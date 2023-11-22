EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (EverGen) is a Canada-based renewable natural gas infrastructure platform. EverGen is a renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. It is focused on combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a carbon-free future through its strategy to develop a renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, starting on the West Coast of Canada in British Columbia and other regions of North America. EverGen owns and operates organic waste conversion facilities in British Columbia, which process inbound organics, yard waste and biosolids for a contracted tipping fee and produces organic compost and soils for farmers, gardeners and developers. It operates three facilities through its subsidiaries, including Net Zero Waste Abbotsford Inc. (NZWA), Sea to Sky Soils and Composting Inc. (SSS) and Fraser Valley Biogas Ltd. (FVB).