Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Evergent Investments S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVER   ROSIFBACNOR0

EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.

(EVER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-07
1.210 RON   +0.41%
08:21aEVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback April 4, 2022 - April 8, 2022
PU
04/04EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022
PU
04/01EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Compliance Officer Authorization
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evergent Investments S A : Notification - buyback April 4, 2022 - April 8, 2022

04/11/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TO:

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Current Report according to: Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018

Report date: April 11, 2022

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Notification regarding the transactions carried out within the share buyback program according to EVERGENT Investments EGMS Resolution no. 4 of January 20, 2022

In compliance with the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, EVERGENT Investments announces the following information regarding the transactions carried out with EVER shares, between April 4, 2022 - April 8, 2022, within the first stage of the share buyback program (current report of January 25, 2022):

  • a) Issuer name (buyer) EVERGENT Investments SA

  • b) Transactions intermediary: BT Capital Partners

  • c) Transaction type: buyback

  • d) Description of the financial instruments purchased: EVER shares

  • e) Transaction details:

Transactions date

Transactions volume

Average price (lei/share)

Transactions value (lei)

April 4, 2022

225,000

1.2133

273,000.01

April 5, 2022

250,000

1.2100

302,500.00

April 6, 2022

194,317

1.2076

234,651.99

April 7, 2022

108,001

1.2096

130,641.21

April 8, 2022

105,960

1.2097

128,181.80

Total

883,278

1.2102

1,068,975.01

Cătălin Iancu

Deputy CEO

Gabriel Lupașcu

Compliance Officer

Str. Pictor Aman 94C, Bacău 600164, România, T: +40 234 576 740, Fax: +40 234 570 062,office@evergent.ro, www.evergent.ro

Capital social: 98.121.305,10, Depozitar: BRD - GSG, București, CIF: 2816642, EUID: ROONCR.J04/2400/1992

Nr. Registru ASF: PJR09FIAIR/040003, COD LEI: 254900Y1O0025N04US14, COD ISIN: ROSIFBACNOR0

Disclaimer

Evergent Investments SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 12:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.
08:21aEVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback April 4, 2022 - April 8, 2022
PU
04/04EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022
PU
04/01EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Compliance Officer Authorization
PU
03/30EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 21, 2022 - March 25, 2022
PU
03/25EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : EGMS & OGMS Convening Notice - April 28, 2022
PU
03/21EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 14, 2022 - March 18, 2022
PU
03/15EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 7 - 11, 2022
PU
03/09EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback February 28, 2022 - March 4, 2022
PU
03/02EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Proiect imobiliar Iasi
PU
03/02EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Conferinta telefonica investitori si analisti - 2 martie 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net income 2020 6,76 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
Net cash 2020 405 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 3,44%
Capitalization 1 182 M 260 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Evergent Investments S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,21 RON
Average target price 1,93 RON
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
Managers and Directors
Liviu Claudiu Doros Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mihaela Moleavin Finance Director
Marius Nevschi Manager-Information Technology
Michaela Puscas Compliance Manager
Horia Ciorcila Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.-1.22%260
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-3.98%12 678
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-1.05%6 500
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED1.75%4 235
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED10.98%4 227
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-7.38%3 788