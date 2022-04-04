Evergent Investments S A : Notification - buyback March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022

TO:

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE Current Report according to: Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018 Report date: April 4, 2022 FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Notification regarding the transactions carried out within the share buyback program according to EVERGENT Investments EGMS Resolution no. 4 of January 20, 2022

In compliance with the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, EVERGENT Investments announces the following information regarding the transactions carried out with EVER shares, between March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022, within the first stage of the share buyback program (current report of January 25, 2022):

a) Issuer name (buyer) EVERGENT Investments SA

b) Transactions intermediary: BT Capital Partners

c) Transaction type: buyback

d) Description of the financial instruments purchased: EVER shares

e) Transaction details:

Transactions date Transactions volume Average price (lei/share) Transactions value (lei) March 28, 2022 100,353 1.2200 122,430.66 March 29, 2022 175,000 1.2193 213,375.00 March 30, 2022 76,876 1.2165 93,519.96 March 31, 2022 217,990 1.2050 262,677.95 April 1, 2022 3,963 1.2050 4,775.42 Total 574,182 1.2135 696,778.99

Cătălin Iancu

Deputy CEO

Gabriel Lupașcu

Compliance Officer

