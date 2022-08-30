Everfuel A/S : Interim Report Q1 2021

Everfuel is making green hydrogen for zero emission mobility commercially available across Europe, offering competitive all-inclusive hydrogen supply and fuelling solutions.
We own and operate green hydrogen infrastructure and partner with vehicle OEMs to connect the entire hydrogen value chain and seamlessly provide hydrogen2fuel to enterprise customers under long-term contracts. Green hydrogen is a 100% clean fuel made from renewable energy and key to the electrification of the transportation sector in Europe and a sustainable future. We are a young ambitious company, headquartered in Herning, Denmark, and with activities in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, and a plan to grow across Europe.
Everfuel Interim Report Q2 2022
Q2 Key Events
Increased hydrogen sales driven by the new H2 station in the Netherlands
Progressing hydrogen hub concept with strong industrial partners, customers and public funding
HySynergy Phase I on track for first hydrogen in late 2022
Agreement with Crossbridge Energy on terms for HySynergy Phase II hydrogen supplies
Introducing mobile Everfiller refuelling unit as the first Everfuel Tech product
Agreement to support testing of Volvo hydrogen trucks
Secured three strategic locations for heavy-duty segment in Denmark
Received multiple grants for new stations and technology development
End of June cash position of EUR 50.4 million
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
Message from the CEO
"Everfuel was created with the clear purpose of scaling the green hydrogen value chain to enable zero emission mobility in Europe.
Since inception, it has become increasingly apparent that we also have an important role to play in decarbonising industry through safe and efficient production and distribution hydrogen made from wind and solar power. The events unfolding during 2022, underlines the need for a rapid increase to the independent supply of clean energy in Europe.
We welcome the many new initiatives introduced to expand European renewable energy generation and roll out of sustainable fuels. We have launched our unique hydrogen hub concept as an enabler for this and for accelerating the energy transition through local value chains for production, distribution and consumption backed by long-term offtake contracts.
We observe a continuous positive market momentum and look forward to producing our first hydrogen late this year at our initial hub in Fredericia, Denmark. The green hydrogen will be distributed to mobility customers, used to reduce CO2-emissions at the adjacent refinery and deliver excess heating to the local district heating network. The second hydrogen hub in Kristiansand, Norway, is well on its way in collaboration with strong industry and mobility partners, and our thirdhub was just announced in Holstebro, Denmark. We are also working to establish a hub in Sweden to have production capacity across Scandinavia.
The hub concept is a natural evolution of Everfuel's strategy. It enables us to leverage our planned hydrogen production capacity through new long-term partnerships within industry and complement our growing position in mobility. The hubs will be a key driver for our long-term growth and value creation for all stakeholders."
Jacob Krogsgaard,
founder and CEO of Everfuel A/S
Review of Operations
Everfuel's ambition is to make green hydrogen for zero emission mobility and energy supply commercially available across Europe. The Company is engaging with partners, customers and authorities across the entire value chain, from production to distribution and fuelling, when executing its long-term strategy for value creation as a leading European green hydrogen fuel company for customers within mobility and industry.
The strategy is to supply large vehicle fleets through all-inclusive H2 supply- and fuelling solutions supported by data-driven optimisation through the Everfuel App and the proprietary Helios big data system which connects the app, the company's hydrogen distribution trailers and related assets to drive efficiency and competitiveness across the value chain. Everfuel is also increasingly engaging with industrial companies seeking to decarbonise their energy supply.
End-user activity continued to increase during the second quarter with a growing fleet of hydrogen taxis in Denmark and a full quarter of operation fuelling zero-emission buses in Heinenoord, the Netherlands.
The Company continued to progress its hydrogen hub concept and develop the European fuelling network supported by own hydrogen production and industrial partnerships. The aim is to make hydrogen a leading enabler for decarbonising transport and industry at scale.
The hydrogen hub concept
The hub concept positions Everfuel to drive the development of local production and partnerships for industrial scaling of the green hydrogen value chain. It enables the Company to develop large-scale hydrogen production, roll-out the European fuelling network, and meet rapidly rising demand from a wide range of industries seeking to reduce the carbon footprint of their production. This represents an evolution of the Company's strategy which positions Everfuel to grow faster in wider markets.
It implies a likely bigger share of industry customers with long-term offtake contracts and improved volume visibility which will supplement the mobility market which relies on the availability of fuel cell vehicles for end-user demand growth.
The concept was introduced in April with the planned
joint development of a green hydrogen hub in Kristiansand, Norway, by Everfuel and Greenstat AS based on a collaboration with the industrial companies Elkem and Glencore Nikkelverk. The hub comprises hydrogen production facilities and a distribution centre with offtake by partners in the construction, trucking, maritime and industry sectors. In June, Everfuel and Greenstat was awarded a NOK 148 million grant from Enova to support the development of the Hydrogen Hub Agder.
The project is based on a 51/49 joint venture between Everfuel and Greenstat and is set to become Everfuel's second hydrogen hub after the HySynergy facility in Fredericia, Denmark. The Company is working on establishing additional hubs and will provide further information when appropriate.
On 24 August, Everfuel announced the third hub at Holstebro, Denmark. The hub will be developed in three phases in close collaboration with partners within industry and mobility with the aim of establishing safe, reliable and efficient local supply of clean energy to support regional energy transition and accelerate scale-up of green hydrogen.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.