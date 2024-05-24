Dear Valued Customer,

The political unrest in Haiti poses the serious threat from March 2024. Consequently, the Vessels' berth and Cargo operations were affected. In view of the stabilized situation in Haiti in recent days, EVERGREEN LINE is glad to inform that we would resume receiving new bookings to/from Port-au-Prince from June 9th, 2024.

Thanks for your continuous support for EVERGREEN LINE.

If you need any further information or assistance, please feel free to contact local EVERGREEN LINE teams.