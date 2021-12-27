Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2603   TW0002603008

EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.

(2603)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evergreen Marine Taiwan : To announce the acquisition of right-of-use asset of real estate.

12/27/2021 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: EVERGREEN MARINE CORP. (TAIWAN) LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/27 Time of announcement 17:23:16
Subject 
 To announce the acquisition of right-of-use asset
of real estate.
Date of events 2021/12/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
No.1 3F-14F, No.163, Sec.1, Xinnan Rd., Luzhu Dist., Taoyuan City
No.2 6F-10F, No.10, Ln. 305, Sec. 1, Xinnan Rd., Luzhu Dist., Taoyuan City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/27
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
No.1
Transaction unit amount: 5,230.53 ping
Total transaction price of right-of-use assets: NTD 144,965,760

No.2
Transaction unit amount: 2,134.24ping
Total transaction price of right-of-use assets: NTD 41,841,081
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL CORP.
(related party of EMC)
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty:
Location meets the operation needs of the Company.
Previous transaction: N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
According to the contracts
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: Price negotiation
The reference basis for the decision on price: Market price
The decision-making unit: The board of directors of EMC
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Operation for business
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/27
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/12/27
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
04:27aEVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN : According to the article 25 section 1 paragraph 2, 3, and 4 of "..
PU
04:27aEVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN : To announce the acquisition of right-of-use asset of Ship to sho..
PU
04:27aEVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN : To announce the acquisition of right-of-use asset of real estate..
PU
04:27aEVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN : To announce the acquisition of new-build containers.
PU
11/29Shipping Stocks Jump in Asia as Omicron Variant Threatens Supply Chains
DJ
11/05Evergreen Marine Corporation Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
11/05The board meeting resolved to make a donation to Chang Yung-Fa Charity Foundation.
PU
11/05To announce the capital increase record date of common stocks transferred from the 4th ..
PU
11/05To announce the material information of EMA, a subsidiary of EMC, acquires 100% shares ..
PU
11/05To announce the acquisition of newly-built containers.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 485 B 17 532 M 17 532 M
Net income 2021 238 B 8 609 M 8 609 M
Net cash 2021 95 470 M 3 450 M 3 450 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,05x
Yield 2021 16,2%
Capitalization 735 B 26 487 M 26 578 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
Duration : Period :
Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 139,00 TWD
Average target price 177,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Huey Chuan Hsieh General Manager & Director
Kuang Hui Wu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Cheng-Yung Chang Chairman
Chin Shun Wu Independent Director
Li Ching Ko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.241.52%26 487
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%6 363
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-14.88%2 447
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA106.38%2 284
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED238.65%2 226
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.138.39%2 150