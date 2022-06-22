Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Evergreen International Storage & Transport Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2607   TW0002607009

EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT CORPORATION

(2607)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
30.50 TWD   +3.39%
05:35aEVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT : To announce the dividend record date resolved by the board of Evergreen Logistics Corp., an major subsidiary of EITC.
PU
06/14EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT : Resolution on approving the release of restrictions of competitive activities of Director in 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
06/14EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT : The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Evergreen International Storage & Transport Corp.
PU
Evergreen International Storage & Transport : To announce the dividend record date resolved by the board of Evergreen Logistics Corp., an major subsidiary of EITC.

06/22/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 17:20:03
Subject 
 To announce the dividend record date resolved
by the board of Evergreen Logistics Corp., an major
subsidiary of EITC.
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
It is resolved by Evergreen Logistics Corp. 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting to distribute: stock dividends 1,054.794 shares
per thousand shares, total amount is NT$308,000,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Evergreen International Storage and Transport Corp. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
