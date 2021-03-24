Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd.    2603   TW0002603008

EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.

(2603)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Container ship stuck in Suez Canal likely 'hit by sudden strong wind' - Evergreen

03/24/2021 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday was likely hit by a sudden strong wind, said Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp in a statement.

Evergreen, which is leasing the vessel under a time charter, said the shipowner has informed it that the ship "was suspected of being hit by a sudden strong wind, causing the hull to deviate from waterway and accidentally hit the bottom and run aground".

"The company has urged the shipowner to report the cause of the accident and to work out a plan with related units such as the canal administration to assist the ship in getting out of trouble as soon as possible," Evergreen said.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERGREEN 13.33% 3.4 Real-time Quote.209.09%
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD. -6.76% 42.75 End-of-day quote.5.04%
SUEZ -0.66% 18.18 Real-time Quote.12.82%
All news about EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
10:49aTugs work to free giant container ship stranded in Suez Canal
RE
10:49aContainer ship stuck in Suez Canal likely 'hit by sudden strong wind' - Everg..
RE
08:46aGiant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, marine agent sa..
RE
03/23Container ship stuck in Suez Canal likely 'hit by sudden strong wind' -Evergr..
RE
03/23Tugs work to free giant container ship stranded in Suez Canal
RE
2019EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION : RIGHTS ISSUE: 53.180012 new shares @ 11 TWD for 1..
FA
2018EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION : RIGHTS ISSUE: 56.966885 new shares @ 10.7 TWD for..
FA
2018EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION : 5% Stock Dividend
FA
2018EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017Shipping routes via Oman opened to give Qatar food lifeline
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 207 B 7 262 M 7 262 M
Net income 2020 23 709 M 832 M 832 M
Net Debt 2020 88 297 M 3 099 M 3 099 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,16x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 228 B 8 016 M 8 009 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
Duration : Period :
Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 44,84 TWD
Last Close Price 42,75 TWD
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Huey Chuan Hsieh General Manager & Director
Kuang Hui Wu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Cheng-Yung Chang Chairman
Chin Shun Wu Independent Director
Li Ching Ko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.5.04%7 390
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-0.64%2 966
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%2 875
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.57.19%1 591
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA18.32%1 410
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.-11.21%1 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ