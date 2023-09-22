EverGen Infrastructure Corp. announced that it has appointed Ford Nicholson as Interim Executive Chair and Mischa Zajtmann as Director of the Company. Chase Edgelow, who co-founded the company and has led EverGen from inception as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of the Company, will step down from his management and board roles to pursue other opportunities effective September 22, 2023.

Mr. Edgelow will stay on as a strategic advisor to the Company providing organizational support and continuity. Mr. Nicholson, current Chair of the Board and co-founder of EverGen as a leading platform to acquire and aggregate operating and development assets in the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) space, has extensive experience in building and monetizing public energy companies. Hfe is the former deputy chairman of InterOil Corporation, a fully integrated company developing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for Asian markets formerly listed on the NYSE before its sale to ExxonMobil.

He has also co-founded and served on the Board of numerous other energy companies and is an active and respected global player in the private equity space. Mr. Nicholson is stepping up from his current Chair role, to dedicate his attention and focus to several near-term opportunities where EverGen is seeking to unlock value through accretive growth while Mr. Zajtmann will focus on execution of a set of near-term milestones, such as completing the RNG expansion at Fraser Valley Biogas and advancing core projects. Mr. Zajtmann, who also serves as President of the Company, brings extensive public company leadership experience and an integrated legal, financial and strategic skillset with a focus on project delivery and operational discipline.

His appointment will ensure a smooth transition and operational continuity while the Executive Chair and Board engage in activating their strategy to unlock value for the Company. The Board has also promoted Jamie Betts to the role of Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective immediately. Jamie brings over 35 years of experience with multinational energy and waste management companies and previously served as the VP of Operations and has been instrumental in advancing the Fraser Valley Biogas RNG expansion project as well as instilling a culture of operational excellence and safety across all of the Company?s facilities.