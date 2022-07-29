Everest Textile : New endorsements/guarantees made by the company or its subsidiaries reaches NT$30 million or more &reaches 5% or more of net worth ts latest financial statement

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/29 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)For whom the endorsements/guarantees were made: Everest International Develop Investment Co., Ltd. (2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees: 100% owned subsidiary (3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):4,934,513 (4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):367,000 (5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):300,000 (6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):667,000 (7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD):332,000 (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: Financing loans 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1)Content:NA (2)Value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD):1,914,000 (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-1,202,638 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1)Condition:Repayment of loans (2)Date:Date of repayment of loans 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 9,869,027 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):4,444,480 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:67.55 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:16.18 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA