Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Evergent Investments S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVER   ROSIFBACNOR0

EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.

(EVER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-13
1.220 RON   +1.24%
11:11aEVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : NAV as of date March 31, 2022
PU
04/14EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Information on the EGMS and OGMS of April 28/29, 2022
PU
04/11EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback April 4, 2022 - April 8, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evergent Investments S A : NAV as of date March 31, 2022

04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current Report according to: Law 24/2017,

TO:

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FSA Regulation 10/2015, 9/2014 and 7/2020

Report date: April 15, 2022

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category

We are reporting the following data as of the end of March 2022 (in RON):

  • Net result: 10.93 million

  • Assets under management: 2.509 billion

  • EVER share price: 1.2200

  • Net asset value per share: 2.4650

Please find attached the EVERGENT Investments Assets and Liabilities Statement as of March 2022 , in compliance with FSA Regulation 9/2014 and 7/2020 - Annex 10 - along with a brief analysis of the main variations registered in the value and structure of the assets under management.

Main monthly evolutions by asset categories (in RON):

  • listed shares: - 2.1 million

  • AIF listed shares: + 1.2 million

  • unlisted shares: + 4.8 million

  • corporate bonds: + 0.2 million

  • fund units: + 9.5 million

  • monetary instruments: - 17.0 million

The main asset classes in the total value of the assets under management: listed shares including the AIF listed shares 72.2%, unlisted shares 9.2%, fund units 12.3%, monetary instruments 3.5%.

The net result, in the amount of RON 10.93 million, consists of RON 0.04 million loss and RON 10.97 million net gain on the sale of assets reflected in the retained earnings - accounting treatment in accordance with IFRS 9.

Claudiu Doroș

President and CEO C

Gabriel Lupașcu Compliance Officer

Str. Pictor Aman 94C, Bacău 600164, România, T: +40 234 576 740, Fax: +40 234 570 062,office@evergent.ro, www.evergent.ro

Capital social: 98.121.305,10, Depozitar: BRD - GSG, București, CIF: 2816642, EUID: ROONCR.J04/2400/1992

Nr. Registru ASF: PJR09FIAIR/040003, COD LEI: 254900Y1O0025N04US14, COD ISIN: ROSIFBACNOR0

In accordance FSA Regulation no 7/2020

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF EVERGENT Investments

Date of calculation 31/03/2022 - Monthly, balanta IFRS

LEI

% total assets

1

Intangible assets

338.605,26

0,013

2

Tangible assets

8.456.218,55

0,337

3

Investment property

4.247.186,00

0,169

4

Biological assets

0,00

0,000

5

Right-of-use asset from leasing contracts

3.369.121,39

0,134

6

Financial assets, of which:

2.385.994.086,89

95,088

6.1

Financial assets at amortized cost, of which:

35.119.148,63

1,400

6.1.1

Bonds, of which:

35.119.148,63

1,400

6.1.1.1

Listed bonds, of which:

0,00

0,000

6.1.1.1.1

Corporate bonds

0,00

0,000

6.1.1.1.2

Municipal bonds

0,00

0,000

6.1.1.2

Listed and not traded over the last 30 days bonds, of which:

56.215,30

0,002

6.1.1.2.1

Corporate bonds

0,00

0,000

6.1.1.2.2

Municipal bonds

56.215,30

0,002

6.1.1.3

Unlisted bonds, of which:

35.062.933,33

1,397

6.1.1.3.1

Corporate bonds

35.062.933,33

1,397

6.1.1.3.2

Municipal bonds

0,00

0,000

6.2

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, of which:

375.880.846,18

14,980

6.2.1

Shares, of which:

67.996.956,57

2,710

6.2.1.1

Listed shares

19.459.006,80

0,775

6.2.1.2

Listed shares not traded over the last 30 trading days

0,00

0,000

6.2.1.3

Unlisted shares, of which:

48.537.949,77

1,934

6.2.1.3.1

Unlisted shares

46.487.266,00

1,853

6.2.1.3.2

Unlisted shares from a member state

2.050.683,77

0,082

LEI

% total assets

6.2.2

UCITS and/or AIF equity securities, of which:

307.883.889,61

12,270

6.2.2.1

Fund units, of which:

307.883.889,61

12,270

6.2.2.1.1

Listed fund units

0,00

0,000

6.2.2.1.2

Unlisted fund units

307.883.889,61

12,270

6.2.2.2

Shares, of which:

0,00

0,000

6.2.2.2.1

Listed shares

0,00

0,000

6.3

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, of which:

1.974.994.092,08

78,708

6.3.1

Shares, of which:

1.922.235.812,32

76,606

6.3.1.1

Listed shares

1.743.798.348,32

69,495

6.3.1.2

Listed shares not traded over the last 30 trading days

0,00

0,000

6.3.1.3

Untraded shares

178.437.464,00

7,111

6.3.2

UCITS and/or AIF equity securities, of which:

48.733.454,98

1,942

6.3.2.1

Fund units, of which:

0,00

0,000

6.3.2.1.1

Listed fund units

0,00

0,000

6.3.2.1.2

Unlisted fund units

0,00

0,000

6.3.2.2

Shares, of which:

48.733.454,98

1,942

6.3.2.2.1

Listed shares

48.733.454,98

1,942

6.3.3

Bonds

4.024.824,78

0,160

6.3.3.1

Listed bonds, of which:

4.024.824,78

0,160

6.3.3.1.1

Corporate bonds

4.024.824,78

0,160

6.3.3.1.2

Municipal bonds

0,00

0,000

6.3.3.2

Listed and untraded over the last 30 days bonds, of which:

0,00

0,000

6.3.3.2.1

Corporate bonds

0,00

0,000

6.3.3.2.2

Municipal bonds

0,00

0,000

6.3.3.3

Unlisted bonds, of which:

0,00

0,000

6.3.3.3.1

Corporate bonds

0,00

0,000

6.3.3.3.2

Municipal bonds

0,00

0,000

7

Availability (cash and current accounts), of which:

-2.554.113,44

-0,102

7.1

Amounts in current accounts and financial investment services company accounts

253.750,39

0,010

7.2

Amounts under settlement

-2.807.863,83

-0,112

7.3

Amounts in transit

0,00

0,000

8

Bank deposits

89.801.114,17

3,579

LEI

% total assets

9

Other assets

19.319.966,37

0,770

9.1

Dividends or other receivables, of which:

17.946.098,19

0,715

9.1.1

Dividends due from listed issuers

13.101.098,19

0,522

9.1.2

Shares distributed without cash contribution

0,00

0,000

9.1.3

Shares distributed with cash contribution

4.845.000,00

0,193

9.1.4

Amounts due from capital decreases

0,00

0,000

9.2

Other assets, of which:

1.373.868,18

0,055

9.2.1

Other financial assets measured at amortized cost

1.188.523,45

0,047

9.2.2

Other assets

185.344,73

0,007

10

Accrued charges

283.395,18

0,011

11

Total assets

2.509.255.580,37

100,000

12

Total liabilities

157.498.967,51

#Error

12.1

Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost

766.685,07

#Error

12.2

Deferred tax liabilities

115.871.655,65

#Error

12.3

Other liabilities, of which:

40.860.626,79

#Error

12.3.1

Dividends payable to shareholders

33.792.395,59

#Error

12.3.2

Amounts subscribed and not paid to the share capital increases of the issuers

0,00

#Error

12.3.3

Other liabilities

7.068.231,20

#Error

13

Provisions for risks and expenses

1.697.543,03

#Error

14

Deferred income

45.697,00

#Error

15

Equity capital, of which:

2.349.774.519,45

#Error

15.1

Share capital

98.121.305,10

#Error

15.2

Capital assimilated elements

411.983.757,47

#Error

15.3

Other equity elements

19.927.009,32

#Error

15.4

Capital bonuses

0,00

#Error

15.5

Revaluation reserves

873.127.530,86

#Error

15.6

Reserves

882.825.822,76

#Error

15.7

Treasury shares

46.122.663,55

#Error

15.8

Retained earnings

109.946.760,77

#Error

15.9

Earnings of the period

-35.003,28

#Error

16

Net assets

2.350.013.372,83

#Error

17

Number of issued shares in circulation

953.369.063

#Error

LEI

% total assets

18

Net asset value per share

2,4650

#Error

19

Number of companies in the portfolio, of which:

32

#Error

19.1

Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue

19

#Error

19.2

Companies admitted to trading on a third country stock exchange

0

#Error

19.3

Companies not admitted to trading

13

#Error

* According to article 123 paragraph (3) of FSA Regulation 9/2014, regarding the NAV/share calculation, this position represents: 'The number of issued outstanding shares at that date, excluding the own shares bought back by the company'

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evergent Investments SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.
11:11aEVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : NAV as of date March 31, 2022
PU
04/14EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Information on the EGMS and OGMS of April 28/29, 2022
PU
04/11EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback April 4, 2022 - April 8, 2022
PU
04/04EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022
PU
04/01EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Compliance Officer Authorization
PU
03/30EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 21, 2022 - March 25, 2022
PU
03/25EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : EGMS & OGMS Convening Notice - April 28, 2022
PU
03/21EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 14, 2022 - March 18, 2022
PU
03/15EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 7 - 11, 2022
PU
03/09EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback February 28, 2022 - March 4, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net income 2020 6,76 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
Net cash 2020 405 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 3,44%
Capitalization 1 192 M 260 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Evergent Investments S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,22 RON
Average target price 1,93 RON
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
Managers and Directors
Liviu Claudiu Doros Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mihaela Moleavin Finance Director
Marius Nevschi Manager-Information Technology
Michaela Puscas Compliance Manager
Horia Ciorcila Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.-0.41%260
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-3.61%12 661
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.1.41%6 578
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.29%4 091
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED3.03%3 923
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-10.71%3 644