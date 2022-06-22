Evergreen International Storage & Transport : To announce the dividend record date resolved by the board of Evergreen Logistics Corp., an major subsidiary of EITC.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/22 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: It is resolved by Evergreen Logistics Corp. 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to distribute: stock dividends 1,054.794 shares per thousand shares, total amount is NT$308,000,000. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None