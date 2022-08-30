Everfuel A/S : Interim Report Q1 2021

Everfuel's ambition is to make green hydrogen for zero emission mobility and energy supply commercially available across Europe. The Company is engaging with partners, customers and authorities across the entire value chain, from production to distribution and fuelling, when executing its long-term strategy for value creation as a leading European green hydrogen fuel company for customers within mobility and industry. The strategy is to supply large vehicle fleets through all-inclusive H2 supply- and fuelling solutions supported by data-driven optimisation through the Everfuel App and the proprietary Helios big data system which connects the app, the company's hydrogen distribution trailers and related assets to drive efficiency and competitiveness across the value chain. Everfuel is also increasingly engaging with industrial companies seeking to decarbonise their energy supply. End-user activity continued to increase during the second quarter with a growing fleet of hydrogen taxis in Denmark and a full quarter of operation fuelling zero-emission buses in Heinenoord, the Netherlands.

The Company continued to progress its hydrogen hub concept and develop the European fuelling network supported by own hydrogen production and industrial partnerships. The aim is to make hydrogen a leading enabler for decarbonising transport and industry at scale. The hydrogen hub concept The hub concept positions Everfuel to drive the development of local production and partnerships for industrial scaling of the green hydrogen value chain. It enables the Company to develop large-scale hydrogen production, roll-out the European fuelling network, and meet rapidly rising demand from a wide range of industries seeking to reduce the carbon footprint of their production. This represents an evolution of the Company's strategy which positions Everfuel to grow faster in wider markets. It implies a likely bigger share of industry customers with long-term offtake contracts and improved volume visibility which will supplement the mobility market which relies on the availability of fuel cell vehicles for end-user demand growth. The concept was introduced in April with the planned