Evergreen Marine Taiwan : According to the article 25 section 1 paragraph 2, 3, and 4 of "Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies".

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/27
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
1.(a) Company Name: Evergreen Marine (Asia) Pte. Ltd.
(b)Relationship:Subsidiary of Evergreen Marine Corporation
(Taiwan) Ltd.
(c) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 493,990,840 thousands.
(d) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 15,158,850 thousands.
(e) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 54,376,390 thousands.
(f) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence:
NTD 69,535,240 thousands.
(g) The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees: NTD 0 thousands.
(h) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For operation purpose.
2.(a) Company Name: Greencompass Marine S.A.
(b)Relationship:Subsidiary of Evergreen Marine Corporation
(Taiwan) Ltd.
(c) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 493,990,840 thousands.
(d) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 46,963,426 thousands.
(e) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 1,635,602 thousands.
(f) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence:
NTD 48,599,028 thousands.
(g) The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees: NTD 26,681,825 thousands.
(h) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For operation purpose.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
NTD 11,190,669 thousand;NTD 65,687,786 thousand.
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:The expiration date of contract.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NTD 617,488,549 thousand.
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NTD 139,242,109 thousand.
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:56.37%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial
statements:146.34%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.Capital and accumulated profit/loss for each endorsements/guarantees:
(a)Evergreen Marine (Asia) Pte. Ltd.:
NTD 1,386,700 thousand; NTD 34,522,086 thousand
(b)Greencompass Marine S.A.:
NTD 9,803,969 thousand; NTD 31,165,700 thousand
2.As the aggregate balance of endorsements/guarantees by EMC and its
subsidiaries and the balance of endorsements/guarantees by EMC
and its subsidiaries for GMS and EMU had already reached the level of the
article 25 section 1 paragraph 1 to 3 of ��Regulations Governing Loaning
of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies�� on
Nov. 10, 2006. EGH had already reached the level of the article 25 section
1 paragraph 2 to 3 of ��Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of
Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies�� on May. 14, 2018 and
AUG.13,2018.Therefore, EMC had published the announcement on the occurrence
date.