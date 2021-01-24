Log in
Evergrande Health Industry Group Limited

EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

(708)
Summary 
Summary

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Co attracts investors to raise $3.4 bln

01/24/2021 | 06:17am EST
HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Property giant China Evergrande's Hong-Kong listed electric vehicles firm said on Sunday it would bring in six new investors to raise HK$26 billion ($3.4 billion) to fund technology research and repay debt.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Ltd will issue 952.4 million shares at HK$27.3 each to the new investors who include China Gas Chairman Liu Minghui and Chan Hoi-wan, spouse of Joseph Lau who is a Chinese Estate shareholder, the firm said.

The price offers a 9% discount to Friday's close of HK$29.90, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The other four new investors are Cosmic Success Holdings Ltd, Upper World Ltd, Heyirong International Trade Co. Ltd and Greenwoods Global Investment Ltd.

China Evergrande, the country's most indebted property developer, has been scrambling for cash as Beijing plans new debt-ratio caps to tackle what it considers excessive borrowing in the real estate development sector.

The company's balance of interest-bearing indebtedness was 716.5 billion yuan ($110.6 billion) at the end of 2020, down 157.8 billion yuan from March. The developer said it targets to reduce the balance by a further 150 billion yuan this year.

($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.4810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -6.11% 15.68 End-of-day quote.5.23%
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.01% 29.55 End-of-day quote.-4.06%
CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.95% 3.62 End-of-day quote.-4.23%
EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED -1.97% 29.9 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.4845 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
Financials
Sales 2019 5 636 M 870 M 870 M
Net income 2019 -4 426 M -683 M -683 M
Net Debt 2019 52 967 M 8 173 M 8 173 M
P/E ratio 2019 -15,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 220 B 34 004 M 34 007 M
EV / Sales 2018 29,2x
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
Nbr of Employees 5 749
Free-Float 25,0%
Technical analysis trends EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shawn Siu Chairman
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED-0.99%34 004
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.00%40 743
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.98%34 788
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.69%30 814
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-5.60%28 389
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.26%27 383
