Evergreen Marine Taiwan : Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding- lawyer

CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - The owner of a container ship that
blocked the Suez Canal in March says the canal authority was at
fault over its grounding as it disputes the vessel's detention
and a compensation claim, a lawyer representing the owner said
on Saturday.
The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships,
became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, and
remained grounded for six days, blocking traffic in both
directions and disrupting global trade.
The vessel has since been held in a lake between two
stretches of the canal as the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) pursues
a $916.5 million claim against Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.
An appeals chamber at Ismailia Economic Court held hearings
on Saturday over the ship's detention, which the SCA is seeking
to uphold following an appeal by the owner, as well as the SCA's
financial claim.
Lawyers representing Shoei Kisen argued that the SCA had
been at fault for allowing the ship to enter the waterway amid
bad weather, Ahmed Abu Ali, a member of the legal team, told
Reuters, adding that the authority failed to prove any fault by
the ship.
Recordings from the ship that were presented to the court
showed disagreements between SCA pilots and its control centre
over whether it should enter the canal, Abu Ali said.
Lawyers for Shoei Kisen said the ship should have been
accompanied by at least two tug boats suitable for the ship's
size "but this didn't happen", he added.
The SCA did not immediately respond to requests for comment,
but it has publicly denied being at fault.
Lawyers for Shoei Kisen also argued that the Ever Given's
detention was legally flawed and that the work to release the
ship was not "a salvage (operation) in the proper legal sense",
meaning the SCA could not seek compensation for such an
operation, Abu Ali said.
"This was one of the duties of the authority according to
the traffic contract," he said.
Shoei Kisen is claiming $100,000 in initial compensation for
losses related to its detention, he said.
The court was expected to issue a decision on the case on
Sunday, lawyers and witnesses said.
