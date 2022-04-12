Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2603   TW0002603008

EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.

(2603)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-10
136.00 TWD   +0.37%
05:51aEVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN : To announce the acquisition of machinery equipment of EHIC(M), an subsidiary of EMC.
PU
04/01EVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN : Announcement on behalf of EMA a subsidiary of EMC, the board of directors made resolution to distribute dividend.
PU
04/01EVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN : To announce the convening of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders resolved by the Board of Directors of EMA, a subsidiary of EMC
PU
Evergreen Marine Taiwan : To announce the acquisition of machinery equipment of EHIC(M), an subsidiary of EMC.

04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EVERGREEN MARINE CORP. (TAIWAN) LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/12 Time of announcement 17:41:55
Subject 
 To announce the acquisition of machinery equipment
of EHIC(M), an subsidiary of EMC.
Date of events 2022/04/12 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Machinery equipment
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/12~2022/04/12
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction unit amount: A batch of machinery equipment
Total transaction price: USD58,300,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Altogether Enterprise Co., Ltd. and
Shanghai, YiXiao Painting Equipment Co. Ltd.
(non-related party of Evergreen Heavy Industrial Corp. (Malaysia) Berhad)
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
According to the contracts.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: Price negotiation
The reference basis for the decision on price: Market price
The decision-making unit: The board of directors of EHIC(M)
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For operation purpose.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:N/A
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 595 B 20 470 M 20 470 M
Net income 2022 278 B 9 556 M 9 556 M
Net cash 2022 299 B 10 299 M 10 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,58x
Yield 2022 14,8%
Capitalization 720 B 24 758 M 24 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
Duration : Period :
Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 136,00 TWD
Average target price 190,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Huey Chuan Hsieh Director & Deputy General Manager
Kuang Hui Wu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Cheng-Yung Chang Chairman
Chin Shun Wu Independent Director
Li Ching Ko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-4.56%24 758
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-6.10%6 618
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA16.30%2 825
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.13.32%2 638
COSTAMARE INC.17.71%1 850
DANAOS CORPORATION16.72%1 805