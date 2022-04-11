Evergent Investments S A : Notification - buyback April 4, 2022 - April 8, 2022
04/11/2022 | 08:21am EDT
TO:
BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
Current Report according to: Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018
Report date: April 11, 2022
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:
Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Notification regarding the transactions carried out within the share buyback program according to EVERGENT Investments EGMS Resolution no. 4 of January 20, 2022
In compliance with the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, EVERGENT Investments announces the following information regarding the transactions carried out withEVER shares, between April 4, 2022-April 8, 2022, within the first stage of the share buyback program (current report of January 25, 2022):
a) Issuer name (buyer) EVERGENT Investments SA
b) Transactions intermediary: BT Capital Partners
c) Transaction type: buyback
d) Description of the financial instruments purchased: EVER shares
e) Transaction details:
Transactions date
Transactions volume
Average price (lei/share)
Transactions value (lei)
April 4, 2022
225,000
1.2133
273,000.01
April 5, 2022
250,000
1.2100
302,500.00
April 6, 2022
194,317
1.2076
234,651.99
April 7, 2022
108,001
1.2096
130,641.21
April 8, 2022
105,960
1.2097
128,181.80
Total
883,278
1.2102
1,068,975.01
Cătălin Iancu
Deputy CEO
Gabriel Lupașcu
Compliance Officer
Str. Pictor Aman 94C, Bacău 600164, România, T: +40 234 576 740,Fax: +40 234 570 062,office@evergent.ro, www.evergent.ro
Capital social: 98.121.305,10,Depozitar: BRD -GSG, București,CIF: 2816642,EUID: ROONCR.J04/2400/1992
Nr. Registru ASF: PJR09FIAIR/040003,COD LEI: 254900Y1O0025N04US14,COD ISIN: ROSIFBACNOR0
