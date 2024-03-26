NEW CUSTOMS SECURITY AND SAFETY PROGRAM EFFECTIVE JUNE 3, 2024
March 13, 2024
Dear Valued Customer,
Effective June 3, 2024, the European Union will be implementing a new Customs pre-arrival security and safety program: Import Control System 2 (ICS 2). Under ICS 2, all cargo transported on maritime and inland waterways, roads, and railways, to or through the EU, Norway, Switzerland and Northern Ireland must comply with new filing requirements.
The phased implementation of Release 3 is outlined as follows:
Step 1(Jun 3 - Dec 4, 2024) : Maritime and inland waterway carriers
Step 2(Dec 4, 2024 - Apr 1, 2025) : Maritime and inland water way house level filers**
Step 3(Apr 1, 2025 - Sept 1, 2025) : Road and rail carriers
** House levelfiler = freight forwarder, consolidator, importer, etc.
To ensure compliance with the new system, advanced filing of Entry Summary Declarations (ENS) must include the following mandatory and supplementary detailed data elements. Accordingly, please provide below additional information as part of the shipping instructions.
- A complete and accurate commercial description of goods.
- The 6-digit Harmonized commodity code.
- The EORI number of the consignee (EU shipment only).
- Full address of consignee including P.O. Box Number, Postal Code, Sub-division Code.
- 「House level information as well as "buyer" and "seller" information」or 「Identification (EORI number) of supplementary declarant」.
You may visit the EU's website for more details https://taxation-customs.ec.europa.eu/customs-4/customs-security/import-control-system-2-ics2-0_en.
Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact your local Evergreen representatives.
Thank you for your attention and understanding.
