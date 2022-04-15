Evergent Investments S A : NAV as of date March 31, 2022
04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Current Report according to: Law 24/2017,
TO:
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
FSA Regulation 10/2015, 9/2014 and 7/2020
Report date: April 15, 2022
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category
We are reporting the following data as of the end of March 2022 (in RON):
•Net result: 10.93 million
•Assets under management: 2.509 billion
•EVER share price: 1.2200
•Net asset value per share: 2.4650
Please find attached the EVERGENT Investments Assets and Liabilities Statement as of March 2022 , in compliance with FSA Regulation 9/2014 and 7/2020 - Annex 10 - along with a brief analysis of the main variations registered in the value and structure of the assets under management.
Main monthly evolutions by asset categories (in RON):
•listed shares: - 2.1 million
•AIF listed shares: + 1.2 million
•unlisted shares: + 4.8 million
•corporate bonds: + 0.2 million
•fund units: + 9.5 million
•monetary instruments: - 17.0 million
The main asset classes in the total value of the assets under management: listed shares including the AIF listed shares 72.2%, unlisted shares 9.2%, fund units 12.3%, monetary instruments 3.5%.
The net result, in the amount of RON 10.93 million, consists of RON 0.04 million loss and RON 10.97 million net gain on the sale of assets reflected in the retained earnings - accounting treatment in accordance with IFRS 9.
Claudiu Doroș
President and CEOC
Gabriel Lupașcu Compliance Officer
Str. Pictor Aman 94C, Bacău 600164, România, T: +40 234 576 740,Fax: +40 234 570 062,office@evergent.ro, www.evergent.ro
Capital social: 98.121.305,10,Depozitar: BRD -GSG, București,CIF: 2816642,EUID: ROONCR.J04/2400/1992
Nr. Registru ASF: PJR09FIAIR/040003,COD LEI: 254900Y1O0025N04US14,COD ISIN: ROSIFBACNOR0
In accordance FSA Regulation no 7/2020
STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF EVERGENT Investments
Date of calculation 31/03/2022 - Monthly, balanta IFRS
LEI
% total assets
1
Intangible assets
338.605,26
0,013
2
Tangible assets
8.456.218,55
0,337
3
Investment property
4.247.186,00
0,169
4
Biological assets
0,00
0,000
5
Right-of-use asset from leasing contracts
3.369.121,39
0,134
6
Financial assets, of which:
2.385.994.086,89
95,088
6.1
Financial assets at amortized cost, of which:
35.119.148,63
1,400
6.1.1
Bonds, of which:
35.119.148,63
1,400
6.1.1.1
Listed bonds, of which:
0,00
0,000
6.1.1.1.1
Corporate bonds
0,00
0,000
6.1.1.1.2
Municipal bonds
0,00
0,000
6.1.1.2
Listed and not traded over the last 30 days bonds, of which:
56.215,30
0,002
6.1.1.2.1
Corporate bonds
0,00
0,000
6.1.1.2.2
Municipal bonds
56.215,30
0,002
6.1.1.3
Unlisted bonds, of which:
35.062.933,33
1,397
6.1.1.3.1
Corporate bonds
35.062.933,33
1,397
6.1.1.3.2
Municipal bonds
0,00
0,000
6.2
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, of which:
375.880.846,18
14,980
6.2.1
Shares, of which:
67.996.956,57
2,710
6.2.1.1
Listed shares
19.459.006,80
0,775
6.2.1.2
Listed shares not traded over the last 30 trading days
0,00
0,000
6.2.1.3
Unlisted shares, of which:
48.537.949,77
1,934
6.2.1.3.1
Unlisted shares
46.487.266,00
1,853
6.2.1.3.2
Unlisted shares from a member state
2.050.683,77
0,082
LEI
% total assets
6.2.2
UCITS and/or AIF equity securities, of which:
307.883.889,61
12,270
6.2.2.1
Fund units, of which:
307.883.889,61
12,270
6.2.2.1.1
Listed fund units
0,00
0,000
6.2.2.1.2
Unlisted fund units
307.883.889,61
12,270
6.2.2.2
Shares, of which:
0,00
0,000
6.2.2.2.1
Listed shares
0,00
0,000
6.3
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, of which:
1.974.994.092,08
78,708
6.3.1
Shares, of which:
1.922.235.812,32
76,606
6.3.1.1
Listed shares
1.743.798.348,32
69,495
6.3.1.2
Listed shares not traded over the last 30 trading days
0,00
0,000
6.3.1.3
Untraded shares
178.437.464,00
7,111
6.3.2
UCITS and/or AIF equity securities, of which:
48.733.454,98
1,942
6.3.2.1
Fund units, of which:
0,00
0,000
6.3.2.1.1
Listed fund units
0,00
0,000
6.3.2.1.2
Unlisted fund units
0,00
0,000
6.3.2.2
Shares, of which:
48.733.454,98
1,942
6.3.2.2.1
Listed shares
48.733.454,98
1,942
6.3.3
Bonds
4.024.824,78
0,160
6.3.3.1
Listed bonds, of which:
4.024.824,78
0,160
6.3.3.1.1
Corporate bonds
4.024.824,78
0,160
6.3.3.1.2
Municipal bonds
0,00
0,000
6.3.3.2
Listed and untraded over the last 30 days bonds, of which:
0,00
0,000
6.3.3.2.1
Corporate bonds
0,00
0,000
6.3.3.2.2
Municipal bonds
0,00
0,000
6.3.3.3
Unlisted bonds, of which:
0,00
0,000
6.3.3.3.1
Corporate bonds
0,00
0,000
6.3.3.3.2
Municipal bonds
0,00
0,000
7
Availability (cash and current accounts), of which:
-2.554.113,44
-0,102
7.1
Amounts in current accounts and financial investment services company accounts
253.750,39
0,010
7.2
Amounts under settlement
-2.807.863,83
-0,112
7.3
Amounts in transit
0,00
0,000
8
Bank deposits
89.801.114,17
3,579
LEI
% total assets
9
Other assets
19.319.966,37
0,770
9.1
Dividends or other receivables, of which:
17.946.098,19
0,715
9.1.1
Dividends due from listed issuers
13.101.098,19
0,522
9.1.2
Shares distributed without cash contribution
0,00
0,000
9.1.3
Shares distributed with cash contribution
4.845.000,00
0,193
9.1.4
Amounts due from capital decreases
0,00
0,000
9.2
Other assets, of which:
1.373.868,18
0,055
9.2.1
Other financial assets measured at amortized cost
1.188.523,45
0,047
9.2.2
Other assets
185.344,73
0,007
10
Accrued charges
283.395,18
0,011
11
Total assets
2.509.255.580,37
100,000
12
Total liabilities
157.498.967,51
#Error
12.1
Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost
766.685,07
#Error
12.2
Deferred tax liabilities
115.871.655,65
#Error
12.3
Other liabilities, of which:
40.860.626,79
#Error
12.3.1
Dividends payable to shareholders
33.792.395,59
#Error
12.3.2
Amounts subscribed and not paid to the share capital increases of the issuers
0,00
#Error
12.3.3
Other liabilities
7.068.231,20
#Error
13
Provisions for risks and expenses
1.697.543,03
#Error
14
Deferred income
45.697,00
#Error
15
Equity capital, of which:
2.349.774.519,45
#Error
15.1
Share capital
98.121.305,10
#Error
15.2
Capital assimilated elements
411.983.757,47
#Error
15.3
Other equity elements
19.927.009,32
#Error
15.4
Capital bonuses
0,00
#Error
15.5
Revaluation reserves
873.127.530,86
#Error
15.6
Reserves
882.825.822,76
#Error
15.7
Treasury shares
46.122.663,55
#Error
15.8
Retained earnings
109.946.760,77
#Error
15.9
Earnings of the period
-35.003,28
#Error
16
Net assets
2.350.013.372,83
#Error
17
Number of issued shares in circulation
953.369.063
#Error
LEI
% total assets
18
Net asset value per share
2,4650
#Error
19
Number of companies in the portfolio, of which:
32
#Error
19.1
Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue
19
#Error
19.2
Companies admitted to trading on a third country stock exchange
0
#Error
19.3
Companies not admitted to trading
13
#Error
* According to article 123 paragraph (3) of FSA Regulation 9/2014, regarding the NAV/share calculation, this position represents: 'The number of issued outstanding shares at that date, excluding the own shares bought back by the company'
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Evergent Investments SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:09 UTC.