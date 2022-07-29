Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Everest Textile Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1460   TW0001460004

EVEREST TEXTILE CO., LTD.

(1460)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
7.250 TWD   -0.14%
03:55aEVEREST TEXTILE : New endorsements/guarantees made by the company or its subsidiaries reaches NT$30 million or more &reaches 5% or more of net worth ts latest financial statement
PU
03:55aEVEREST TEXTILE : New endorsements/guarantees made by the company or its subsidiaries reaches NT$30 million or more &reaches 5% or more of net worth ts latest financial statement
PU
07/13EVEREST TEXTILE : New endorsements/guarantees made by the company or its subsidiaries reaches NT$30 million or more &reaches 5% or more of net worth ts latest financial statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everest Textile : New endorsements/guarantees made by the company or its subsidiaries reaches NT$30 million or more &reaches 5% or more of net worth ts latest financial statement

07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: EVEREST TEXTILE CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 15:38:22
Subject 
 New endorsements/guarantees made by the company or
its subsidiaries reaches NT$30 million or more &reaches
5% or more of net worth ts latest financial statement
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/29
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)For whom the endorsements/guarantees were made:
Everest Textile USA,LLC
(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees:
100% owned subsidiary
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):4,934,513
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):1,618,920
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD):599,600
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date
of occurrence (thousand NTD):2,218,520
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom
endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD):1,519,986
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
Financing loans
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content:NA
(2)Value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD):1,181,263
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-341,344
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1)Condition:Repayment of loans
(2)Date:Date of repayment of loans
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
9,869,027
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):4,444,480
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:67.55
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:46.49
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Everest Textile Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVEREST TEXTILE CO., LTD.
03:55aEVEREST TEXTILE : New endorsements/guarantees made by the company or its subsidiaries reac..
PU
03:55aEVEREST TEXTILE : New endorsements/guarantees made by the company or its subsidiaries reac..
PU
07/13EVEREST TEXTILE : New endorsements/guarantees made by the company or its subsidiaries reac..
PU
07/07EVEREST TEXTILE : The Company is invited to attend an institutional investor conference he..
PU
07/01EVEREST TEXTILE : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional ..
PU
07/01Everest Textile Co., Ltd. Announces Change in Representative of the Company's Instituti..
CI
06/16EVEREST TEXTILE : Announcement of important resolutions of the Company's 2022 annual share..
PU
05/27Change to the acting spokesperson of the company
PU
05/13Everest Textile Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
04/12EVEREST TEXTILE : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary Everest Textile (Shanghai..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 10 007 M - -
Net income 2021 182 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 847 M 162 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart EVEREST TEXTILE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Everest Textile Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVEREST TEXTILE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Lai Yeh General Manager & Director
Ting Hua Hung Head-Finance
Chia Yi Hsi Chairman
Hsiu Chung Chen Independent Director
Jen Fa Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVEREST TEXTILE CO., LTD.-24.71%162
TRIDENT LIMITED-28.87%2 407
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-13.40%2 395
TEIJIN LIMITED1.34%2 008
COATS GROUP PLC6.07%1 265
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-38.84%1 224