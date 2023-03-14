Everfuel A/S : Articles of Association - DK/ENG

Selskabets driver tillige virksomhed under binavnet Everfuel Europe A/S.
2. FORMÅL
NAME
The name of the company is Everfuel A/S.
The company also carries on business under the secondary name Everfuel Europe A/S.
OBJECTS
2.1 Selskabets formål er at drive virksomhed med pro- duktion af brint samt distribution heraf til brinttanksta- tioner samt hermed beslægtede aktiviteter.
3. KAPITAL
Selskabskapitalen udgør 862.799,6 kr. fordelt i kapi- talandele af DKK 0,01.
Selskabskapitalen er fuldt indbetalt.
4. KAPITALANDELE
Selskabets kapitalandele skal lyde på navn og note- res i selskabets ejerbog, som er holdt i VPS.
Kapitalandelene er omsætningspapirer og frit omsæt- telige.
Ingen kapitalejer er forpligtet til at lade sine kapitalan- dele indløse helt eller delvist.
Selskabets kapitalandele er registreret i den norske værdipapircentral Verdipapirsentralen ASA, og sel- skabet udsteder således ikke fysiske ejerbeviser. Ret- tigheder vedrørende selskabets kapitalandele skal anmeldes til Verdipapirsentralen ASA efter de herom fastsatte regler. Hvis selskabets kapitalandele
The company's objects are to carry on business with the production of hydrogen and the distribution thereof to hydrogen filling stations and any related activities.
SHARE CAPITAL
The company's share capital is DKK 862,799.6 divided into shares of DKK 0.01.
The share capital has been fully paid up.
SHARES
The company's shares are registered in the name of the holders and shall be entered in the compa- ny's register of shareholders, which is held in the VPS.
The shares shall be negotiable instruments and freely transferable.
No shareholder shall be obliged to have their shares redeemed in whole or in part.
The shares are registered with the Norwegian central securities depository Verdipapirsentralen ASA, and therefore the company shall not issue any physical share certificates. All rights attaching to the shares shall be notified to Verdipapirsen- tralen ASA in accordance with the applicable
ophører med at være noteret på Euronext Growth Oslo, kan bestyrelsen beslutte, at selskabets kapital- andele ikke længere skal være registreret i Verdipa- pirsentralen ASA.
4.5 Ejerbogen i form af Verdipapirsentralen ASA's forteg- nelse føres af DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Depart- ment, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norge.
5. BEMYNDIGELSE TIL AT UDSTEDE WARRANTS
5.1 Bestyrelsen er bemyndiget til ad én eller flere gange at udstede warrants, der giver ret til at tegne for indtil nominelt DKK 36.600 kapitalandele i selskabet, dog kan regulering i henhold til almindelige, generelle re- guleringsmekanismer fastsat af bestyrelsen medføre et større nominelt beløb. Bemyndigelsen er på gene- ralforsamling den 19. maj 2021 hævet til DKK 39.000.
Bemyndigelsen er gældende til og med den 20. okto- ber 2025.
Der kan ikke ske delvis indbetaling af den selskabs- kapital, som warrants giver mulighed for at tegne.
Selskabets kapitalejere skal ikke have fortegningsret ved udstedelse af warrants i henhold til denne be- myndigelse, idet warrants skal udstedes til fordel for ledelsen samt medarbejdere i selskabet efter besty- relsens nærmere beslutning.
Warrants skal give ret til at tegne kapitalandele til markedskursen på Euronext Growth Oslo på tilde- lingstidspunktet. I øvrigt fastsætter bestyrelsen de nærmere vilkår for de warrants, der udstedes i hen- hold til bemyndigelsen.
De kapitalandele, der tegnes ved udnyttelse af war- rants, skal lyde på navn og skal være omsætningspa- pirer. Der skal ikke gælde indskrænkninger i kapital- andelenes omsættelighed.
rules. If the company's shares cease to be listed on Euronext Growth Oslo, the Board of Directors may determine that the shares shall no longer be registered with Verdipapirsentralen ASA.
The register of shareholders in the form of the register of Verdipapirsentralen ASA shall be kept by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, Dron- ning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norway.
AUTHORISATION TO ISSUE WARRANTS
The Board of Directors is authorised to make one or more issues of warrants entitling the holder to subscribe for up to nominally DKK 36,600 shares in the company, it being understood that any adjustment in accordance with ordinary, general adjustment mechanisms laid down by the Board of Directors may increase said nominal amount. The authorisation has been increased to DKK 39,000 at the general meeting held on 19 May 2021.
The authority expires on 20 October 2025.
The share capital which may be subscribed by the exercise of the warrants cannot be paid up in part.
The company's shareholders will have no right of pre-emption in respect of warrants issued under this authority, the intended recipients being the management and employees of the company as resolved in more detail by the Board of Directors.
The warrants entitle the holder to subscribe for shares at a price of the market price at Euronext Growth Oslo at the date of grant. The Board of Directors will decide the details of the terms and conditions applicable to warrants issued under this authority.
The shares which may be subscribed by the exercise of the warrants must be registered in the name of the holder and will be negotiable instru- ments. The shares will be subject to no restrictions on transferability.
Bestyrelsen er bemyndiget til i perioden til og med 20. oktober 2025 at forhøje selskabets selskabskapital ad én eller flere gange med indtil i alt nominelt DKK 36.600 kapitalandele i selskabet. De ovenfor nævnte almindelige, generelle reguleringsmekanismer kan dog medføre et større nominelt beløb, hvilket er om- fattet af denne bemyndigelse. Selskabets kapitalejere skal ikke have fortegningsret til kapitalandele, der ud- stedes ved udnyttelse af udstedte warrants. Kapital- forhøjelserne skal gennemføres ved kontant indbeta- ling i forbindelse med udnyttelse af warrants. Bemyn- digelsen er på generalforsamling den 19. maj 2021 hævet til DKK 39.000.
Selskabets bestyrelse har den 28. oktober 2020, og i overensstemmelse med bestyrelsesmøde den 20. ok- tober 2020, truffet beslutning om delvist at udnytte den på generalforsamlingen den 20. oktober 2020 meddelte bemyndigelse til bestyrelsen til at udstede warrants, idet bestyrelsen har besluttet at udstede warrants uden fortegningsret for selskabets kapital- ejere. Warrants er udstedt til ledelsen samt nøgle- medarbejdere i selskabet. Warrants giver ret til at tegne for indtil nominelt DKK 15.465,04 kapitalandele i selskabet, dog kan regulering i henhold til de for warrants gældende vilkår medføre et større nominelt beløb.
I konsekvens heraf har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om de til udnyttelse af warrants hørende kontante kapitalforhøjelser på indtil nominelt DKK 15.465,04, dog kan regulering i henhold til de for warrants gældende vilkår medføre et større nominelt be- løb. De nærmere vilkår for tegning, tildeling og udnyt- telse af warrants samt for de til udnyttelse af warrants hørende kontante kapitalforhøjelser fremgår af bilag 1, der udgør bestyrelsens fuldstændige beslutning og er en integreret del af selskabets vedtægter.
På baggrund af bestyrelsens beslutning skal bemyn- digelsen i punkt 5.1 herefter anses for reduceret med nominelt DKK 15.465,04 til nominelt DKK 21.134,96. Bemyndigelsen er på generalforsamling den 19. maj
The Board of Directors is authorised for the period until and including 20 October 2025 to make one or more increases of the company's share capital by up to a total of nominally DKK 36,600 shares in the company However, the ordinary, general adjustment mechanisms referred to above may increase said nominal amount shares, which increase will be authorised under this authorisation. The company's shareholders will have no right of pre-emption in respect of shares issued on the exercise of warrants issued. The capital increases must be made by cash payment upon exercise of the warrants. The authorisation has been increased to DKK 39,000 at the general meeting held on 19 May 2021.
On 28 October 2020, and in accordance with board meeting as of 20 October 2020, the compa- ny's Board of Directors decided to partially exercise the authority granted by the general meeting on 20 October 2020 to the Board of Directors to issue warrants; the Board of Directors decided to issue warrants without pre-emption rights for the company's shareholders. The warrants are offered to the management and key employees of the company. The warrants entitle the holders to subscribe for up to nominally DKK 15,465.04 shares in the company; however, any adjustment made in accordance with the warrant adjustment mechanisms may result in a higher nominal amount.
Consequently, the Board of Directors also passed a resolution on the cash capital increases associated with the exercise of warrants of up to a nominal amount of DKK 15,465.04; however, any adjustment made in accordance with the warrant adjustment mechanisms may result in a higher nominal amount. The detailed terms and conditions governing the subscription for, grant and exercise of the warrants as well as the cash capital increases associated with the exercise of the warrants appear from appendix 1, which includes the full text of the Board of Directors' resolution and
2021 hævet til DKK 39.000, og bemyndigelsen i punkt 5.1 skal derfor anses for reduceret til nominelt DKK 23.534,96.
5.4 Selskabets bestyrelse har den 16. juni 2021 truffet beslutning om delvist at udnytte den på generalfor- samlingen den 20. oktober 2020 (som opdateret på generalforsamling den 19. maj 2021) meddelte be- myndigelse til bestyrelsen til at udstede warrants, idet bestyrelsen har besluttet at udstede warrants uden fortegningsret for selskabets kapitalejere. Warrants er udstedt til ledelsen samt medarbejdere i selskabet. Warrants giver ret til at tegne for indtil nominelt DKK 1.856,85 kapitalandele i selskabet, dog kan regule- ring i henhold til de for warrants gældende vilkår medføre et større nominelt beløb.
I konsekvens heraf har bestyrelsen samtidig truffet beslutning om de til udnyttelse af warrants hørende kontante kapitalforhøjelser på indtil nominelt DKK 1.856,85, dog kan regulering i henhold til de for war- rants gældende vilkår medføre et større nominelt be- løb. De nærmere vilkår for tegning, tildeling og udnyt- telse af warrants samt for de til udnyttelse af warrants hørende kontante kapitalforhøjelser fremgår af bilag 2, der udgør bestyrelsens fuldstændige beslutning og er en integreret del af selskabets vedtægter.
På baggrund af bestyrelsens beslutning skal bemyn- digelsen i punkt 5.1 herefter anses for reduceret med nominelt DKK 1.856,85 til nominelt DKK 21.678,11, jf. også punkt 5.3.
forms an integral part of the company's articles of association.
Based on the resolution made by the board of di- rectors, the authority referred to in clause 5.1 will then be considered reduced by nominally DKK 15,465.04 to nominally DKK 21,134.96. The au- thorisation has been increased to DKK 39,000 at the general meeting held on 19 May 2021, and the authority referred to in clause 5.1 shall therefore be considered reduced to nominally DKK 23,534.96.
On 16 June 2021, the company's Board of Directors decided to partially exercise the authority granted by the general meeting on 20 October 2020 (as updated at the annual general meeting on 19 May 2021) to the Board of Directors to issue warrants; the Board of Directors decided to issue warrants without pre-emption rights for the company's shareholders. The warrants are offered to the management and employees of the company. The warrants entitle the holders to subscribe for up to nominally DKK 1,856.85 shares in the company; however, any adjustment made in accordance with the warrant adjustment mechanisms may result in a higher nominal amount.
Consequently, the Board of Directors also passed a resolution on the cash capital increases associated with the exercise of warrants of up to a nominal amount of DKK 1,856.85; however, any adjustment made in accordance with the warrant adjustment mechanisms may result in a higher nominal amount. The detailed terms and conditions governing the subscription for, grant and exercise of the warrants as well as the cash capital increases associated with the exercise of the warrants appear from appendix 2, which includes the full text of the Board of Directors' resolution and forms an integral part of the company's articles of association.
Based on the resolution made by the board of di- rectors, the authority referred to in clause 5.1 will then be considered reduced by nominally DKK