Evergent Investments S A : NAV as of date March 31, 2022

Current Report according to: Law 24/2017,

TO:

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FSA Regulation 10/2015, 9/2014 and 7/2020

Report date: April 15, 2022

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category

We are reporting the following data as of the end of March 2022 (in RON):

• Net result: 10.93 million

• Assets under management: 2.509 billion

• EVER share price: 1.2200

• Net asset value per share: 2.4650

Please find attached the EVERGENT Investments Assets and Liabilities Statement as of March 2022 , in compliance with FSA Regulation 9/2014 and 7/2020 - Annex 10 - along with a brief analysis of the main variations registered in the value and structure of the assets under management.

Main monthly evolutions by asset categories (in RON):

• listed shares: - 2.1 million

• AIF listed shares: + 1.2 million

• unlisted shares: + 4.8 million

• corporate bonds: + 0.2 million

• fund units: + 9.5 million

• monetary instruments: - 17.0 million

The main asset classes in the total value of the assets under management: listed shares including the AIF listed shares 72.2%, unlisted shares 9.2%, fund units 12.3%, monetary instruments 3.5%.

The net result, in the amount of RON 10.93 million, consists of RON 0.04 million loss and RON 10.97 million net gain on the sale of assets reflected in the retained earnings - accounting treatment in accordance with IFRS 9.

Claudiu Doroș

President and CEO C

Gabriel Lupașcu Compliance Officer

Str. Pictor Aman 94C, Bacău 600164, România, T: +40 234 576 740, Fax: +40 234 570 062,office@evergent.ro, www.evergent.ro

Capital social: 98.121.305,10, Depozitar: BRD - GSG, București, CIF: 2816642, EUID: ROONCR.J04/2400/1992

Nr. Registru ASF: PJR09FIAIR/040003, COD LEI: 254900Y1O0025N04US14, COD ISIN: ROSIFBACNOR0

In accordance FSA Regulation no 7/2020

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF EVERGENT Investments

Date of calculation 31/03/2022 - Monthly, balanta IFRS