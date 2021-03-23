Container ship stuck in Suez Canal likely 'hit by sudden strong wind' -Evergreen

TAIPEI, March 24 (Reuters) - A container ship that ran
aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday was likely hit by a sudden
strong wind, said Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp in a
statement.
Evergreen, which is leasing the vessel under a time charter,
said the shipowner has informed it that the ship "was suspected
of being hit by a sudden strong wind, causing the hull to
deviate from waterway and accidentally hit the bottom and run
aground".
"The company has urged the shipowner to report the cause of
the accident and to work out a plan with related units such as
the canal administration to assist the ship in getting out of
trouble as soon as possible," Evergreen said.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)