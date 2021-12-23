Evergreen International Storage & Transport : To announce the Board of Directors of EITC resolved to make donations.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/23 2.Reason for the donation:To support the promotion of arts and charity activities. 3.Total amount of the donation:To donate NTD 378,000 to Chang Yung-Fa Foundation and NTD 64,152 to Chang Yung-Fa Charity Foundation. The total amount of donation is NTD 442,152. 4.Counterparty to the donation:Chang Yung-Fa Foundation and Chang Yung-Fa Charity Foundation. 5.Relationship with the Company:The related party of EITC. 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None