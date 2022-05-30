Evergreen Marine Taiwan : The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approval of the ratification of 2021 Earnings Distribution: Cash dividends to shareholders: NT$ 18 per share. The fractional amount less than NT$1 will be set aside as the Company's non-operating revenue in distribution of cash dividends. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approval of the amendment of the Company's "Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approval of the ratification of the 2021 Business Report and Audited Financial Report. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (a)Approval of the Capital Reduction by returning share capital in cash. (b)Approval of the amendment of the "Procedures for Acquiring and Disposing of assets". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.