Evergold : MD&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Evergold Corp.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Introduction

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Evergold Corp. ("Evergold" or the "Company") has been prepared by management as at November 22, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Statements") and related notes. Additional information on the Company may be found at www.evergoldcorp.ca, or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Financial Statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Other information contained in this document has also been prepared by management and is consistent with the data contained in the condensed Financial Statements.

The Company's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that the Financial Statements and MD&A do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made. The Company's certifying officers certify that the Financial Statements, together with the other financial information included in the filings, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company as of the date of, and for the periods presented in, the filings.

The Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors provide an oversight role with respect to all public financial disclosures by the Company. The Board of Directors approves the Financial Statements and MD&A after the completion of its review and recommendation for approval by the Audit Committee, which meets periodically to review all financial reports, prior to filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this MD&A, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward- looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to risks associated with: the highly uncertain nature of geology; limited operating history; business interruption due to global pandemic; inability to generate earnings or pay dividends for the foreseeable future; no current assets other than cash; uncertain ability to raise additional funds when required; reliance on a small number of key managers lacking backup; potential conflicts of interest among directors and officers of the Company; lack of liquidity for shareholders; ability to secure needed permits; ability to physically access and work the Company's property assets due to poor weather or First Nations risks; a potential lack of key contract personnel and services providers needed to execute elements of the