Container ship stuck in Suez Canal likely 'hit by sudden strong wind' -Evergreen

TAIPEI, March 24 (Reuters) - A container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday was likely hit by a sudden strong wind, said Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp in a statement.

Evergreen, which is leasing the vessel under a time charter, said the shipowner has informed it that the ship "was suspected of being hit by a sudden strong wind, causing the hull to deviate from waterway and accidentally hit the bottom and run aground".

"The company has urged the shipowner to report the cause of the accident and to work out a plan with related units such as the canal administration to assist the ship in getting out of trouble as soon as possible," Evergreen said. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)