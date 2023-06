June 5 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd:

* EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES - DIRECTORS OF CO HAVE REVIEWED GROUP'S CASH FLOW PROJECTIONS, WHICH COVER A PERIOD UP TO 30 JUNE 2024

* EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES - GROUP WILL HAVE SUFFICIENT WORKING CAPITAL TO MEET ITS FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS UP TO 30 JUNE 2024

* EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES - TRADING IN THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE