Evergreen Marine Taiwan : According to the article 25 section 1 paragraph 2, 3, and 4 of "Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies".

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/27 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: 1.(a) Company Name: Evergreen Marine (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (b)Relationship:Subsidiary of Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. (c) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NTD 493,990,840 thousands. (d) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: NTD 15,158,850 thousands. (e) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NTD 54,376,390 thousands. (f) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence: NTD 69,535,240 thousands. (g) The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/guarantees: NTD 0 thousands. (h) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: For operation purpose. 2.(a) Company Name: Greencompass Marine S.A. (b)Relationship:Subsidiary of Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. (c) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NTD 493,990,840 thousands. (d) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: NTD 46,963,426 thousands. (e) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NTD 1,635,602 thousands. (f) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence: NTD 48,599,028 thousands. (g) The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/guarantees: NTD 26,681,825 thousands. (h) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: For operation purpose. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): NTD 11,190,669 thousand;NTD 65,687,786 thousand. 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date:The expiration date of contract. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NTD 617,488,549 thousand. 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 139,242,109 thousand. 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:56.37% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements:146.34% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.Capital and accumulated profit/loss for each endorsements/guarantees: (a)Evergreen Marine (Asia) Pte. Ltd.: NTD 1,386,700 thousand; NTD 34,522,086 thousand (b)Greencompass Marine S.A.: NTD 9,803,969 thousand; NTD 31,165,700 thousand 2.As the aggregate balance of endorsements/guarantees by EMC and its subsidiaries and the balance of endorsements/guarantees by EMC and its subsidiaries for GMS and EMU had already reached the level of the article 25 section 1 paragraph 1 to 3 of ��Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies�� on Nov. 10, 2006. EGH had already reached the level of the article 25 section 1 paragraph 2 to 3 of ��Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies�� on May. 14, 2018 and AUG.13,2018.Therefore, EMC had published the announcement on the occurrence date.