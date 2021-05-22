Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2603   TW0002603008

EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.

(2603)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evergreen Marine Taiwan : Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding- lawyer

05/22/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - The owner of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March says the canal authority was at fault over its grounding as it disputes the vessel's detention and a compensation claim, a lawyer representing the owner said on Saturday.

The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, and remained grounded for six days, blocking traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

The vessel has since been held in a lake between two stretches of the canal as the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) pursues a $916.5 million claim against Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

An appeals chamber at Ismailia Economic Court held hearings on Saturday over the ship's detention, which the SCA is seeking to uphold following an appeal by the owner, as well as the SCA's financial claim.

Lawyers representing Shoei Kisen argued that the SCA had been at fault for allowing the ship to enter the waterway amid bad weather, Ahmed Abu Ali, a member of the legal team, told Reuters, adding that the authority failed to prove any fault by the ship.

Recordings from the ship that were presented to the court showed disagreements between SCA pilots and its control centre over whether it should enter the canal, Abu Ali said.

Lawyers for Shoei Kisen said the ship should have been accompanied by at least two tug boats suitable for the ship's size "but this didn't happen", he added.

The SCA did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but it has publicly denied being at fault.

Lawyers for Shoei Kisen also argued that the Ever Given's detention was legally flawed and that the work to release the ship was not "a salvage (operation) in the proper legal sense", meaning the SCA could not seek compensation for such an operation, Abu Ali said.

"This was one of the duties of the authority according to the traffic contract," he said.

Shoei Kisen is claiming $100,000 in initial compensation for losses related to its detention, he said.

The court was expected to issue a decision on the case on Sunday, lawyers and witnesses said.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia and Mahmoud Mourad in Cairo; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD. 10.00% 84.7 End-of-day quote.108.11%
SUEZ 0.00% 19.965 Real-time Quote.23.09%
All news about EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
03:04pEVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN  : Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Giv..
RE
05/14EVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN  : Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Swings to Profit in 2020
MT
05/10EVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN  : Insurer of ship that blocked Suez Canal says reduced ..
RE
05/10EVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN  : Insurer of ship that blocked Suez Canal says reduced ..
RE
04/07Correction to Cosco Shipping Article
DJ
04/07China's Cosco Shipping Expects Profit Surge as Industry Flourishes
DJ
04/03EVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN  : Suez Canal shipping backlog ends, days after giant ve..
RE
04/03SUEZ CANAL SHIPPING BACKLOG TO END O : canal authority
RE
04/02MARKET CHATTER : Evergreen Marine to Continue Using Megaships Despite Suez Canal..
MT
03/26RESCUERS AIM TO UNBLOCK SUEZ CANAL O : ship owner
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 351 B 12 542 M 12 542 M
Net income 2021 127 B 4 536 M 4 536 M
Net cash 2021 22 538 M 806 M 806 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,58x
Yield 2021 11,7%
Capitalization 442 B 15 814 M 15 817 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
Duration : Period :
Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 86,69 TWD
Last Close Price 84,70 TWD
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Huey Chuan Hsieh General Manager & Director
Kuang Hui Wu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Cheng-Yung Chang Chairman
Chin Shun Wu Independent Director
Li Ching Ko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.108.11%15 814
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 008
PAO SOVCOMFLOT0.24%2 890
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.144.51%2 200
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA50.00%1 754
CGN NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.1.36%1 638