  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Evergrande Property Services Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6666   KYG3224K1022

EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

(6666)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/18
8.19 HKD   -2.50%
01:14aEvergrande to sell 29.9% stake in Calxon - filing
RE
12:38aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall after Fed's surprise turn
RE
06/15Hong Kong stocks fall as Sino-West tensions weigh
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evergrande to sell 29.9% stake in Calxon - filing

06/21/2021 | 01:14am EDT
HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group will sell over half of its stake in smaller peer Calxon, giving up its control of the company, according to a filing by Calxon on Monday.

Evergrande's unit Kailong, which owns 57.75% in Calxon, will sell 29.9% of the company to Shenzhen Huajian Holding for an undisclosed amount and give up its voting rights, the filing said.

The stake was worth 2.5 billion yuan ($386 million), based on Calxon's Friday closing price.

A source close to the matter said the sale will enhance Evergrande's cashflow, and resolve the issue of owning a controlling stake in a competitor.

Evergrande did not have immediate comment.

Calxon's shares were suspended on Monday. Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped 7.6% in morning trading.

Shares in its units Evergrande Services and Hengten Net also rose 6.7% and 6.2% respectively.

Evergrande and its units have come under pressure due to growing liquidity concerns. Earlier this month, China's most indebted property developer said it was arranging payment for some of its project companies' commercial paper that had not been repaid on time. ($1 = 6.4693 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CALXON GROUP CO., LTD. -0.43% 4.65 End-of-day quote.27.05%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -5.08% 9.91 End-of-day quote.-33.49%
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED -2.50% 8.19 End-of-day quote.-8.39%
HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED 1.83% 6.12 End-of-day quote.130.94%
HUBEI KAILONG CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD. -1.12% 8.82 End-of-day quote.-12.24%
