2,205,811

2,042,405

2,036,814

1,948,071

1,905,619

1,817,299

INVESTMENT INCOME:

Pre-tax investment income

$

260,413

$

147,800

$

642,465

$

260,413

$

222,349

$

234,233

$

38,083

$

147,800

$

146,077

$

181,058

$

179,028

Effective tax rate

11.7%

10.5%

12.1%

11.7%

11.8%

12.2%

19.3%

10.5%

12.1%

10.8%

9.8%

After-tax investment income

$

229,818

$

132,280

$

564,697

$

229,818

$

196,023

$

205,645

$

30,749

$

132,280

$

128,470

$

161,420

$

161,436

Net pre-tax yield - amortized cost

4.2%

2.9%

2.9%

4.2%

3.8%

4.3%

0.7%

2.9%

2.9%

3.7%

3.7%

Net after-tax yield - amortized cost

3.7%

2.6%

2.5%

3.7%

3.4%

3.8%

0.6%

2.6%

2.6%

3.3%

3.4%

CATASTROPHE INFORMATION:

Net pre-tax catastrophe losses (1)

$

260,000

$

30,000

$

415,000

$

260,000

$

70,000

$

300,000

$

15,000

$

30,000

$

215,000

$

280,000

$

30,000

After-tax effect of catastrophe losses

on earnings per basic common share (1)

(5.17)

(0.58)

(8.40)

(5.17)

(1.60)

(5.96)

(0.29)

(0.58)

(4.25)

(5.49)

(0.55)

After-tax effect of catastrophe losses

on earnings per diluted common share (1)

(5.16)

(0.57)

(8.38)

(5.16)

(1.60)

(5.95)

(0.29)

(0.57)

(4.24)

(5.49)

(0.55)

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ON:

Net income (loss)

8.4%

-138.1%

12.1%

8.4%

46.7%

10.8%

19.5%

-138.1%

0.7%

-12.2%

10.6%

Net realized capital gains (losses)

22.8%

-18.2%

18.9%

22.8%

18.2%

19.3%

18.5%

-18.2%

19.1%

-21.6%

14.1%

Foreign exchange income (expense)

0.3%

-19.5%

-60.0%

0.3%

-6.7%

6.9%

-3.7%

-19.5%

17.2%

-8.4%

-22.9%

Operating income

7.9%

-12.3%

7.7%

7.9%

135.0%

3.9%

14.2%

-12.3%

-16.3%

-4.8%

10.9%

AFTER-TAX EARNINGS:

Net income (loss)

$

341,862

$

16,612

$

514,151

$

341,862

$

63,601

$

243,057

$

190,880

$

16,612

$

217,644

$

104,398

$

332,868

Per basic common share

8.53

0.41

12.81

8.53

1.59

6.08

4.78

0.41

5.34

2.56

8.17

Per diluted common share

8.52

0.41

12.78

8.52

1.59

6.07

4.77

0.41

5.32

2.56

8.15

Net realized capital gains (losses)

30,035

(172,364)

217,017

30,035

149,950

88,911

150,519

(172,364)

61,052

(10,143)

25,994

Per basic common share

0.75

(4.23)

5.40

0.75

3.75

2.22

3.76

(4.23)

1.50

(0.25)

0.64

Per diluted common share

0.75

(4.22)

5.39

0.75

3.74

2.22

3.76

(4.22)

1.49

(0.25)

0.64

Foreign exchange income (expense)

51,618

24,604

(2,932)

51,618

(42,165)

57,157

(42,528)

24,604

25,763

(23,821)

(13,988)

Per basic common share

1.29

0.60

(0.07)

1.29

(1.05)

1.43

(1.06)

0.60

0.63

(0.58)

(0.34)

Per diluted common share

1.29

0.60

(0.07)

1.29

(1.05)

1.43

(1.06)

0.60

0.63

(0.58)

(0.34)

Operating income (2)

260,209

164,372

300,066

260,209

(44,184)

96,989

82,889

164,372

130,828

138,362

320,862

Per basic common share

6.50

4.04

7.47

6.50

(1.12)

2.43

2.07

4.04

3.21

3.40

7.88

Per diluted common share

6.49

4.03

7.46

6.49

(1.12)

2.42

2.07

4.03

3.20

3.39

7.85

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic

39,543

40,204

39,656

39,543

39,493

39,483

39,449

40,204

40,298

40,287

40,277

Diluted

39,597

40,296

39,734

39,597

39,566

39,557

39,519

40,296

40,418

40,411

40,404

(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.) (NM, Not Meaningful)

Financial Supplement

Page 1 of 10

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

Supplemental GAAP Financial Information (cont.) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Year-to-Date

Quarter-to-Date

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

COMBINED RATIO:

Loss ratio

71.7%

70.3%

75.5%

71.7%

82.5%

78.7%

68.9%

70.3%

72.3%

72.0%

60.2%

Commission and brokerage ratio

20.5%

22.0%

21.6%

20.5%

21.4%

20.2%

22.8%

22.0%

23.1%

23.3%

23.2%

Other underwriting expense ratio

5.9%

6.3%

5.8%

5.9%

5.2%

6.3%

5.8%

6.3%

6.1%

6.1%

5.8%

Combined ratio

98.1%

98.6%

102.9%

98.1%

109.1%

105.2%

97.5%

98.6%

101.5%

101.4%

89.2%

CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash flow provided by operations

$

904,366

$

505,989

$

2,873,579

$

904,366

$

682,971

$

1,086,022

$

598,597

$

505,989

$

365,139

$

633,352

$

393,709

Paid losses, net

1,052,353

1,076,318

4,127,076

1,052,353

1,068,826

907,859

1,074,073

1,076,318

1,545,594

984,810

1,051,973

Paid cats, net

173,618

219,338

661,482

173,618

155,566

150,280

136,298

219,338

190,859

192,664

236,081

Paid (recovered) asbestos and

environmental losses, net

14,248

7,286

29,674

14,248

8,296

6,212

7,880

7,286

12,885

6,951

3,097

Taxes paid (recovered)

6,417

4,920

(169,748)

6,417

(599)

(180,044)

5,975

4,920

(68,041)

3,451

6,851

RETURN ON EQUITY:

Beginning of period shareholders' equity

$

9,726,176

$

9,132,925

$

9,132,925

$

9,726,176

$

9,591,292

$

9,286,299

$

8,580,944

$

9,132,925

$

8,983,258

$

8,836,817

$

8,389,273

Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation)

of investments

(724,159)

(304,425)

(304,425)

(724,159)

(652,949)

(600,921)

(56,425)

(304,425)

(340,977)

(247,740)

(51,851)

Adjusted beginning of period

shareholders' equity

$

9,002,017

$

8,828,500

$

8,828,500

$

9,002,017

$

8,938,343

$

8,685,378

$

8,524,519

$

8,828,500

$

8,642,281

$

8,589,077

$

8,337,422

End of period shareholders' equity

$

9,682,882

$

8,580,944

$

9,726,176

$

9,682,882

$

9,726,176

$

9,591,292

$

9,286,299

$

8,580,944

$

9,132,925

$

8,983,258

$

8,836,817

Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation)

of investments

(431,878)

(56,425)

(724,159)

(431,878)

(724,159)

(652,949)

(600,921)

(56,425)

(304,425)

(340,977)

(247,740)

Adjusted end of period shareholders' equity

$

9,251,004

$

8,524,519

$

9,002,017

$

9,251,004

$

9,002,017

$

8,938,343

$

8,685,378

$

8,524,519

$

8,828,500

$

8,642,281

$

8,589,077

Average adjusted shareholders' equity

$

9,126,511

$

8,676,510

$

8,915,259

$

9,126,511

$

8,970,180

$

8,811,861

$

8,604,949

$

8,676,510

$

8,753,667

$

8,615,679

$

8,463,250

After-tax operating income (2)

$

260,209

$

164,372

$

300,066

$

260,209

$

(44,184)

$

96,989

$

82,889

$

164,372

$

130,828

$

138,362

$

320,862

After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)

30,035

(172,364)

217,017

30,035

149,950

88,911

150,519

(172,364)

61,052

(10,143)

25,994

After-tax foreign exchange income (expense)

51,618

24,604

(2,932)

51,618

(42,165)

57,157

(42,528)

24,604

25,763

(23,821)

(13,988)

Net income (loss)

$

341,862

$

16,612

$

514,151

$

341,862

$

63,601

$

243,057

$

190,880

$

16,612

$

217,643

$

104,398

$

332,868

Return on equity (annualized)

After-tax operating income (2)

11.4%

7.6%

3.4%

11.4%

-2.0%

4.4%

3.9%

7.6%

6.0%

6.4%

15.2%

After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)

1.3%

-7.9%

2.4%

1.3%

6.7%

4.0%

7.0%

-7.9%

2.8%

-0.5%

1.2%

After-tax foreign exchange income (expense)

2.3%

1.1%

0.0%

2.3%

-1.9%

2.6%

-2.0%

1.1%

1.2%

-1.1%

-0.7%

Net income (loss)

15.0%

0.8%

5.8%

15.0%

2.8%

11.0%

8.9%

0.8%

10.0%

4.8%

15.7%

(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

__________________________________________

  1. Catastrophe losses are net of specific reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.
  2. The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense). Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business, and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

Financial Supplement

Page 2 of 10

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.

Supplemental GAAP Balance Sheet Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS:

Total investments and cash

$

25,940,804

$

25,461,591

$

23,104,678

$

21,601,676

$

20,336,582

$

20,748,500

$

20,364,593

$

19,793,852

Total assets

33,595,352

32,788,357

30,153,027

28,584,793

27,222,638

27,324,051

27,023,741

26,340,448

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") (gross)

17,090,644

16,398,997

15,233,125

14,276,641

13,820,504

13,611,313

13,637,639

13,249,488

Future policy benefit reserve

37,561

37,723

40,374

40,659

41,677

42,592

44,276

45,130

Senior notes due 6/1/2044

397,224

397,194

397,164

397,134

397,104

397,074

397,044

397,014

Senior notes due 10/15/2050

979,654

979,524

-

-

-

-

-

-

Long term notes due 5/1/2067

223,699

223,674

223,649

223,625

235,083

236,758

236,733

236,709

Shareholders' equity

9,682,882

9,726,176

9,591,292

9,286,299

8,580,944

9,132,925

8,983,258

8,836,817

Common shares outstanding

40,083

39,983

39,967

39,972

39,987

40,799

40,780

40,741

Book value per common share outstanding

$

241.57

$

243.25

$

239.98

$

232.32

$

214.59

$

223.85

$

220.28

$

216.90

TOTAL LOSS RESERVES:

Gross reserve for losses and LAE

$

17,090,644

$

16,398,997

$

15,233,125

$

14,276,641

$

13,820,504

$

13,611,313

$

13,637,639

$

13,249,488

Reinsurance receivables on unpaid losses

(1,882,112)

(1,843,691)

(1,774,732)

(1,692,947)

(1,651,946)

(1,640,712)

(1,632,687)

(1,636,918)

Net reserve for losses and LAE

$

15,208,532

$

14,555,306

$

13,458,393

$

12,583,694

$

12,168,558

$

11,970,601

$

12,004,952

$

11,612,570

ASBESTOS AND ENVIRONMENTAL LOSS RESERVES:

Net loss and LAE reserves

$

184,006

$

198,255

$

207,323

$

213,534

$

221,415

$

228,701

$

241,586

$

248,537

Net asbestos 3 year survival ratio

5.1

5.2

5.3

5.3

5.6

5.7

5.6

5.5

END OF PERIOD INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO INFORMATION:

Pre-tax book yield to maturity

3.0%

3.0%

3.1%

3.4%

3.4%

3.4%

3.4%

3.4%

After-tax book yield to maturity

2.6%

2.6%

2.7%

2.9%

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

Modified duration of fixed income portfolio (in years)

3.5

3.6

3.5

3.7

3.6

3.5

3.2

3.1

Average credit quality

Aa3

Aa3

Aa3

A1

Aa3

A1

A1

Aa3

OPERATING LEVERAGE:

Ratio of net written premiums to shareholders' equity

(12 month rolling)

0.98 TO 1

0.94 TO 1

0.92 TO 1

0.91 TO 1

0.95 TO 1

0.86 TO 1

0.86 TO 1

0.86 TO 1

Ratio of net loss and LAE reserves to shareholders' equity

1.57 TO 1

1.50 TO 1

1.40 TO 1

1.36 TO 1

1.42 TO 1

1.31 TO 1

1.34 TO 1

1.31 TO 1

Financial Supplement

Page 3 of 10

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. Segment Results (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

TOTAL SEGMENTS

Year-to-Date

Quarter-to-Date

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Gross written premiums

$

2,931,433

$

2,570,871

$

10,482,361

$

2,931,433

$

2,750,548

$

2,791,604

$

2,369,338

$

2,570,871

$

2,436,327

$

2,403,274

$

2,166,655

Net written premiums

2,553,937

2,201,479

9,116,983

2,553,937

2,449,346

2,448,680

2,017,478

2,201,479

2,120,186

2,068,557

1,783,983

Premiums earned

$

2,387,865

$

2,036,814

$

8,681,513

$

2,387,865

$

2,396,483

$

2,205,811

$

2,042,405

$

2,036,814

$

1,948,071

$

1,905,619

$

1,817,299

Incurred losses and LAE

Attritional - current year

1,443,253

1,403,441

5,724,410

1,443,253

1,506,770

1,427,509

1,386,689

1,403,441

1,201,951

1,128,669

1,085,219

Attritional - prior year

(1,834)

(2,601)

401,427

(1,834)

400,001

(1,299)

5,327

(2,601)

(19,158)

(52,245)

(20,589)

Catastrophes

270,000

30,000

425,000

270,000

70,000

310,000

15,000

30,000

225,001

295,500

30,000

Total incurred losses and LAE

1,711,419

1,430,840

6,550,837

1,711,419

1,976,771

1,736,210

1,407,016

1,430,840

1,407,794

1,371,924

1,094,630

Commission and brokerage

489,011

448,522

1,873,250

489,011

513,080

445,332

466,316

448,522

450,226

443,076

420,950

Other underwriting expenses

142,231

128,860

511,237

142,231

125,372

138,875

118,130

128,860

118,923

118,158

104,833

Underwriting gain (loss)

$

45,204

$

28,592

$

(253,811)

$

45,204

$

(218,740)

$

(114,606)

$

50,943

$

28,592

$

(28,872)

$

(27,539)

$

196,886

Loss ratio

Attritional - current year

60.4%

68.9%

66.0%

60.4%

62.9%

64.8%

67.9%

68.9%

61.7%

59.2%

59.6%

Attritional - prior year

-0.1%

-0.1%

4.7%

-0.1%

16.7%

-0.1%

0.3%

-0.1%

-1.0%

-2.7%

-1.1%

Catastrophes

11.3%

1.5%

4.9%

11.3%

2.9%

14.0%

0.7%

1.5%

11.5%

15.5%

1.7%

Total loss ratio

71.7%

70.3%

75.5%

71.7%

82.5%

78.7%

68.9%

70.3%

72.3%

72.0%

60.2%

Commission and brokerage ratio

20.5%

22.0%

21.6%

20.5%

21.4%

20.2%

22.8%

22.0%

23.1%

23.3%

23.2%

Other underwriting expenses

5.9%

6.3%

5.8%

5.9%

5.2%

6.3%

5.8%

6.3%

6.1%

6.1%

5.8%

Combined ratio

98.1%

98.6%

102.9%

98.1%

109.1%

105.2%

97.5%

98.6%

101.5%

101.4%

89.2%

Ratios excluding reinstatement premium impact

Attritional loss ratio - current year

60.7%

68.9%

66.0%

60.7%

62.9%

65.0%

67.9%

68.9%

62.0%

59.7%

59.6%

Attritional combined ratio

87.2%

97.3%

93.5%

87.2%

89.5%

91.6%

96.5%

97.3%

90.3%

87.1%

88.6%

Ratios also excluding COVID-19 pandemic impacts

Attritional loss ratio - current year

60.7%

61.4%

60.1%

60.7%

59.7%

59.3%

60.0%

61.4%

62.0%

59.7%

59.6%

Attritional combined ratio

87.3%

89.8%

87.5%

87.3%

86.3%

85.8%

88.5%

89.8%

90.3%

87.1%

88.6%

(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Financial Supplement

Page 4 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Everest Re Group Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
