    2603   TW0002603008

EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.

(2603)
  Report
Evergreen Marine Taiwan : The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd.

05/30/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EVERGREEN MARINE CORP. (TAIWAN) LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 20:39:16
Subject 
 The major resolutions of 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting of Evergreen Marine Corp.
(Taiwan) Ltd.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Approval of the ratification of 2021 Earnings Distribution:
Cash dividends to shareholders: NT$ 18 per share.
The fractional amount less than NT$1 will be set aside as the Company's
non-operating revenue in distribution of cash dividends.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the amendment of the Company's "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approval of the ratification of the 2021 Business Report and Audited
Financial Report.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(a)Approval of the Capital Reduction by returning share capital in cash.
(b)Approval of the amendment of the "Procedures for Acquiring and Disposing
of assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 16:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
