    1460   TW0001460004

EVEREST TEXTILE CO., LTD.

(1460)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
7.530 TWD    0.00%
Change to the acting spokesperson of the company
PU
Everest Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
EVEREST TEXTILE : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary Everest Textile (Shanghai) Ltd. for temporary shut down by following local pandemic prevention policies
PU
:Change to the acting spokesperson of the company

05/27/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EVEREST TEXTILE CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/27 Time of announcement 16:47:23
Subject 
 :Change to the acting spokesperson of the
company
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/27
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Kao, Chin-Chueh/Vice president
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Hung, Hsien-Shen/Vice president
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2022/05/27
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:It will be proposed in the
coming board of directors meeting as a post-approval

Disclaimer

Everest Textile Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:48:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
