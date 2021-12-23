Evergreen International Storage & Transport : To announce the Board of Directors of EITC resolved to make donations.
12/23/2021
Provided by: EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/23
2.Reason for the donation:To support the promotion of arts
and charity activities.
3.Total amount of the donation:To donate NTD 378,000 to Chang Yung-Fa
Foundation and NTD 64,152 to Chang Yung-Fa Charity Foundation.
The total amount of donation is NTD 442,152.
4.Counterparty to the donation:Chang Yung-Fa Foundation and Chang Yung-Fa
Charity Foundation.
5.Relationship with the Company:The related party of EITC.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
