Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Evergreen International Storage & Transport Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2607   TW0002607009

EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT CORPORATION

(2607)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evergreen International Storage & Transport : To announce the Board of Directors of EITC resolved to make donations.

12/23/2021 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/23 Time of announcement 18:12:02
Subject 
 To announce the Board of Directors of EITC
resolved to make donations.
Date of events 2021/12/23 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/23
2.Reason for the donation:To support the promotion of arts
and charity activities.
3.Total amount of the donation:To donate NTD 378,000 to Chang Yung-Fa
Foundation and NTD 64,152 to Chang Yung-Fa Charity Foundation.
The total amount of donation is NTD 442,152.
4.Counterparty to the donation:Chang Yung-Fa Foundation and Chang Yung-Fa
Charity Foundation.
5.Relationship with the Company:The related party of EITC.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Evergreen International Storage and Transport Corp. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT CORPORATION
05:17aEVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TR : To announce the Board of Directors of EITC resolved..
PU
05:17aEVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TR : To announce the acquisition of right-of-use asset o..
PU
12/08EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TR : To announce the material information of GESA, an su..
PU
12/08EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TR : To announce the material information of Evergreen L..
PU
11/02Evergreen International Storage & Transport Corporation Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
11/02To announce EITC's consolidated financial report for the nine-month periods ended Sep. ..
PU
08/24Evergreen Logistics Corp. announced that it expects to receive TWD 254.32 million in fu..
CI
08/05Evergreen International Storage & Transport Corporation Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
08/05Evergreen International Storage & Transport Corporation Announces the Change of Account..
CI
07/27Evergreen International Storage & Transport Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payabl..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 966 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2020 682 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 098 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 30 467 M 1 097 M 1 097 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
EV / Sales 2020 3,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Evergreen International Storage & Transport Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Rong Lin President, Director & Spokesperson
Cheng Pang Chen Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Yih Jong Chen Chairman
Ching Ho Chang Independent Director
Wen Chang Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT CORPORATION40.99%1 097
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S65.50%61 816
HAPAG-LLOYD AG175.52%50 445
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.99.89%42 657
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION323.93%15 593
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED122.97%14 628