EverGen Infrastructure Corp. announced that it has appointed Mischa Zajtmann as Interim Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company. Chase Edgelow, who co-founded the company and has led EverGen from inception as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of the Company, will step down from his management and board roles to pursue other opportunities effective September 22, 2023.

Mr. Edgelow will stay on as a strategic advisor to the Company providing organizational support and continuity. Mr. Zajtmann, who also serves as President of the Company, brings extensive public company leadership experience and an integrated legal, financial and strategic skillset with a focus on project delivery and operational discipline. His appointment will ensure a smooth transition and operational continuity while the Executive Chair and Board engage in activating their strategy to unlock value for the Company.

Mr. Zajtmann will focus on execution of a set of near-term milestones, such as completing the RNG expansion at Fraser Valley Biogas and advancing core projects.