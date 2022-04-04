Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Evergent Investments S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVER   ROSIFBACNOR0

EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.

(EVER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evergent Investments S A : Notification - buyback March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022

04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TO:

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Current Report according to: Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018

Report date: April 4, 2022

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Notification regarding the transactions carried out within the share buyback program according to EVERGENT Investments EGMS Resolution no. 4 of January 20, 2022

In compliance with the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, EVERGENT Investments announces the following information regarding the transactions carried out with EVER shares, between March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022, within the first stage of the share buyback program (current report of January 25, 2022):

  • a) Issuer name (buyer) EVERGENT Investments SA

  • b) Transactions intermediary: BT Capital Partners

  • c) Transaction type: buyback

  • d) Description of the financial instruments purchased: EVER shares

  • e) Transaction details:

Transactions date

Transactions volume

Average price (lei/share)

Transactions value (lei)

March 28, 2022

100,353

1.2200

122,430.66

March 29, 2022

175,000

1.2193

213,375.00

March 30, 2022

76,876

1.2165

93,519.96

March 31, 2022

217,990

1.2050

262,677.95

April 1, 2022

3,963

1.2050

4,775.42

Total

574,182

1.2135

696,778.99

Cătălin Iancu

Deputy CEO

Gabriel Lupașcu

Compliance Officer

Str. Pictor Aman 94C, Bacău 600164, România, T: +40 234 576 740, Fax: +40 234 570 062,office@evergent.ro, www.evergent.ro

Capital social: 98.121.305,10, Depozitar: BRD - GSG, București, CIF: 2816642, EUID: ROONCR.J04/2400/1992

Nr. Registru ASF: PJR09FIAIR/040003, COD LEI: 254900Y1O0025N04US14, COD ISIN: ROSIFBACNOR0

Disclaimer

Evergent Investments SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 13:06:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.
09:07aEVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022
PU
04/01EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Compliance Officer Authorization
PU
03/30EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 21, 2022 - March 25, 2022
PU
03/25EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : EGMS & OGMS Convening Notice - April 28, 2022
PU
03/21EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 14, 2022 - March 18, 2022
PU
03/15EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback March 7 - 11, 2022
PU
03/09EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notification - buyback February 28, 2022 - March 4, 2022
PU
03/02EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Proiect imobiliar Iasi
PU
03/02EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Conferinta telefonica investitori si analisti - 2 martie 2022
PU
03/02EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S A : Notificare - rascumparare actiuni proprii 21 -25.02.2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 148 M 33,0 M 33,0 M
Net income 2020 6,76 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
Net cash 2020 405 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 3,44%
Capitalization 1 177 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Evergent Investments S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,21 RON
Average target price 1,93 RON
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
Managers and Directors
Liviu Claudiu Doros Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mihaela Moleavin Finance Director
Marius Nevschi Manager-Information Technology
Michaela Puscas Compliance Manager
Horia Ciorcila Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERGENT INVESTMENTS S.A.-1.63%263
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-3.98%12 790
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.1.76%6 769
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.96%4 038
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED4.05%3 965
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-6.21%3 861