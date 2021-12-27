Log in
    2603   TW0002603008

EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.

(2603)
  Report
Evergreen Marine Taiwan : According to the article 25 section 1 paragraph 2, 3, and 4 of "Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies".

12/27/2021 | 04:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: EVERGREEN MARINE CORP. (TAIWAN) LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2021/12/27 Time of announcement 17:24:10
Subject 
 According to the article 25 section 1 paragraph 2,
3, and 4 of "Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and
Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies".
Date of events 2021/12/27 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/27
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
1.(a) Company Name: Evergreen Marine (Asia) Pte. Ltd.
(b)Relationship:Subsidiary of Evergreen Marine Corporation
(Taiwan) Ltd.
(c) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 493,990,840 thousands.
(d) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 15,158,850 thousands.
(e) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 54,376,390 thousands.
(f) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence:
NTD 69,535,240 thousands.
(g) The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees: NTD 0 thousands.
(h) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For operation purpose.
2.(a) Company Name: Greencompass Marine S.A.
(b)Relationship:Subsidiary of Evergreen Marine Corporation
(Taiwan) Ltd.
(c) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 493,990,840 thousands.
(d) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 46,963,426 thousands.
(e) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 1,635,602 thousands.
(f) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence:
NTD 48,599,028 thousands.
(g) The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees: NTD 26,681,825 thousands.
(h) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For operation purpose.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
NTD 11,190,669 thousand;NTD 65,687,786 thousand.
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:The expiration date of contract.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NTD 617,488,549 thousand.
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NTD 139,242,109 thousand.
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:56.37%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial
statements:146.34%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.Capital and accumulated profit/loss for each endorsements/guarantees:
(a)Evergreen Marine (Asia) Pte. Ltd.:
NTD 1,386,700 thousand; NTD 34,522,086 thousand
(b)Greencompass Marine S.A.:
NTD 9,803,969 thousand; NTD 31,165,700 thousand
2.As the aggregate balance of endorsements/guarantees by EMC and its
subsidiaries and the balance of endorsements/guarantees by EMC
and its subsidiaries for GMS and EMU had already reached the level of the
article 25 section 1 paragraph 1 to 3 of ��Regulations Governing Loaning
of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies�� on
Nov. 10, 2006. EGH had already reached the level of the article 25 section
1 paragraph 2 to 3 of ��Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of
Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies�� on May. 14, 2018 and
AUG.13,2018.Therefore, EMC had published the announcement on the occurrence
date.

Disclaimer

Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
