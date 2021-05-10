Log in
    6666   KYG3224K1022

EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

(6666)
Evergrande Property Services : POLL RESULTS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 MAY 2021

05/10/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Evergrande Property Services Group Limited

恒大物業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6666)

POLL RESULTS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 10 MAY 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Evergrande Property Services Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company held on 10 May 2021, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 23 April 2021 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll. The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows:

Resolution

No. of Votes (%)

Total number

For

Against

of votes

To approve the proposed share option

6,454,751,260

967,454

6,455,718,714

scheme of the Company.

(99.985014%)

(0.014986%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of shares in issue was 10,810,811,000 shares. The total number of share entitling shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM is 10,810,811,000 shares. No shareholder is required to abstain from voting for any of the resolutions at the EGM. No shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the EGM.

By order of the Board

Evergrande Property Services Group Limited

Zhao Changlong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhao Changlong, Mr. Hu Liang, Mr. Wang Zhen, and Ms. An Lihong, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Chun Hung, Vincent, Mr. Victor Huang and Mr. Guo Zhaohui.

Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
