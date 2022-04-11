Evergent Investments S A : Notification - buyback April 4, 2022 - April 8, 2022

TO:

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE Current Report according to: Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018 Report date: April 11, 2022 FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Notification regarding the transactions carried out within the share buyback program according to EVERGENT Investments EGMS Resolution no. 4 of January 20, 2022

In compliance with the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, EVERGENT Investments announces the following information regarding the transactions carried out with EVER shares, between April 4, 2022 - April 8, 2022, within the first stage of the share buyback program (current report of January 25, 2022):

a) Issuer name (buyer) EVERGENT Investments SA

b) Transactions intermediary: BT Capital Partners

c) Transaction type: buyback

d) Description of the financial instruments purchased: EVER shares

e) Transaction details:

Transactions date Transactions volume Average price (lei/share) Transactions value (lei) April 4, 2022 225,000 1.2133 273,000.01 April 5, 2022 250,000 1.2100 302,500.00 April 6, 2022 194,317 1.2076 234,651.99 April 7, 2022 108,001 1.2096 130,641.21 April 8, 2022 105,960 1.2097 128,181.80 Total 883,278 1.2102 1,068,975.01

Cătălin Iancu

Deputy CEO

Gabriel Lupașcu

Compliance Officer

Str. Pictor Aman 94C, Bacău 600164, România, T: +40 234 576 740, Fax: +40 234 570 062,office@evergent.ro, www.evergent.ro

Capital social: 98.121.305,10, Depozitar: BRD - GSG, București, CIF: 2816642, EUID: ROONCR.J04/2400/1992

Nr. Registru ASF: PJR09FIAIR/040003, COD LEI: 254900Y1O0025N04US14, COD ISIN: ROSIFBACNOR0