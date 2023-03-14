Everfuel A/S : Articles of Association - DK/ENG

rules. If the company's shares cease to be listed on Euronext Growth Oslo, the Board of Directors may determine that the shares shall no longer be registered with Verdipapirsentralen ASA.

The register of shareholders in the form of the register of Verdipapirsentralen ASA shall be kept by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, Dron- ning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norway.

AUTHORISATION TO ISSUE WARRANTS

The Board of Directors is authorised to make one or more issues of warrants entitling the holder to subscribe for up to nominally DKK 36,600 shares in the company, it being understood that any adjustment in accordance with ordinary, general adjustment mechanisms laid down by the Board of Directors may increase said nominal amount. The authorisation has been increased to DKK 39,000 at the general meeting held on 19 May 2021.

The authority expires on 20 October 2025.

The share capital which may be subscribed by the exercise of the warrants cannot be paid up in part.

The company's shareholders will have no right of pre-emption in respect of warrants issued under this authority, the intended recipients being the management and employees of the company as resolved in more detail by the Board of Directors.

The warrants entitle the holder to subscribe for shares at a price of the market price at Euronext Growth Oslo at the date of grant. The Board of Directors will decide the details of the terms and conditions applicable to warrants issued under this authority.

The shares which may be subscribed by the exercise of the warrants must be registered in the name of the holder and will be negotiable instru- ments. The shares will be subject to no restrictions on transferability.