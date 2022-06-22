Evergreen International Storage & Transport : To announce the dividend record date resolved by the board of Evergreen Logistics Corp., an major subsidiary of EITC.
06/22/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
17:20:03
Subject
To announce the dividend record date resolved
by the board of Evergreen Logistics Corp., an major
subsidiary of EITC.
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
It is resolved by Evergreen Logistics Corp. 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting to distribute: stock dividends 1,054.794 shares
per thousand shares, total amount is NT$308,000,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Evergreen International Storage and Transport Corp. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:34:01 UTC.