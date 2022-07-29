Everest Textile : New endorsements/guarantees made by the company or its subsidiaries reaches NT$30 million or more &reaches 5% or more of net worth ts latest financial statement

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/29
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)For whom the endorsements/guarantees were made:
Everest Textile USA,LLC
(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees:
100% owned subsidiary
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):4,934,513
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):1,618,920
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):599,600
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date
of occurrence (thousand NTD):2,218,520
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom
endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD):1,519,986
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
Financing loans
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content:NA
(2)Value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD):1,181,263
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-341,344
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1)Condition:Repayment of loans
(2)Date:Date of repayment of loans
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
9,869,027
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):4,444,480
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:67.55
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:46.49
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA