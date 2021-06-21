Evergrande to sell 29.9% stake in Calxon - filing

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer
China Evergrande Group will sell over half of its
stake in smaller peer Calxon, giving up its control
of the company, according to a filing by Calxon on Monday.
Evergrande's unit Kailong, which owns 57.75% in Calxon, will
sell 29.9% of the company to Shenzhen Huajian Holding for an
undisclosed amount and give up its voting rights, the filing
said.
The stake was worth 2.5 billion yuan ($386 million), based
on Calxon's Friday closing price.
A source close to the matter said the sale will enhance
Evergrande's cashflow, and resolve the issue of owning a
controlling stake in a competitor.
Evergrande did not have immediate comment.
Calxon's shares were suspended on Monday. Evergrande's Hong
Kong-listed shares jumped 7.6% in morning trading.
Shares in its units Evergrande Services and
Hengten Net also rose 6.7% and 6.2% respectively.
Evergrande and its units have come under pressure due to
growing liquidity concerns. Earlier this month, China's most
indebted property developer said it was arranging payment for
some of its project companies' commercial paper that had not
been repaid on time.
($1 = 6.4693 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Richard Pullin)